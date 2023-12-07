AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:21 p.m. EST

Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on cocaine charges in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on cocaine possession and other charges. Broward County jail records show Bill Kapri in custody on Thursday. That’s Kodak Black’s legal name. He was charged by Plantation police with cocaine possession and tampering with evidence. Kapri is no stranger to South Florida law enforcement. He was also arrested on drug charges last year, and an arrest warrant was issued earlier this year accusing him of failing to show for court-ordered drug testing. When Donald Trump was president, he commuted the rapper’s three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons.

Jonathan Majors’ accuser breaks down on witness stand as footage shows actor shoving her

NEW YORK (AP) — The woman who accused Jonathan Majors of assaulting her in the backseat of a car broke down multiple times on the witness stand as the actor’s attorney repeatedly played a surveillance video that showed Majors lifting her up and thrusting her into the vehicle. Grace Jabbari said she felt sick watching the scenes, as Majors looked impassively on from his seat nearby. The video capped off the fourth and most emotionally charged day of the trial against Majors, a budding Hollywood star who was arrested in March for allegedly assaulting Jabbari, his girlfriend of two years, in the backseat of a chauffeured car.

From SZA to the Stone of Scone, the words that help tell the story of 2023 were often mispronounced

Some of the words tied to this year’s hottest topics were also among the most mangled when it came to saying them aloud. This year’s lists of the most mispronounced words in the U.S. and Britain were released Thursday by Babbel. The online language learning company commissions The Captioning Group in the U.S. and the British Institute of Verbatim Reporters in the U.K. to identify the top words that news anchors, politicians and other public figures have struggled with. Pronunciations that stumped included the first name of the Irish actor starring in “Oppenheimer,” Cillian Murphy. The experts at Babbel his name is pronounced KI-lee-uhn. Another name making was the singer SZA, which they say is pronounced SIZ-uh.

British poet and self-professed ‘anarchist’ Benjamin Zephaniah dies at age 65

LONDON (AP) — British poet, political activist, musician and actor Benjamin Zephaniah has died at age 65. Zephaniah drew inspiration from his Caribbean roots. His family said in a statement that Zephaniah died on Thursday after being diagnosed with a brain tumor eight weeks ago. Zephaniah was born in Birmingham and is best known for his work on racism, refugees and healthy eating. Equally at home performing in school classrooms or at big political rallies, he was arguably the most well-known poet in Britain of his time. He also appeared on the popular BBC television show “Peaky Blinders.” His family said that Zephaniah “leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy.”

Judge says ex-Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to cut plane’s engines can be released before trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge says an ex-Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut the engines of a passenger flight can be released from jail pending trial. Joseph Emerson pleaded not guilty to reduced charges of reckless endangerment at his arraignment Thursday. He previously faced attempted murder charges. Emerson is accused of trying to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco in October while riding in the cockpit as an off-duty pilot. His defense attorney says Emerson did not fully possess his mental faculties when he was on the flight and did not consciously choose to put people at risk.

Deputy U.S. Marshal charged with entering plane drunk after misconduct report on flight to London

WASHINGTON (AP) — London police have charged a deputy U.S. Marshal in the United Kingdom with entering an aircraft while drunk after he was arrested on allegations of misconduct aboard a flight from New York. The 39-year-old was arrested on Thursday upon arrival at Heathrow Airport. The flight crew had contacted officers to report the federal agent had been disruptive on board. The Metropolitan Police Service says the staff also reported sexual assault allegations, but investigators have not decided to formally file those charges. The U.S. Marshals has said in a statement that the agency takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and is cooperating with British law enforcement.

US Sen. Kevin Cramer’s son charged with manslaughter in crash that killed North Dakota deputy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer is charged with manslaughter and fleeing an officer after a police pursuit ended in a crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy. Ian Cramer is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Friday. He was charged Thursday with multiple counts. His father said in a statement earlier Thursday that his son was having a mental health issue when he fled a hospital in the family’s vehicle. Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin was killed in the crash. He was among officers trying to stop Ian Cramer and had taken cover behind his patrol car after putting a tire deflation device in the road when Cramer crashed into Martin’s squad car.

Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a pickup truck driver in a Boston suburb is accused of crashing into a police officer and a utility worker, killing them, then pulling a knife on another officer before stealing his cruiser and crashing it. Police say they arrested 54-year-old Peter Simon of Woodsville, New Hampshire, after a foot pursuit. A lawyer for Simon entered not guilty pleas on his behalf in court Thursday to multiple charges, including two counts of manslaughter, armed robbery and assault. The crashes happened Wednesday afternoon in Waltham, Massachusetts, about 10 miles west of Boston.

‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ will feature Janelle Monáe, Green Day, Ludacris, Reneé Rapp and more in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Seacrest will usher in 2024 on “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from Times Square, with satellite locations in Los Angeles and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The LA party boasts a star-studded lineup: the original “Barbie Girl” band Aqua, R&B up-and-comer Coco Jones, “What It Is” singer Doechii, pop belter Ellie Goulding, pop-punks Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends Feat. Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Seacrest inherited ABC’s legendary “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from Dick Clark. The 2023 “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” celebration will air Dec. 31 on ABC.

OnlyFans has a new content creator: tennis player Nick Kyrgios

Tennis pro Nick Kyrgios is setting up a free-to-access OnlyFans page. Kyrgios is a 28-year-old Australian who was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2022 but was sidelined by injuries for nearly all of this past season. He played in just one official singles match in 2023. The plan to interact with the public on OnlyFans was announced Thursday via a news release and confirmed by Evolve, the talent management agency that represents Kyrgios. London-based OnlyFans is a subscription site where people can pay creators for photos and videos.

