AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:36 p.m. EDT

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem expected to endorse Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to endorse Donald Trump’s presidential campaign when he travels to her state for a Republican fundraiser on Friday. Trump will appear in Rapid City for an event hosted by the state’s GOP, and Noem is expected to introduce and endorse Trump, according to a senior Republican who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans. Noem’s spokesman Ian Fury says only that the event should be watched for such a development. When Trump was asked Thursday whether Noem will endorse him, he said, “I don’t know exactly.”

Bruce Springsteen has peptic ulcer disease. Doctors say it’s easily treated

Bruce Springsteen says he needs to postpone concerts this month because of peptic ulcer disease. That’s a condition marked by open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach. It causes symptoms like stomach pain, heartburn, bloating and nausea. Doctors say the most common cause is long-term use of anti-inflammatory pain relievers. The condition can be treated with over-the-counter medications and most people typically heal within four to six weeks.

Victoria’s Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in the company’s latest move to be inclusive

NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria’s Secret has been trying to reverse its image built on a man’s vision of sexiness that eventually backfired. The company has overhauled what had been its biggest marketing spectacle, the annual Victoria’s Secret catwalk. After a four-year hiatus, the lingerie brand has come back with what is now part fashion show and part preview of a documentary-style film featuring 20 global creatives. It celebrated all different body shapes. It’s a dramatic change from the super models that used to sashay in Swarovski crystal-covered angel wings but ended at the height of the #MeToo movement. The embattled lingerie giant has been revamping its marketing to include fuller-size women in ads and store mannequins amid languishing sales. But the company faces an uphill battle.

Lainey Wilson leads the 2023 Country Music Award nominations for the second year in a row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lainey Wilson leads the 2023 Country Music Association Awards nominations for a second year in a row. Louisiana native Lainey Wilson broke out in 2022, earning nods in six categories. Once the nominations for this year’s show were announced Thursday, she emerged with nine nominations, making her the first performer in CMA Awards history to top the nominations list in her first two appearances on the ballot. Wilson is followed by Jelly Roll with five nominations and Luke Combs and HARDY with four each. The 2023 Country Music Awards will air live on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

What happened when England’s soccer great Gascoigne met Prince William in a shop? A cheeky kiss

LONDON (AP) — Giving the heir to the British throne a kiss on the cheek is not usually the done thing, even if you are a fan. But Paul Gascoigne, one of England’s all-time soccer greats, was never one for protocol — even during the heyday of his playing career three decades ago. Gascoigne, affectionately known as Gazza, apparently felt no inhibition in giving Prince William a kiss on the cheek on Thursday after he turned up at a branch of the Pret A Manger sandwich chain in the southern England town of Bournemouth, where William was promoting efforts to rein in homelessness.

Prince Harry to attend charity event in London — but meeting up with the family isn’t on the agenda

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry is attending a charity event in London, though he isn’t expected to meet with King Charles III or Prince William as Britain prepares to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Harry’s relationship with his family has been strained since he and his wife, Meghan, moved to California in 2020. The rift deepened over the past year as Harry critiqued the family in a six-part Netflix series and his memoir, “Spare,” a title that alludes to his position as the spare royal son rather than William’s role as heir to the throne.

An ailing American explorer trapped 3,000 feet deep in Turkish cave awaits difficult rescue

ISTANBUL (AP) — Rescuers from across Europe rushed to a cave in Turkey to save an American researcher who became trapped around 1,000 meters (3,000 feet) below the cave’s entrance after suffering stomach bleeding. The 40-year-old Mark Dickey suddenly became ill during an expedition with a handful of others, including three other Americans, in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. A New Jersey-based cave rescue group he’s affiliated with says Dickey has been bleeding and losing fluid from his stomach. In a video message from inside the cave and made available Thursday by Turkey’s communications directorate, Dickey thanked the caving community and the Turkish government for their efforts to save him.

Severe flooding in Greece leaves at least 6 dead and 6 missing, villages cut off

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Widespread flooding in central Greece has left at least six people dead and six missing, with severe rainstorms turning streams into raging torrents, bursting dams, washing away roads and bridges, and hurling cars into the sea. Authorities deployed divers and swift water rescue specialists as residents in some villages took refuge on the roofs of their homes to escape floodwaters that rose to more than 2 meters. Flooding also hit neighboring Bulgaria and Turkey, with rescue crews in Turkey recovering the body of a missing man on Thursday, bringing the total death toll in all three countries to 18 since Tuesday.

3 sailors reach land safely after sharks nearly sink their catamaran in the Coral Sea

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Three round-the-world sailors have reached land safely after sharks nearly sank their catamaran in the Coral Sea. Both of the inflatable hulls on their 30-foot boat were damaged by what were thought to be cookiecutter sharks. It’s a small species not considered dangerous to people. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority coordinated the rescue of the sailors after they activated an emergency beacon on Wednesday. A freight ship landed them at a Sunshine Coast harbor on Thursday. The men had left St. Petersburg, Russia, in 2021 and had been sailing from the Pacific nation of Vanuatu to Cairns, Australia, when they got into trouble.

‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

LOS ANGELES (AP) — That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago. Los Angeles Judge Charlaine Olmedo handed down the sentence to the 47-year-old Masterson at a hearing on Thursday. Masterson was convicted of raping two women at his Hollywood-area home in 2003. Both women gave statements in court Thursday on the trauma they experienced and the suffering it brought them in the years since. Masterson maintains his innocence and his attorneys plan to appeal. The jury was deadlocked and a mistrial was declared on a third rape count involving Masterson’s former girlfriend.

