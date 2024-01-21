AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:31 p.m. EST

Man arrested near Taylor Swift’s NYC townhouse after reported break-in attempt

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift’s townhouse in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was arrested near the singer’s Tribeca home. City police say they responded to a report of a disorderly person near the townhouse Saturday. Witnesses told the New York Post that the man tried but failed to enter the building. Police would not confirm a break-in attempt at Swift’s home, but said they arrested the man on the same street on an unrelated warrant. A representative for Swift did not immediately return a message. The home has been the site of several other break-ins and attempts over the years.

Nick Dunlap becomes 1st amateur winner on PGA Tour since 1991 with victory at The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Dunlap became the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour, holding on for a one-shot victory over Christiaan Bezuidenhout at The American Express on Sunday. Dunlap, the 20-year-old University of Alabama sophomore and reigning U.S. Amateur champion, is the first amateur winner since Phil Mickelson at the Tucson Open in 1991. He’s only the seventh amateur since 1945 — and the third since 1957 — to win a tour event. Dunlap, the only amateur in the 156-player field, surged into a three-shot lead with a sizzling 60 in the third round. He closed with a 6-foot par putt for a 2-under 70 and a 29-under 259 total.

Taylor Swift’s NFL playoff tour takes her to Buffalo for Chiefs game against Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Taylor Swift blew a kiss after someone greeted her by yelling “Bills by a billion,” upon arriving at Highmark Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in a divisional playoff game. The pop music superstar was escorted by a heavy security presence to a suite overlooking the west end zone, and located just below the name of Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy’s name on the stadium’s Wall of Fame. Swift was wearing a white jacket with red Chiefs trim, and featuring a large red star.

Mary Weiss, lead singer of the Shangri-Las, dies at 75

Mary Weiss, the lead singer of the 1960s pop group the Shangri-Las, whose hits included “Leader of the Pack,” has died. She was 75. Miriam Linna, founder of Weiss’ label, Norton Records, said Sunday that Weiss died Friday in Palm Springs, California. No cause of death was given. Rolling Stone first reported her death Friday. The four members of the Shangri-Las met at school in Queens, New York, and performed at school dances and teen hops. They found enormous success as a pioneering girl group with a tough, working-class image and drama-filled songs of teen dreams and heartbreak. After the group disbanded in 1968, Weiss stayed away from music for four decades. In 2007, she released her solo debut.

Marlena Shaw, ‘California Soul’ singer, dead at 81

Marlena Shaw, the jazz and R&B vocalist whose “California Soul” was one of the defining soul songs of the late 1960s, has died. She was 81. Shaw’s daughter, Marla Bradshaw, announced the singer’s death Friday in a video posted on Facebook. A cause of death was not given. A charismatic and wide-ranging vocalist, Shaw was best known for 1969’s “California Soul,” which has endured as a widely popular and often sampled song. The 5th Dimension and Marvin Gaye also recorded “California Soul,” yet Shaw’s version became the much-loved version. It’s been sampled by dozens of artists.

‘Burn, beetle, burn’: Hundreds of people torch an effigy of destructive bug in South Dakota town

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — In what’s become an annual winter tradition, hundreds of people carrying torches set fire to a giant wooden beetle effigy in Custer, South Dakota, to raise awareness of the destructive impact of the mountain pine beetle on Black Hills forest land. Firefighters prepared and lighted torches for residents to carry in a march to the pyre Saturday night in the 11th annual Burning Beetle fest. People set the tall beetle effigy on fire amid drum beats and chants of “Burn, beetle, burn” as fireworks dazzled overhead. The event raises awareness of the mountain pine beetle’s destructive impact to forests, and it also supports the local arts.

‘Mean Girls’ fetches $11.7M in second weekend to stay No. 1 at box office

NEW YORK (AP) — On a quiet weekend in movie theaters, “Mean Girls” repeated atop the box office with $11.7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, while a handful of awards contenders sought to make an impact ahead of Oscar nominations on Tuesday. Only one new film debuted in wide release: “I.S.S.,” a modestly budgeted sci-fi thriller starring Ariana DeBose. The film debuted with $3 million on 2,518 screens. Even for January, historically a low ebb for moviegoing, it was a sparsely attended weekend, with paltry options on the big screen. The top 10 films collectively accounted for just $51.3 million in box office, according to Comscore.

Inside Pitchfork’s absorption into GQ: When ‘music media’ becomes ‘men’s media,’ what’s lost?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pitchfork, the most influential music publication of the internet age, is being absorbed by another entity – a men’s fashion magazine. The website, renowned for its daily record reviews scored 0.0 to 10.0, will be folded into GQ, parent company Condé Nast announced Wednesday. At least 12 staffers were laid off, three people involved in the situation told The Associated Press. Ten of those were editorial layoffs, leaving a permanent editorial staff of eight. As Pitchfork moves to its new configuration, it’s worth asking: If many view music journalism’s primary function to be discovery, what is the role of insightful writing in the era of social media and playlists?

Sarah, the Duchess of York, diagnosed with malignant melanoma found during breast cancer treatment

LONDON (AP) — Sarah, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during her treatment for breast cancer. A spokesperson said Sunday that the melanoma was found after several moles were removed while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery after a mastectomy. Doctors are analyzing it to see if it was caught early. The 64-year-old ex-wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie was once a favorite target of Britain’s tabloids. The former Sarah Ferguson, known as “Fergie,” has published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books and historical romance for adults.

Grand jury indictment against Alec Baldwin opens two paths for prosecutors

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Alec Baldwin once again is facing a felony involuntary manslaughter charge after a grand jury indicted the actor in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie in New Mexico. The new charge was filed Friday and defense attorneys indicate they’ll fight it. Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal outside Santa Fe when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza. A new analysis of the gun opened the way for prosecutors to reboot the case. A separate trial of the film set weapons supervisor could provide a preview of strategies and witnesses against Baldwin.

