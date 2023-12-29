AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:11 p.m. EST

Air in Times Square filled with colored paper as organizers test New Year’s Eve confetti

NEW YORK (AP) — Visitors to Times Square got a small preview of New York City’s famed New Year’s Eve party as the event’s organizers heaved handfuls of colored paper skyward in a promotional event to test their confetti. The actual New Year’s confetti release sees an estimated 3,000 pounds of paper trucked into Midtown, Manhattan, then carried to rooftops of office buildings overlooking Times Square. About a hundred volunteer “dispersal engineers” then drop the haul on the street below to ring in the new year. The confetti’s test run took place on Friday. At a security briefing later in the day, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city’s police department was prepared for throngs of spectators.

North Dakota lawmaker’s district GOP echoes call on him to resign after slurs to police in DUI stop

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Local Republican Party leaders are joining calls for a North Dakota GOP lawmaker to resign after he made profane, homophobic and anti-migrant comments to police during a traffic stop and arrest on a charge of drunken driving earlier this month. Republican state Rep. Nico Rios, of Williston, has said he has no plans to immediately resign, but he is mulling his future and will seek help for alcohol issues. Earlier this week, Republican House Majority Leader Mike Lefor and North Dakota Republican Party Chairwoman Sandi Sanford called on Rios to step down. He was elected in 2022 to a four-year House term.

Prosecutors say there’s no need for a second trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have told a New York judge that they will not proceed with a second trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on charges not in the case presented to a jury that convicted him in November. Prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in a letter late Friday that evidence at a second trial would duplicate evidence already shown to a jury and would ignore the “strong public interest in a prompt resolution” of the case. They said the judge can consider the evidence that would be used at a second trial when he sentences Bankman-Fried in March.

Jail call recording shows risk to witnesses in Tupac Shakur killing case, Las Vegas prosecutors say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors are telling a Nevada judge that witnesses may be at risk in the case of a former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with killing hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office is citing an October jail telephone recording in which Duane “Keffe D” Davis was told about a “green light,” or what prosecutors described as an authorization to kill. Prosecutors argue that Davis should remain a behind bars until trial. Davis’ attorneys say they will respond at a bail hearing on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Davis has for years described himself as the “shot-caller” in Shakur’s killing. Davis’ lawyers say that’s been for entertainment and to make money.

Oakland officer killed while answering burglary call; shooter being sought, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an Oakland police officer has been shot and killed while answering a report of a burglary at a marijuana dispensary. Police say the officer was in plainclothes and driving an unmarked car when he and others responded to the report at about 4:30 a.m. Friday near Jack London Square. Interim Police Chief Darren Allison says as the officers arrived, they saw several people leaving the cannabis business and one opened fire, hitting the officer. He died at a hospital about four hours later. His name hasn’t been released. No arrests have been made.

Trump’s lawyers say he may testify at January trial over defamation damages in sex abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say he may testify at a mid-January trial set to decide how much he owes a columnist for defaming her after she said he sexually abused her three decades ago in a Manhattan department store. The lawyers filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Thursday to request that Trump’s October 2022 deposition transcript in the case not be shown to the jury because Trump has been named as a witness likely to testify at the trial. The columnist, 80-year-old E. Jean Carroll, is planning to testify as well at the trial scheduled to start Jan. 16.

Court in Canadian province blocks new laws against public use of illegal substances

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Supreme Court of the Canadian province of British Columbia has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances. The ruling imposes a temporary injunction until March 31, with the judge saying “irreparable harm will be caused” if the laws come into force. The Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act was passed by the B.C. provincial legislature in November, allowing fines and imprisonment for people who refuse to comply with police orders not to consume drugs within six meters of all building entrances and bus stops; within 15 meters of playgrounds, spray and wading pools, and skate parks; and in parks, beaches and sports fields.

US citizen inspired by Hamas sought to wage jihad against ‘No. 1 enemy’ America, prosecutors say

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a U.S. citizen living in Egypt sought to join the al Shabaab terrorist organization and wage violent jihad against America and its allies in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Karrem Nasr, 23, of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, was arrested Dec. 14 after flying from Egypt to Nairobi, Kenya, where prosecutors say he was planning to meet with al Shabaab members before traveling to train in Somalia, where the terror group is based. Nasr was returned to the U.S. on Thursday and was scheduled to appear Friday before a federal magistrate in Manhattan. He is charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Alex Murdaugh’s pursuit of a new murder trial is set for an evidentiary hearing next month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The judge handling the fallout over Alex Murdaugh’s murder convictions plans to hold an evidentiary hearing next month. According to a tentative schedule shared by a media liaison for former South Carolina Supreme Court Justice Jean Toal, a three-day hearing is expected to begin Jan. 29. That is when Murdaugh’s lawyers will get to provide evidence of the alleged jury tampering behind their push for another trial. Murdaugh is serving life imprisonment without parole after a jury found him guilty this March of killing his wife and younger son. But his lawyers say the court clerk improperly asked jurors whether he was guilty or innocent, and she told them not to believe his testimony. The clerk denies the allegations.

Boeing asks airlines to inspect 737 Max jets for potential loose bolt

Boeing is asking airlines to inspect its 737 Max jets for a potential loose bolt in the rudder control system, the airplane maker and Federal Aviation Administration confirmed this week. The agency said Boeing issued its inspection guidance to airlines after an international operator found a bolt with a missing nut during routine maintenance. In a separate case, Boeing also discovered an undelivered aircraft that had an unproperly tightened nut. The company said it was recommending the inspections out of an abundance of caution — and would continue to update customers and regulators on the progress. There have been no in-flight incidents caused by the condition to date, Boeing said.

