AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:55 a.m. EST

An unusual criminal case over handwritten lyrics to ‘Hotel California’ goes to trial Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — A curious criminal case involving handwritten lyrics to the classic rock megahit “Hotel California” and other Eagles favorites is going to trial in a New York courtroom. Opening statements are set for Wednesday. The three defendants are well-established figures in the collectibles world. They’re accused of scheming to thwart band Eagles co-founder Don Henley’s efforts to reclaim the allegedly ill-gotten documents. Rare-book dealer Glenn Horowitz, former Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi and memorabilia seller Edward Kosinski have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and various other charges. The trial centers on over 80 pages of draft lyrics to songs from the “Hotel California” album. The 1976 release stands today as the third-biggest selling disc ever in the U.S.

It’s an election year, and Biden’s team is signaling a more aggressive posture toward the press

NEW YORK (AP) — There have been no declarations that journalists are the “enemy of the people.” But there are signs that President Joe Biden’s team is starting to more aggressively and publicly challenge how he is portrayed. Within the past two weeks, an administration aide sent an unusual letter to White House correspondents complaining about their coverage of a special counsel’s report on Biden’s handling of classified documents. Separately, Biden’s campaign team criticized how news media outlets spotlighted concerns about the 81-year-old president’s fitness to hold office while giving comparatively less attention to comments that foe Donald Trump made about the protection of NATO allies.

To keep whales safe, Coast Guard launches boat alert system in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is embarking on one of its most unique missions yet in Puget Sound: a pilot program to alert vessels of whale sightings. The program is an effort to keep the giant marine mammals safe from boat strikes and noise in the highly used inland waters of Washington state. The program launches as visits by orcas and humpback whales increase in the region. The alerts will go to all commercial and transit vessels and wildlife advocates says it’s the first step in ambitious plans to keep the whales safe that include thermal cameras and sound monitoring.

Jury selection begins for trial of “Rust” armorer in fatal 2021 shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are pursuing accountability in the 2021 death of a cinematographer who was shot by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western movie “Rust.” Jury selection begins Wednesday in the trial for weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in Santa Fe. Her attorneys argue she isn’t to blame for the death of Halyna Hutchins. Prosecutors, however, say Gutierrez-Reed unwittingly introduced live ammunition to the set in a series of negligent actions. The evidence and testimony has implications for Baldwin, who is charged in a separate case with involuntary manslaughter. No trial date has been set for Baldwin yet.

United flight from San Francisco to Boston diverted due to damage to one of its wings

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines says a flight heading from San Francisco to Boston had to be diverted after the plane suffered damage to one of its wings. United says the Boeing 757-200 with 165 passengers aboard landed in Denver on Monday to address an issue with the slat on one of its wings. The plane landed safely. Passengers were put on a different plane and arrived later in the day in Boston. United did not say what caused the damage to the plane’s wing. Boston 25 News broadcast a passenger’s video showing the panel partially shredded.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce is finalized, officially ending their marriage

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The divorce of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, his wife of nearly two decades, has been finalized. California court records filed Tuesday say the two have been declared single by a Santa Barbara County judge. Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, filed for divorce from the Oscar-winning movie and TV star nine months ago. The two appeared to be headed for an ugly trial after public fights over custody and support payments for their three teenage children. But they reached a settlement agreement in September that allowed them to avoid it. The two began dating in 1998 and married in 2004. It was the second marriage for Costner.

A Colorado man is dead after a pet Gila monster bite

Authorities say a Colorado man is dead after being bitten by his pet Gila monster. Lakewood police say 34-year-old Christopher Ward died in a hospital Friday, four days after the bite by the venomous lizard. If confirmed, the death would be a rare case of someone dying from a Gila monster, which live in the southwestern U.S. Gila monster bites can cause intense pain but aren’t normally deadly. Jefferson County coroner’s officials declined to comment, including whether tests showed yet whether the man died from the lizard’s venom or some other medical condition. Officers took the lizard and one other to a sanctuary in South Dakota.

Beatles to get a Fab Four of biopics, with a movie each for Paul, John, George and Ringo

NEW YORK (AP) — The Beatles are getting the big-screen biopic treatment in a Fab Four of movies that will give each band member their own film. All are to be directed by Sam Mendes. For the first time, the Beatles are giving full life and music rights to a movie project. Sony Pictures announced Monday a deal that may dwarf all music biopics that have come before it, with the stories of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr spread out over a quartet of films. The films are expected to roll out theatrically in 2027, with the movies potentially coexisting or intersecting in cinemas.

Welcome to the ‘Hotel California’ case: The trial over handwritten lyrics to an Eagles classic

NEW YORK (AP) — An unusual criminal trial is set to open over the handwritten lyrics to a classic rock blockbuster: the Eagles’ “Hotel California.” A noted rare-book dealer, a former Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator and a collectibles seller are charged with conspiring to own and try to sell manuscripts of that song’s lyrics and other Eagles hits without the right to do so. The defendants have pleaded not guilty. Disputes over memorabilia abound, but criminal trials over them don’t. And in this one, the prosecutors’ star witness is indeed that. Eagles co-founder Don Henley is expected to testify.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.