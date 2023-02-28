AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:55 a.m. EST

Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven. The recall covers Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022. Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that may not stay fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine. The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem. Nissan is still working on a remedy.

Suspect in Florida TV crew attack faces more murder charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 19-year-old Florida man is now facing three first-degree-murder charges related to a shooting that killed a television news reporter, a 9-year-old girl and a 38-year-old woman. Orange County Sheriff’s officials released an arrest warrant Tuesday that included two new murder charges against Keith Moses in an Orlando neighborhood last Wednesday. Investigators say Moses fatally shot Nathacha Augustin that morning, then fled the scene. Authorities say he returned that afternoon as television crews were reporting on the story and ran into a home and shot T’yonna Major and her mother. He’s accused of then attacking the TV crew, killing reporter Dylan Lyon. His attorney has declined comment.

UK police search for infant after missing couple arrested

LONDON (AP) — British police have launched a major search for a two-month-old baby after officers arrested the infant’s mother and her boyfriend who had been missing since January. Aristocrat Constance Marten, 35, and her boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, had been on the run since the baby was born in early January. They have been spotted around the country, and police said they sought to avoid being detected by paying for everything in cash and covering their faces when on CCTV. Marten and Gordon were arrested on suspicion of child neglect late Monday in Brighton in southern England after a tipoff from a member of the public. The baby was not with them.

Police look for evidence in slain Hong Kong model’s case

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police are searching a landfill for evidence related to the grisly killing of a 28-year-old model, whose dismembered body parts were found in a refrigerator and pots. Her ex-husband, his brother and father were charged with murder. Police say they’re searching for the missing body parts, including the victim’s hands and torso, with excavators and shovels. Choi’s family, dressed in black, gathered near the rural house where her body parts were found to pay respects. They earlier visited a mortuary to identify her. The gruesome killing has transfixed many in Hong Kong and across the border in mainland China. The semiautonomous southern Chinese city has a very low level of violent crime.

German police: 81-year-old man shot, injured teen, then self

German police say an 81-year-old man shot a teenager in the northern town of Bramsche before turning the firearm on himself. Police said Tuesday the man, an Italian citizen, and the 16-year-old victim both suffered life-threatening injuries and were being treated in nearby hospitals. The prosecutors office in Osnabrueck said the gunman and the victim were known to each other. Police are investigating the man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Argentine fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear to have been found inside a school shark that was captured by local fishermen. The family of Diego Barría, 32, recognized his remains due to a tattoo that was visible, law enforcement officials said. Barría had last been seen near the coast in the southern Chubut province riding his all-terrain vehicle late on Feb. 18.

‘A time bomb’: India’s sinking holy town faces grim future

JOSHIMATH, India (AP) — For months, residents in Joshimath, a holy town burrowed high up in India’s Himalayan mountains, have seen their homes slowly sink. They pleaded for help, but it never arrived. In January however, their town made national headlines. Big, deep cracks had emerged in over 860 homes, making them unlivable. Roads were split with crevices and multi-storied hotels slumped to one side. Authorities declared it a disaster zone and came in on bulldozers, razing down whole parts of a town that had become lopsided. Today, its future is at risk as unbridled construction to meet rising tourists and accelerate India’s hydropower ambitions, coupled with climate change, have exacerbated subsidence, or sinking of land.

Arizona Republicans disavow wide-ranging bribery allegation

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican legislative leaders are racing to distance themselves from a presentation accusing a wide range of politicians, judges and government officials of taking bribes from a Mexican drug cartel. The allegations were first shared in a legislative hearing last week focused on elections. They caught fire over the weekend on social media, where they were shared by accounts that routinely publish unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. It was an embarrassment for an election fraud movement that has mostly found a sympathetic, or at least tolerant, ear among Arizona legislative Republicans.

Elephants in US zoos? Without breeding, future is uncertain

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A community in the heart of California’s farm belt has been drawn into a growing global debate over whether elephants should be in zoos. In recent years, some larger zoos have phased out elephant exhibits, but the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has gone in another direction, updating its Africa exhibit and collaborating with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on breeding. The moves have drawn criticism and legal action from animal advocacy groups opposed to keeping elephants in zoos. Some experts said zoos simply don’t have the space elephants need. In Fresno, zoo officials said teaching people about animals in real life makes a difference and can inspire a commitment to conservation.

Legacy of Wounded Knee occupation lives on 50 years later

WOUNDED KNEE, S.D. (AP) — The occupation of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, began 50 years ago and was one in a string of protests from 1969 to 1973 that pushed the American Indian Movement to the forefront of Native activism. ICT reports that mixed feelings linger over the tensions that emerged in Lakota communities after the 71-day occupation and the virtual destruction of the small community. But the legacy of activism lives on among those who have followed in the occupiers’ footsteps, including the new generations of Native people who turned out near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation beginning in 2016 to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline.

