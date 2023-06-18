AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:43 a.m. EDT

Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor says the collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen within two weeks. That word from Gov. Josh Shapiro came after he had joined President Joe Biden on a helicopter tour over the critical segment of the highway that’s been closed to East Coast traffic since last weekend. “We are getting it done here in Philly,” Shapiro said at a briefing Saturday at Philadelphia International Airport after the flyover that included members of Congress and the city’s mayor. Biden said “there is no more important project” going on right now, as far as he’s concerned. He added: “We’re with you. We’re going to stay with you” until the work is “totally finished.”

Government shutdown warnings rise as Republicans seek deeper cuts in budget battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bid to appease hard-liners in his caucus and get the House moving again has some Democratic worried about the road ahead when it comes time to passing legislation to keep the government running. Republicans left Washington in early June unable to approve a routine procedural measure. This past week, GOP leadership teed up a gun-related vote and a vote to censure one of former President Donald Trump’s most high-profile critics. Those votes helped get the House moving again. But the most far-reaching move was the announcement the GOP would pursue appropriations bills that contain less spending than top-line numbers agreed to in a deal with the White House to avoid a debt default.

Ex-Trump lawyer turned witness against him loses bid for release from probation

NEW YORK (AP) — The key witness against former President Donald Trump in a New York state criminal prosecution has lost his bid for early release from probation. The decision on Friday comes after federal prosecutors characterized recent comments he made as lies. A judge cited Michael Cohen’s comments in a book and on television as reasons to conclude that early release from court supervision would not ensure rehabilitation and deterrence from future crimes. Federal prosecutors highlighted the quotes in arguing against leniency. Cohen was formerly Trump’s personal lawyer. He served about a year behind bars of a three-year term after admitting several crimes.

Pennsylvania trooper, suspect killed in shootout; 2nd trooper seriously wounded

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — State police say a state trooper and a suspect were killed in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper. Police in Juniata County say a man engaged troopers at about 12:45 p.m. near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Authorities found the man around 3 p.m. in Walker Township, resulting in a shootout that killed the suspect and the trooper. The name of the trooper and the suspect were not immediately available. Police say there is no threat to the public.

A Utah city violated the First Amendment in denying a drag show permit, judge rules

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The city of St. George must issue a permit for a Utah-based group that organizes drag performances to host an all-ages drag show in a public park. A federal judge ruled on Friday to grant the preliminary injunction requested by the group. The judge called the city officials’ attempt to stop the show unconstitutional. The lawsuit marks the most recent development in a fight over drag shows in conservative St. George, Utah. A statement from the city says it is committed to ensuring public parks remain open to those who want to hold events.

Father admits to fatally shooting 3 young sons at Ohio home, prosecutors say

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A man has allegedly shot and killed his three young sons and wounded their mother at their Ohio home. Prosecutors say he admitted to planning the shooting and lined up his children to execute them with a rifle. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies responded to the home in Monroe Township shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday and found three boys, ages 3, 4 and 7, outside with gunshot wounds. The children died at the scene. Their 34-year-old mother was shot in the hand during the shooting in the community about 75 miles west of Columbus. Thirty-two-year-old Chad Doerman was found sitting on a stoop at the family home. He was arraigned Friday on three counts of aggravated murder.

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has resigned following a drunken driving arrest. The university announced his resignation Saturday night. Huggins was charged with driving under the influence on Friday night after his SUV had stopped in the middle of traffic in Pittsburgh with a shredded tire. According to a criminal complaint, a breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content was 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit. Last month the university had suspended Huggins three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. Huggins entered the Basketball Hall of Fame last September and was the third winningest coach all-time in Division I.

Fox News producer out after onscreen message calling President Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’

NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime producer for Tucker Carlson is out of a job after being deemed responsible for the onscreen message this week that referred to President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator.” The producer, Alex McCaskill, confirmed his exit in an Instagram post. Fox would not comment on Friday. The message was posted onscreen Tuesday under separate boxes that showed video of Biden and former President Donald Trump, saying “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.” Carlson, in a Twitter video, didn’t name McCaskill. But he said those who run Fox panicked at the message and scolded the producer, who offered to resign and was told to clean out his desk.

Mick Jagger, girlfriend have Florida house up for sale

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home up for sale. A listing on Realtor.com says the lakefront home with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths is listed at $3.499 million. The listing overview says, “You can’t always get what you want but this house is definitely what you need!” It quotes part of the famous Stones song written by Jagger and Keith Richards. Jagger and Hamrick bought the home in the Lakewood Ranch area along the Gulf coast for a little over $1.9 million in October 2020.

Velociraptor statue heist ends with 3 arrests in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police have hunted down a velociraptor that was stolen from outside a South Dakota arts and science center. Sioux Falls police Sgt. Aaron Benson said Friday that a security officer spotted three people carrying the statue away from the Washington Pavilion and called police just after midnight. The Argus Leader reports that surveillance video then helped officers track the statue to a nearby apartment. The three suspects were detained on charges of grand theft. Benson said one was 18, another 19 and the third a juvenile.

