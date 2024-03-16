AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:33 a.m. EDT

Model and actor Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home is destroyed in fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles home belonging to model and actor Cara Delevingne has been destroyed in a fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department says one firefighter was hospitalized in fair condition and one person from the home suffered minor smoke inhalation. Authorities say fire crews arrived before dawn to find the home in flames. Once they confirmed everyone was out of the house, they took a defensive position and the roof collapsed The English model and actor shared several Instagram stories referring to the fire after TMZ reported that the house was hers. Delevingne thanked firefighters and said her heart was broken.

Riders can climb ‘halfway to the stars’ on San Francisco cable car dedicated to late Tony Bennett

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The cable car dedicated to the late Tony Bennett rolls past the landmark Fairmont hotel where the singer first performed the song that would forever tie him to San Francisco. On Valentine’s Day last month, San Francisco officials dedicated one of the city’s iconic cable cars to Bennett. His “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” included a line about “the city where little cable cars climb halfway to the stars.” Bennett was a great friend of the cable cars and to San Francisco. Car 53 was being restored after an accident when the idea came up to dedicate it to Bennett.

Aaron Donald announces his retirement after a standout 10-year career with the Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defensive lineman Aaron Donald has announced his retirement after a standout 10-year career with the Los Angeles Rams. The three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year made his surprising announcement on social media. Donald spent his entire career with the Rams, who drafted him in the first round in 2014. He was selected for 10 Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro first teams, and he won the award as the league’s top defensive player in 2017, 2018 and 2020. He was the cornerstone of every Rams defense during his career, drawing habitual double-teams away from his teammates and still racking up 111 total sacks.

Steelers trade Kenny Pickett to the Eagles after signing Russell Wilson, sources tell the AP

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The brief and tumultuous Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh is over. The Steelers are trading the quarterback to the Philadelphia Eagles, multiple sources told The Associated Press. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official. Pittsburgh will receive a third-round pick in this year’s NFL draft and two seventh-round choices in the 2025 draft in exchange for Pickett and Pittsburgh’s fourth-round pick this year. The move comes just hours after the Steelers signed nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to a one-year deal.

Jim McAndrew, who pitched for the 1969 and 1973 New York Mets, dies at 80

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim McAndrew, who lost his major league debut to Bob Gibson in a 1968 spot start for the New York Mets when Nolan Ryan was called away to military duty, then beat Steve Carlton a month later for his first win, has died. He was 80. A right-hander at the back end of the Mets rotation from 1968-73, McAndrew started one of the most significant games in franchise history: a win over Montreal in September 1969 that put the long downtrodden team into first place for the first time in New York’s eight seasons.

North Dakota voters will decide whether 81 is too old to serve in Congress

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota voters will decide in June whether to prevent people from running for Congress if they’re old enough to turn 81 during their House or Senate term. Secretary of State Michael Howe announced on Friday that his office validated more than enough signatures to qualify the initiative for the June 11 ballot. The vote is set to take place amid a rematch between the oldest men to be president, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Political observers say the measure appears unconstitutional and could lead to a challenge of a Supreme Court ruling that said states can’t set qualifications for Congress beyond those listed in the U.S. Constitution.

Woman accuses Dak Prescott of sexual assault after Cowboys QB sues her on extortion claim

DALLAS (AP) — A woman accusing Dak Prescott of sexual assault has filed a police report over the alleged incident in 2017. The woman went to police after the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys sued her on a $100 million extortion claim. Dallas police say there is an ongoing investigation after a report was filed earlier this week about an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the parking lot of a strip club. Prescott’s lawsuit says the woman and her attorneys wrote him a letter in which they said the woman wouldn’t pursue criminal charges or go public with her claims if Prescott paid her $100 million. Prescott has denied the woman’s allegations.

Best Buy recalls over 287,000 air fryers due to overheating issue that can melt or shatter parts

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy is recalling more than 287,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens due to an overheating issue that can cause the products’ parts to melt or shatter, posing fire and laceration risks. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Insignia-branded air fryer ovens can overheat — and their glass doors can shatter as a result. The air fryers’ handles can also melt or break when overheated. There have been 24 reports of melting or glass shattering, the CPSC said, including six reports of the fryers catching on fire. Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled air fryers and ovens immediately and visit Best Buy’s recall page to receive a refund, in the form of a check or store credit.

Colorado snowstorm closes highways and schools for a second day

DENVER (AP) — Thousands in Colorado were without power as authorities closed highways and schools during a winter storm that pummeled the Denver area and threatened to drop another half foot there. The severe weather on Thursday and continuing into Friday morning shut down a stretch of Interstate 70, the state’s main east-west highway, in the mountains for much of the day, stranding some drivers for hours, mainly because of trucks that got stuck in the snow. More than 18,800 customers were without power across Colorado late Thursday. Denver International Airport was open but 830 flights were canceled Thursday with nearly 440 more delayed. The storm began Wednesday night and delivered the slushy, wet snow typical for March, one of the snowiest months in Denver.

Seat belt saved passenger’s life on Boeing 737 jet that suffered a blowout, new lawsuit says

SEATTLE (AP) — More passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 jet when part of its fuselage blew out in January are suing — including one who says his life was saved by a seat belt. The lawsuit, representing seven passengers, was filed in Washington’s King County Superior Court on Thursday against Boeing, Alaska Airlines, Spirit AeroSystems and 10 people listed as John Does. The lawsuit seeks damages for alleged negligence, product construction/manufacturing defect liability, and failing in its duty to protect passengers from harm. Boeing responded to an email seeking comment saying officials “have nothing to add.” Alaska Airlines and Spirit AeroSystems didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment. Another lawsuit was filed last month on behalf of 22 passengers.

