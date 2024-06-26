AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Alex Morgan left off the 18-player U.S. soccer roster headed to the Olympics

U.S. national team forward Alex Morgan has been left off coach Emma Hayes’ roster for the Paris Olympics. Morgan was the most notable absence on the 18-player list. The 34-year-old Morgan is a three-time Olympian but missed more than a month with the San Diego Wave after injuring her left ankle on April 19. She had since returned. Morgan also was named to the squad Hayes assembled for a pair of U.S. friendlies against South Korea earlier this month. Morgan has 123 goals in 224 appearances with the national team. Hayes says “there is no denying that it was an extremely competitive process.”

Ex-‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera will spend six months on probation after plea over family altercation

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Former “Jackass” star Bam Margera will spend six months on probation after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct Wednesday over an altercation at his home near Philadelphia. The plea ends a misdemeanor assault case that stemmed from what his brother called a “frightening and unpredictable” two-week visit home last year. Defense lawyer William Brennan says Margera is now clean, sober and productive. He says Margera pleaded guilty to two summary offenses. Jess Margera had called his brother “a good dude when he’s not messed up,” but said he had ruptured his eardrum in the altercation.

Feds charge 5, including man acquitted at trial, with conspiring to bribe Minnesota juror with $120K

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI have announced that five people, including a man acquitted at trial, have been charged with conspiring to bribe a juror in one of the country’s largest COVID-19-related fraud cases with a bag of $120,000 in cash. Federal authorities made the announcement Wednesday. The bribe attempt brought renewed attention to the trial of seven Minnesota defendants accused of coordinating to steal more than $40 million from a federal program that was supposed to feed children during the coronavirus pandemic. More than $250 million in federal funds were taken overall and only about $50 million has been recovered, authorities say.

The collapse of a cable car in Colombia kills 1 person and injures 20

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Officials in Colombia say at least one person has been killed and 20 were injured when a cable car in the city of Medellin failed and plunged onto a sidewalk next to a station platform. It was not immediately clear if the person who died was a passenger in the gondola-style car, which was part of the city’s public transportation system. Medellín Mayor Federico Gutiérrez said online that 10 people were in the car when it fell. The cable system manager says one of the cars hit another one during a descending ride and then failed as it approached a station in the city’s northeastern area. An investigation is under way.

Wind-driven wildfire spreads near popular central Oregon vacation spot and prompts evacuations

A wildfire in Oregon’s high desert is growing rapidly. Officials on Wednesday urged the continued evacuations of hundreds of homes in the area near the popular vacation destination of Bend. The Deschutes County Sherriff’s Office says evacuation alerts were sent to 1,100 homes and businesses Tuesday. About 50-60 people have sought refuge at a local high school serving as an evacuation center. Central Oregon Fire Information said the Darlene 3 wildfire was estimated to be nearly 4 square miles and 30% contained early Wednesday. Firefighters were able to build a defense around the fire overnight.

No charges for London driver who had seizure and plowed into a school, killing 2 children

LONDON (AP) — British police say the driver of an SUV who suffered a seizure and plowed into a school in London, killing 2 children, will face no criminal charges because the incident couldn’t have been predicted. London’s Metropolitan Police say in statement Wednesday that they had been advised by the Crown Prosecution Service that no charges would be filed in the incident at The Study Prep School in Wimbledon. The detective superintendent in charge of policing for southwest London called it a “deeply tragic incident, the circumstances of which caused widespread shock and sadness.’’

Jury begins deliberations in class-action lawsuit against NFL by ‘Sunday Ticket’ subscribers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The jury began deliberations Wednesday in a class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers claiming the NFL broke antitrust law. The lawsuit was filed in 2015 and has withstood numerous challenges, including a dismissal that was overturned. The suit alleges the NFL broke antitrust laws when it allowed DirecTV to exclusively sell the “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games airing on CBS and Fox at an inflated price and restricted competition. The lawsuit began on June 6 and featured 10 days of testimony from economists and league executives, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Tribes honor the birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone and reveal its name: Wakan Gli

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — Native American religious ceremonies with dancing, drumming, singing and the retelling of a sacred legend commemorated the recent birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone National Park. The calf was born earlier this month in the park’s vast Lamar Valley. To the several tribes who revere American bison, the calf’s appearance was both the fulfilment of sacred prophesy and a message. Chief Arvol Looking Horse of the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota Oyate in South Dakota said in Wednesday’s ceremonies near West Yellowstone, Montana, that the message is for people to work together to preserve the Earth for their children.

Knicks set to acquire Mikal Bridges in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, AP sources say

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the details say that Mikal Bridges is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks, where he will join Jalen Brunson and his other former Villanova teammates. The first trade between the New York rivals since 1983 will put Bridges in the lineup alongside Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, players who helped the Wildcats win two NCAA championships. The Knicks will pay big to get him, with ESPN reporting Tuesday that they are sending the Nets Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks and one protected pick. The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because it is not yet official.

Chanel goes to the opera in a gleaming but designer-less couture collection

PARIS (AP) — Chanel’s latest couture display at the Paris Fashion Week is a finely executed collection channeling theatricality. Few Parisian fashion houses can fill the Paris Opera and gain applause from Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and other luminaries without even having a designer. It’s a testament to Chanel’s enduring power and its world-renowned atelier following Virginie Viard’s abrupt exit on June 5.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.