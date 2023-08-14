AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:57 a.m. EDT

Railway bridge collapses in southeastern Norway after last week’s torrential rain

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A railway bridge in southeastern Norway that ran across a river swollen by torrential rain has collapsed. The agency in charge of the Norwegian rail infrastructure said Monday the central section of the steel truss bridge slid into the water “due to damage to the central bridge foundation.” No casaulties were reported. Last week’s rain led to the evacuation of thousands in southeastern Norway, where a huge amount of water, littered with broken trees, debris and trash, thundered down usually serene rivers.

‘Barbie’ has legs: Greta Gerwig’s film tops box office again and gives industry a midsummer surge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Barbie” is cruising atop the box office. Studio estimates Sunday said director Greta Gerwig’s film phenomenon remained a runaway No. 1 in its fourth week, bringing in $33.7 million. The Margot Robbie-led and produced film from Warner Bros. surpassed $500 million in North America overall, a week after it crossed the $1 billion mark globally — a record for a female director. Director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” also remained strong in its fourth week, earning $18.8 million to take the No. 2 spot. The top pair had thin competition. The week’s top new release, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” finished fifth with a $6.5 million opening weekend.

Amazon is rolling out a generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews

Amazon is rolling out a generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews for customers. The company said in a blog post Monday that it will use AI to pick out common themes in reviews and summarize them in a short paragraph on the product detail page. The feature is designed to help shoppers determine at a glance what other customers said about a product before they spend more time reading through individual reviews. Amazon began testing it earlier this year. The tech giant says the feature is now available for a subset of mobile shoppers in the U.S. and it may expand it to more shoppers based on customer feedback.

Pilot and crew member safely eject before Soviet-era fighter jet crashes at Michigan air show

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A pilot and crew member escaped serious injury when they ejected from a vintage jet that crashed during a Michigan air show Sunday. The Wayne County Airport Authority says the MiG-23 demonstration plane crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show shortly after 4 p.m. The Soviet fighter plane crashed into a parking lot and struck unoccupied vehicles at a nearby apartment complex in Belleville, about 30 miles west of Detroit. No injuries were reported on the ground at the apartments or the air show hosted by the Yankee Air Museum. The pilot and crew member were transported to an area hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating with the National Transportation Safety Board.

North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a nearly 100-foot fall off a cliff at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during a family trip. Authorities say it took emergency crews two hours to rescue Wyatt Kauffman after he slipped and fell Tuesday. The teenager was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital and treated forinjuries including nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, collapsed lung and a concussion. The teen and his mother were on a trip to visit national parks when the Grand Canyon fall occurred. He was discharged from the hospital Saturday and being driven home to Casselton, North Dakota.

Norwegian climber says it would have been impossible to carry injured Pakistani porter down snowy K2

BERLIN (AP) — A record-setting Norwegian mountaineer has pushed back against claims that she could have done more to save a Pakistani porter who slipped off a narrow trail near the peak and died there after several hours. The circumstances of the porter’s July 27 death on K2 sparked ongoing controversy after drone footage appeared to show dozens of foreign climbers moving past him toward the peak. The Norwegian climber, Kristin Harila, said in an interview Sunday that she and her team tried for hours to save the porter, but that it would have been possible in the snowy conditions to bring him down the mountain safely.

Virginia player wounded in deadly attack returns for a new season as an inspiration to his teammates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia running back Mike Hollins knows he will never be the same. He also says the importance of college football has shrunk. But he can’t wait to run onto the field with his teammates this season. Hollins was wounded in a shooting attack last November that left three of his teammates dead. He had a long rehabilitation but returned for spring practices. He has been an inspiration to his team. Virginia opens the season Sept. 2 against Tennessee in Nashville. The home opener is a week later against James Madison.

Fiction writers fear the rise of AI, but also see it as a story to tell

NEW YORK (AP) — For many book writers, AI is a threat to their livelihood and the very idea of creativity. More than 10,000 of them endorsed an open letter from the Authors Guild this summer urging AI companies not to use copyrighted work without permission or compensation. At the same time, AI is a story to tell, and no longer just in science fiction. It’s becoming part of the narrative for a growing number of fiction writers who only need to follow the news to imagine a world upended. And some authors aren’t just writing about AI, but openly working with it.

Lioness shot dead after escaping from farm in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A lioness escaped from a farm in South Korea, touching off an emergency search before she was killed by a hunter Monday. Police said the owner of the farm in the southeastern county of Goryeong reported the escape after finding her cage empty. Authorities quickly sent police officers, emergency workers and civilian hunters to the area. People were banned from entering a mountain area where the lioness was believed to have moved before one of the hunters killed her near the farm. There were no reports of the lioness attacking anyone.

Starting next year, child influencers can sue if earnings aren’t set aside, says new Illinois law

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is the first state in the U.S. to ensure child social media influencers are compensated for their work. That’s according to Sen. David Koehler, of Peoria, who sponsored the bill signed into law Friday that will go into effect on July 1, 2024. Besides coordinated dances and funny toddler comments, family vlogs nowadays may share intimate details of their children’s lives for countless strangers to view. Brand deals featuring the internet’s darlings can reap tens of thousands of dollars per video. But so far there are minimal regulations for the “sharenthood” industry, which experts say can cause serious harm to children.

