AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:16 p.m. EST

Woman alleges Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at New York bar, actor says it ‘never happened’

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman alleges in a new lawsuit that Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at a New York bar in 2015. The actor says the incident never happened. The woman, known in court documents only as Jane Doe, alleges that after she and a friend took photos with Foxx at the rooftop bar, he grabbed her by the arm and led her to a secluded area. The suit says Foxx then groped her breasts and reached into her pants to touch her genitals against her will. The lawsuit was filed under a temporary New York law, the Adult Survivors Act, that allows adult victims sue over alleged sexual attacks that previously would have been outside the statute of limitations.

Nicaragua’s Miss Universe title win exposes deep political divide in the Central American country

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua’s increasingly isolated and repressive government thought it had scored a rare public relations victory last week when Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios won the Miss Universe competition. But “the legitimate joy and pride” President Daniel Ortega’s government expressed in a statement Sunday after the win quickly turned to angry condemnation. It emerged that Palacios apparently participated in the 2018 protests against the regime. Ordinary Nicaraguans took advantage of the Saturday night Miss Universe win as a rare opportunity to celebrate in the streets. Their use of the blue-and-white national flag, as opposed to Ortega’s red-and-black Sandinista banner, didn’t sit well with the government.

Brazil forward Rodrygo denounces racist abuse on social media after match against Argentina

MADRID (AP) — Brazil forward Rodrygo has been the target of racist abuse on social media following the World Cup qualifying game against Argentina. Rodrygo, who is Black, says “The racists are always out there.” The player said many of the racist messages included photos and emoticons of monkeys or bananas. Rodrygo attracted attention during Tuesday’s match after getting into a discussion with Argentina players Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul during the delay caused by fights between fans, police and security guards in the stands of the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Amazon and NFL hoping to establish a tradition with the first Black Friday game

It is not a stretch to say that the Black Friday game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets is Amazon’s Super Bowl. Not only does it get an additional game on Prime Video that it hopes to make into a yearly tradition, but it comes on the busiest shopping day of the year. Hans Schroeder, the executive vice president of NFL Media, said the league had been exploring the possibility of adding a game on Black Friday for a while. The Thanksgiving Day tripleheader has been among the most-watched games during the regular season for the past two years. Adding a Black Friday game gives the NFL another day to take over. Combine it with it airing on Amazon, and it was a match made in football and commerce heaven.

Venice rolls out day-tripper fee to try to regulate mass crowds on peak weekends

ROME (AP) — Venice authorities have rolled out a pilot program to charge day-trippers 5 euros ($5.45) apiece to enter the fragile lagoon city on peak weekends next year. The aim is to reduce crowds, encourage longer visits and improve the quality of life for residents. The rollout of the tourist “contribution” came after Venice narrowly escaped being placed on the UNESCO danger list earlier this year because of the threat that overtourism was having on its delicate ecosystem. Member states cited the proposed new entry fee in deciding to spare Venice from the list. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro says the contribution is a first-of-its-kind experiment in regulating tourist flows in one of the world’s most-visited places.

Where can you shop on Black Friday? Here’s what’s open — and when

Black Friday is almost upon us, when retailers kick off the holiday season with offers meant to get customers in the shopping mood. A number of stores that were closed on Thanksgiving, including Walmart and Target, reopen early Friday as the holiday shopping season begins in earnest. Check out the hours of operations here for major retailers on Black Friday.

Former Penthouse magazine model sues Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses, saying he raped her in 1989

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Penthouse magazine model has sued Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose, saying he raped her in a 1989 attack at a New York City hotel that left her with anxiety and depression. Sheila Kennedy filed the lawsuit Wednesday in State Supreme Court in Manhattan. She sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for physical injury, pain and suffering, severe emotional distress and economic harm. A lawyer for Rose says the incident never happened and Rose is confident he’ll prevail in court. The lawsuit was filed under a temporary New York law that lets adult victims sue over attacks that occurred even decades ago. The law expires this week.

Several more children sickened by fruit pouches tainted with lead, FDA says

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are reporting more cases of children sickened by fruit puree pouches that were recalled due to lead contamination. The Food and Drug Administration says it has received 52 reports of elevated lead levels among children who consumed the products. That’s up from 34 cases reported last week. The cases come from 22 states and involve children between the ages of 1 to 4. The apple puree pouches were sold under the brands WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis.

A population of hard-to-eradicate ‘super pigs’ in Canada is threatening to invade the US

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana and other northern states are making preparations to stop an invasion of wild pigs from Canada. Wild pigs already cause around $2.5 billion in damage to U.S. crops every year, mostly in southern states like Texas. But the exploding population of feral swine on the prairies of western Canada is threatening to spill south. Worse, wild pigs roaming Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are often crossbreeds that combine the survival skills of wild Eurasian boar with the size and high fertility of domestic swine to create a “super pig” that’s spreading out of control. So northern states want to keep them out.

Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Beloved cartoon characters like Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants are taking to the skies above New York City in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade is marking its 97th year. It started Thursday under cool but sunny skies on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and makes its way alongside Central Park in front of big crowds before ending up in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street. At street level, more than two dozen floats went by, interspersed with marching bands from around the country. The parade was briefly disrupted when about a half-dozen protesters in jumpsuits covered with fake blood glued themselves to the street just in front of a float.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.