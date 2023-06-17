AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:44 p.m. EDT

Ex-Trump lawyer turned witness against him loses bid for release from probation

NEW YORK (AP) — The key witness against former President Donald Trump in a New York state criminal prosecution has lost his bid for early release from probation. The decision on Friday comes after federal prosecutors characterized recent comments he made as lies. A judge cited Michael Cohen’s comments in a book and on television as reasons to conclude that early release from court supervision would not ensure rehabilitation and deterrence from future crimes. Federal prosecutors highlighted the quotes in arguing against leniency. Cohen was formerly Trump’s personal lawyer. He served about a year behind bars of a three-year term after admitting several crimes.

Pennsylvania trooper, suspect killed in shootout; 2nd trooper seriously wounded

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — State police say a state trooper and a suspect were both killed in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper. Police in Juniata County said a man engaged troopers at about 12:45 p.m. near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Authorities found the man around 3 p.m. in Walker Township. Police say the shooter and a trooper were then killed during the resulting shootout. Officials said Saturday evening that there was no threat to the public. The troopers’ names weren’t immediately available.

Father admits to fatally shooting 3 young sons at Ohio home, prosecutors say

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A man has allegedly shot and killed his three young sons and wounded their mother at their Ohio home. Prosecutors say he admitted to planning the shooting and lined up his children to execute them with a rifle. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies responded to the home in Monroe Township shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday and found three boys, ages 3, 4 and 7, outside with gunshot wounds. The children died at the scene. Their 34-year-old mother was shot in the hand during the shooting in the community about 75 miles west of Columbus. Thirty-two-year-old Chad Doerman was found sitting on a stoop at the family home. He was arraigned Friday on three counts of aggravated murder.

Velociraptor statue heist ends with 3 arrests in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police have hunted down a velociraptor that was stolen from outside a South Dakota arts and science center. Sioux Falls police Sgt. Aaron Benson said Friday that a security officer spotted three people carrying the statue away from the Washington Pavilion and called police just after midnight. The Argus Leader reports that surveillance video then helped officers track the statue to a nearby apartment. The three suspects were detained on charges of grand theft. Benson said one was 18, another 19 and the third a juvenile.

Fox News producer out after onscreen message calling President Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’

NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime producer for Tucker Carlson is out of a job after being deemed responsible for the onscreen message this week that referred to President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator.” The producer, Alex McCaskill, confirmed his exit in an Instagram post. Fox would not comment on Friday. The message was posted onscreen Tuesday under separate boxes that showed video of Biden and former President Donald Trump, saying “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.” Carlson, in a Twitter video, didn’t name McCaskill. But he said those who run Fox panicked at the message and scolded the producer, who offered to resign and was told to clean out his desk.

West Virginia’s Bob Huggins arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Pittsburgh

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. The arrest Friday night in Pittsburgh comes a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur during a radio interview. According to a police report, officers saw an SUV with a shredded tire blocking traffic. Huggins was charged with driving under the influence. He’ll have a preliminary hearing at a later date. It was Huggins’ second such arrest. The other occurred in 2004 when he was the coach at Cincinnati. West Virginia’s athletic department says it’s aware of the incident and will take action once it completes a review.

Homophobic chants force US-Mexico soccer match to end early in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The United States men’s soccer team’s match against Mexico was cut short Thursday night by the referee after the stadium devolved into echoes of homophobic chants from Mexico fans, who for years have directed a slur at opposing teams’ goalkeepers. Officials have been trying to stamp out the troubling tradition for just as long, with fines, banishment from stadiums, and now early finishes. Play was halted because of the deafening noise in the 90th minute. When action resumed, the persistent chanting caused Salvadoran referee Iván Barton to end the match in the eighth added minute. The U.S. won 3-0 for a spot Sunday in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada.

16 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, apartment building

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities in Baltimore say 16 people were injured when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building. Police said officers responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash in the city’s central district Saturday. A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in an apartment building. Witnesses said the Lexus was speeding and ran a stop light when it struck the bus. Police said in a news release that 15 people were injured, with two people suffering possible life-threatening injuries. Baltimore City Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright said 16 people were injured, with none of the injuries being life-threatening.

University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders might have to have his left foot amputated

New University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders faces the possibility of having his left foot amputated as a result of continuing bloodflow issues. Sanders had two toes amputated from his left foot in 2021 while he was coaching at Jackson State. He missed three games that year. Sanders told his medical team that if a procedure is recommended he wants to have it done before the football season begins. Sanders allowed camera crews from “Thee Pregame Show” to film his meeting with surgeons and the segment was posted on YouTube on Friday.

Plane crash kills ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A bush pilot known for his starring role in the Discovery Channel’s “Flying Wild Alaska” series has died when his plane crashed shortly after takeoff. Also killed was a hunting and fishing guide from Idaho. Alaska State Troopers identified the victims as 68-year-old pilot Jim Tweto and his 45-year-old passenger Shane Reynolds. Troopers said the Cessna 180 was seen taking off but not climbing and then crashing shortly before noon Friday. It happened about 35 miles northeast of the coastal Inuit community of Shaktoolik. Jim Tweto’s daughter Ariel posted on Instagram that her father died doing what he loved.

