AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:55 a.m. EDT

Fuzzy invasion of domestic rabbits has a Florida suburb hopping into a hunt for new owners

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Between 60 and 100 lionhead rabbits have taken up residence in the yards of a suburban Fort Lauderdale community. The lionheads have a thick fur and fearless nature making them unsuited for life outside among Florida’s heat and predators. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue the animals and get them into homes. The city of Wilton Manors has agreed to give the residents time after first saying the rabbits would have to be exterminated.

The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown

The very online showdown between Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” all started with a date: July 21. It’s not an uncommon thing for studios to counterprogram films in different genres on a big weekend, but the stark differences between an intense, serious-minded picture about the man who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb and a lighthearted, candy-colored anthropomorphizing of a childhood doll quickly became the stuff of viral fodder. It’s even got the world’s biggest stars promoting other films. The consensus is “Barbenheimer” is good for everyone — the movies, the theaters and the business.

Baa-gain? Iconic sheep sweater worn by Princess Diana could fetch $50,000 at auction

LONDON (AP) — A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana is expected to sell for more than $50,000 at auction. The playfully patterned wool jumper featuring a single black sheep amid a pattern of white ones headlines Sotheby’s online Fashion Icons sale in September. The 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer was photographed in the garment at a polo match in June 1981, soon after her engagement to Prince Charles. Some have speculated Diana liked the “black sheep” pattern because she felt like an outsider in the royal family. The sweater has an estimated price of $50,000 to $80,000. Online bidding opens Aug. 31 and runs to Sept. 14.

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham is on its way to the United States after being given the Hollywood treatment

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ryan Reynolds has already taken Hollywood to Wrexham. Now the Welsh soccer team is on its way to Tinseltown. The club was down on its luck and languishing in the fifth tier of English soccer before being given the A-list treatment by Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney. Now it is embarking on a U.S. tour this month and fans of the globally-streamed docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” will get to see its unlikely stars in the flesh. Wrexham will play games against Chelsea, Manchester United, LA Galaxy II and Philadelphia Union II at venues in North Carolina, Los Angeles, San Diego and Pennsylvania.

Ukrainian boxer fights through the challenges of war on her way to the Paris Olympics

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Boxer Anna Lysenko dedicates long hours preparing for next year’s Paris Olympics in a modest gym located in the heart of Kyiv despite the unsettling sounds of explosions booming outside. Lysenko nearly won an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021 but her training routine this time has been disrupted by the war in Ukraine. Lysenko says “it’s stifling. It probably doesn’t allow me to feel at peace.” The 31-year-old Lysenko has sacrificed almost 10 years of her life for the sport but her chances of competing in Paris remain uncertain because of the possible participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history

The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot. The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 10, 24, 48, 51, 66 and gold Mega Ball 15. The estimated jackpot in the next drawing on Tuesday night would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $328 million. Mega Millions says the jackpot is the seventh largest in the game’s history. Despite the long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

Tour de France teams ask fans to behave better after mass pileup in 15th stage

SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC, France (AP) — Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard is calling on fans to behave better at cycling’s biggest race after another mass crash marred the 15th stage. The Danish rider says spectators should enjoy the race but “without standing on the road or pouring beers on us.” He leads Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by only 10 seconds with the race about to enter its final week. A day after a big pileup forced several riders out of the race, there was another accident after 52 kilometers when a spectator on the side of the road inadvertently touched American rider Sepp Kuss and sent him to the ground. Several teams joined Vingegaard’s call after the accident which didn’t trigger any withdrawals.

1 dead, 1 critically injured after being knocked from gondola at Quebec resort

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian police say one person has died and another is critically injured after they were knocked out of a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort. Quebec provincial police say the crash occurred shortly before noon Sunday when a piece of construction equipment struck the gondola at the mountain resort around 65 miles northwest of Montreal. Police say the other passenger has been taken to a Montreal-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A new look at an old clue helps investigators arrest the man accused of Gilgo Beach murders

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators say a new look at an old clue was the key to finding the man now charged with the killings of three women whose remains were found by a remote Long Island highway. The case known as the Gilgo Beach murders flummoxed investigators for more than a dozen years. Then a fresh review last year tied to a pickup truck linked one victim’s disappearance to a man named Rex Heuermann. Many other investigative steps followed before he was charged Friday with murder. His lawyer says the a 59-year-old architect insists he didn’t commit the crimes.

North Dakota police say 1 officer died, 2 injured in shooting that also left suspect dead in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police in Fargo, North Dakota, say one officer has died and two others have been critically injured in a shooting that also killed the suspect. In a late night statement, police say a civilian also was seriously wounded in the shooting before 3 p.m. Friday. Multiple witnesses say a man opened fire on police officers on a busy street before other officers shot the suspect. Police released no details about a possible motive or the circumstances leading to the shooting. Police say they will provide more details at a press conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

