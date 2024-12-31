AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:58 a.m. EST

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement after 8 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement, ending one of the longest and most contentious divorces in Hollywood history. The two filed a court document Monday saying they’d reached a written agreement. Jolie’s attorney says she is exhausted but relieved. Pitt’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The two Oscar winners were among Hollywood’s most prominent couples for 12 years. She filed for divorce in 2016 after a private flight where she said he was abusive to her and their children. A judge declared the two single in 2019, but they still had to split assets and child custody.

Wind, rain and the threat of floods play the spoiler for New Year’s festivities in the UK

LONDON (AP) — Revelers in the U.K. may have to wring themselves out as they ring in the New Year. A storm system bringing high winds, heavy rain, the possibility of snow and the threat of flooding washed out plans Tuesday for several fireworks displays — in some cases more than 24 hours before the stroke of midnight. Edinburgh’s famous Hogmanay street party, garden concert and pyrotechnics show from the city’s famous castle were snuffed out before festivities got underway Monday. Heavy rain and strong winds lashed parts of Scotland and the north of England, disrupting some journeys by train and car and playing spoiler to many public celebrations.

Brock Purdy’s elbow was ‘on fire’ after hit but he says his surgically repaired ligament is fine

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy hurt his surgically repaired throwing elbow late in a loss to the Detroit Lions, the latest blow in an injury-plagued season for the San Francisco 49ers. Purdy said his elbow was initially “on fire” after getting hurt on a sack late in a 40-34 loss and he will need to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Purdy said initial tests showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament he hurt in a 2022 NFC title-game loss at Philadelphia, and he hopes to play the season finale on Sunday.

A jet carrying the Gonzaga men’s basketball team ordered to stop to avoid collision at LAX

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after a private jet carrying the Gonzaga University men’s basketball team nearly crossed a runway as another flight was taking off at Los Angeles International Airport. The plane operated by Key Lime Air was ordered by air traffic controllers to stop as a Delta aircraft took off on Friday. No one was injured. Gonzaga was in Los Angeles for its game against UCLA on Saturday. Key Lime Air did not respond to a request for comment Monday. Los Angeles World Airports referred a media inquiry to the FAA, and a Delta spokesperson said there were no problems for its aircraft.

Nearly all of Puerto Rico is without power on New Year’s Eve

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A blackout has hit nearly all of Puerto Rico as the U.S. territory prepares to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Luma Energy, a private company that oversees electricity transmission and distribution, says the outage left more than 1.2 million out of 1.47 million clients without power. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the widespread outage or when power would be restored. Puerto Rico continues to struggle with chronic power outages blamed on a crumbling power grid that was razed by Hurricane Maria, a powerful category 4 storm that struck the island in September 2017.

FBI issues warning to leagues about organized crime groups targeting pro athletes

The FBI is warning sports leagues about crime organizations targeting professional athletes. This comes following a string of burglaries at the homes of prominent NFL and NBA players. ABC News obtained an FBI report outlining how homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches and cash. The NFL and NBA already had issued security alerts to their players after the break-ins, some of which have come when players were with their teams for road games. Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is the latest professional athlete to fall victim.

Northern lights could be visible in upper fringes of the US this New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (AP) — Solar storms may bring northern lights to several states in the northern U.S in time for the new year. Minor disruptions to radio communications are also possible. The sun expelled two bursts of plasma that are hurtling towards Earth and are expected to arrive early this week, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Once they arrive, they could cause colorful auroras Monday and Tuesday night in Alaska, Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Parts of Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa and New York may also get a piece of the view.

Linda Lavin, Tony-winning Broadway actor who starred in the landmark sitcom ‘Alice,’ dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Linda Lavin, a Tony Award-winning stage actor who became a working class icon as a waitress on the TV sitcom “Alice,” has died at age 87. Lavin’s representative says she died Sunday of complications from lung cancer. Lavin was already a success on Broadway when she was chosen to star in a new CBS sitcom in 1976 based on the Oscar-winning film “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.” She became a role model for working moms as Alice Hyatt, a widowed mother with a 12-year-old son working in a roadside diner. The show would run until 1985. In 1987, Lavin won a Tony for the Neil Simon play “Broadway Bound.”

In Grammy spotlight, Khruangbin wants to ‘let the music speak for itself’

NEW YORK (AP) — If you think your Spotify playlist is getting a little too long, consider the one shared by the members of Khruangbin. It’s got 51 hours of songs. The mainly instrumental trio’s sonic explorations have paid off of late, with a warmly received 2024 album, “A La Sala,” that reached the top 40 of the Billboard 200 and a Grammy Award nomination for best new artist. The Texas trio makes music that’s hard to describe, a mix of soul, surf rock, psychedelic and funk that creates a melodic, Afro-pop-inspired, reverb-heavy sound with nods to other cultures.

The world population will be 8.09 billion on New Year’s Day after a 71 million increase in 2024

The world population increased by more than 71 million people in 2024 and will be 8.09 billion people on New Year’s Day. Estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday show that the world population increased by almost 0.9% in 2024. That’s a slight slowdown from 2023, when it increased by 75 million people. In January 2025, 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths were expected worldwide every second, according to the estimates. The Census Bureau says the United States grew by 2.6 million people in 2024. The U.S. population will be 341 million people on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.