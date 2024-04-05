AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:05 a.m. EDT

A senior UK lawmaker fell victim to a sexting scam. His colleagues are being urged to go to police

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers who may have been targeted in a sexting scam were urged Friday to go to police, after a senior Conservative admitted disclosing the personal phone numbers of some colleagues to an unknown individual who held “compromising” material on him. William Wragg, who chairs the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee in Parliament, told The Times of London newspaper that the man had “compromising things” on him and he was “scared” and “manipulated” into giving his colleagues’ numbers to the unknown individual he had met on the gay dating app Grindr. Treasury minister Gareth Davies urged those affected to go to the police if they felt they were being blackmailed.

Powerball jackpot reaches $1.23B as long odds mean lots of losing, just as designed

Powerball is about to match a record for lottery drawings with a stretch of more than three months without a jackpot winner. It’s that string of futility that has enabled Powerball’s top prize to reach $1.23 billion for the next drawing Saturday night. That makes it the 8th largest prize in U.S. lottery history. It’s also a sign that the game is operating exactly as designed, with long odds creating a massive jackpot that entices people to drop $2 on a ticket. It means no one should ever expect to match all six numbers and hit it rich, though it’s likely someone eventually will.

Governor orders transit agency to drop bid to charge NYC Marathon $750K for use of Verrazzano bridge

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s governor has ordered the state’s transit agency to drop efforts to impose a $750,000 fee on the New York City Marathon for using the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday also encouraged race organizers the New York Road Runners to find other ways to generate revenue for mass transit. That could include purchasing advertising on public buses and trains. The governor said she has directed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to “allow the marathon to move forward as it always has.” The MTA declined to comment, and a spokesperson for the Road Runners didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hits for sale: Notable artists who have had their music catalogs sell for big money

Kiss agreed to sell their catalog, brand name and IP to Swedish company Pophouse in a deal estimated to be over $300 million. They’re the latest to participate in an ongoing trend of blockbuster acts and their rights holders inking deals to sell their back-catalogs, often for impressive sums. It’s big business, especially considering that two-thirds of all music streamed is made up of catalog music, and that streaming accounts for 84% of all music industry revenue. AP looks at deals struck by Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Taylor Swift and other notable artists.

Rudy Giuliani can remain in Florida condo, despite judge’s concern with his spending habits

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani will be allowed to remain in his Florida condo for now. A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday declined to rule on a motion filed by his creditors that would’ve forced him to sell the Palm Beach estate. Giuliani declared bankruptcy in December after he was ordered to pay $148 million to two former Georgia election workers for spreading lies about their role in the 2020 election. A lawyer for his creditors said Thursday that Giuliani was in danger of depleting his assets on costs related to the Florida condo. The judge warned Giuliani could face “draconian” consequences if he does not turn over more information about his spending.

Crowds picnic to see Tokyo’s cherry blossoms at full bloom

TOKYO (AP) — Crowds are gathering in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather. Cherry blossoms, known as “sakura” in Japanese, are the country’s favorite flower. People often have sakura viewing parties beneath the falling petals, where there are also picnics and sake drinking. The trees usually are at peak bloom in late March to early April. That’s the same time the country begins a new school and business year.

Beloved giraffe of South Dakota zoo euthanized after foot injury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A beloved giraffe at a zoo in South Dakota has died. On Thursday, the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium in Sioux Falls announced the death of Chioke. He was an 18-year-old reticulated giraffe. He was born in Florida in 2006, and he came to the zoo in Sioux Falls in 2007. He grew to nearly 15 feet tall and sired three offspring. The zoo remembered him for his playful and friendly nature. A severe fracture in one of his feet, following previous hoof and foot issues in recent years, ultimately led to the decision to euthanize him, after the zoo consulted veterinarians far and wide as to his care.

Thomas Gumbleton, Detroit Catholic bishop who opposed war and promoted social justice, dies at 94

DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Gumbleton, a Catholic bishop in Detroit, has died. For decades, he was an international voice against war and racism and an advocate for labor and social justice. Gumbleton was 94. He became a national religious figure in the 1960s when he publicly opposed the U.S. role in the Vietnam War. He was a founding leader of Pax Christi USA, an American Catholic peace movement. Gumbleton spoke out against war and met victims of violence around the world. Archbishop Allen Vigneron called Gumbleton a “faithful son” of Detroit.

Conan O’Brien will be a guest on ‘The Tonight Show,’ 14 years after his acrimonious exit

Does time and a new host heal all wounds? Fourteen years after Conan O’Brien left “The Tonight Show” to make way for the return of Jay Leno, the comedian will appear on the late-night program as a guest. O’Brien will be on the April 9 show to promote his new travel series “Conan O’Brien Must Go” for Max. Jimmy Fallon took over for Leno as host in 2014. O’Brien moved from NBC’s “Late Night” to its flagship show for seven months beginning in 2009 before departing in one of the more acrimonious television transitions.

6 inmates who sued New York over its prison lockdown order will get to view solar eclipse after all

NEW YORK (AP) — Six inmates who sued New York’s corrections department over its decision to lock down prisons during next Monday’s total solar eclipse will get to watch the celestial event after all. Lawyers for the six men incarcerated at the Woodbourne Correctional Facility in upstate New York said Thursday that they’ve reached a settlement with the state that will allow the men to view the solar eclipse “in accordance with their sincerely held religious beliefs.” The corrections department said the settlement was an “appropriate resolution” to the litigation.

