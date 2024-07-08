AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:48 p.m. EDT

United Airlines flight loses wheel after takeoff from Los Angeles and lands safely in Denver

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a United Airlines Boeing jet lost a main landing gear wheel while taking off from Los Angeles. The jet later landed safely in Denver. The airline said Monday that there were no reported injuries on the ground or on board Flight 1001. The wheel was recovered in LA. The airline says it is investigating what happened. The Boeing 757-200 was carrying 174 passengers and 7 crewmembers. It’s the second time a United Boeing jet lost a tire in the past few months. A United Boeing B777-200 jet lost a tire mid-air after takeoff from San Francisco in March.

More than 3 million pass through US airport security in a day for the first time as travel surges

Agents for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration on Sunday screened 3 million airline passengers in a single day for the first time ever. The record topped the June 23 mark of more than 2.99 million screened passengers. Eight of the 10 busiest days in TSA’s history have come this year, as the number of travelers tops pre-pandemic levels. TSA was created after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and replaced a collection of private security companies that were hired by airlines. The agency operates under the Department of Homeland Security, which said that agents on Sunday checked 35 passengers every second.

Thanks to a $1 billion gift, most Johns Hopkins medical students will no longer pay tuition

Most medical students at Johns Hopkins University will no longer pay tuition thanks to a $1 billion gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Starting in the fall, the gift announced Monday will cover full tuition for medical students from families earning less than $300,000. Living expenses and fees will be covered for students from families who earn up to $175,000. Bloomberg Philanthropies previously gifted $1.8 billion to Johns Hopkins in 2018 to ensure that undergraduate students are accepted regardless of their family’s income. The former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg received a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Johns Hopkins University in 1964.

South Dakota Gov. Noem’s official social media accounts seem to disappear without explanation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Longstanding official social media accounts belonging to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appear to have been deleted without explanation. The accounts on Facebook, Instagram and X, the site formerly known as Twitter, had reached hundreds of thousands of followers. Links to them on the governor’s official website now lead to pages that said the accounts that are no longer active. Noem still has personal accounts on all three sites. A new X account for the governor’s office was created this month and had just over 300 followers as of Monday morning — far fewer than the nearly half-million of her old account.

Paramount and Skydance merge, signaling end of a family reign in Hollywood and the rise of new power

NEW YORK (AP) — The entertainment giant Paramount will merge with Skydance, closing out a decades-long run by the Redstone family in Hollywood and injecting desperately needed cash into a legacy studio that has struggled to adapt to a shifting entertainment landscape. It also signals rise of a new power player, David Ellison, the founder of Skydance and son of billionaire Larry Ellison, the founder of the software company Oracle. The new combined company is valued at around $28 billion.

Alice Munro’s daughter alleges sexual abuse by the late author’s husband

TORONTO (AP) — The daughter of the late Nobel laureate Alice Munro is alleging that she was sexually abused by the author’s second husband, Gerard Fremlin, whom Munro remained with because she “loved him too much” to leave. Munro died in May at age 92 and was one of the world’s most celebrated and beloved writers and a source of ongoing pride for her native Canada, where a reckoning with the author’s legacy is now taking place. Andrea Robin Skinner wrote in the Toronto Star that her stepfather first assaulted her when she was 9.

‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor pleads guilty to interfering with police during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — An actor known for comedic roles in the movie “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” and the television series “Bob’s Burgers” has pleaded guilty to interfering with police officers trying to protect the U.S. Capitol from a mob’s attack. Jay Johnston of Los Angeles faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to a felony count of civil disorder. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence Johnston on Oct. 7. Johnston was arrested last June. He is one of more than 1,400 people charged with federal crimes stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Key players: Who’s who at Alec Baldwin’s trial for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer

A dozen people were inside a movie set church the day Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the Western film “Rust.” Now, almost three years later and after much legal wrangling, Baldwin is standing trial on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. The actor and producer has claimed the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward Hutchins, who was behind the camera. Prosecutors have accused Baldwin of being negligent. Witnesses will include some of those who were inside the church that fateful day in 2021. The list also includes numerous investigators and firearms experts.

French court rules American man detained after ‘So I raped you’ Facebook message can be extradited

LYON, France (AP) — A French court has ruled that the American, accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said “So I raped you” can be extradited to the United States. Thirty-one-year-old Ian Cleary of California was arrested in France in April after a three-year search. He is accused of stalking an 18-year-old Gettysburg College student at a party, sneaking into her dorm and sexually assaulting her while she texted friends for help. The extradition ruling by the Court of Appeal in the French city of Metz is final. Cleary’s fate is now with the French prime minister who is expected to sign an extradition order after receiving documentation from justice ministry.

Judge decides Alec Baldwin’s role as co-producer not relevant to trial over fatal 2021 set shooting

A New Mexico judge has decided that actor Alec Baldwin’s role as co-producer isn’t relevant to the involuntary manslaughter trial over a fatal shooting on the set of the Western film “Rust.” The actor has appeared in court Monday for a pretrial hearing over a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer. Halyna Hutchins was killed in October 2021 when a gun Baldwin was holding went off during a rehearsal. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty. The judge also decided to exclude as evidence a state workplace safety investigation the prosecution argued was incomplete.

