AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:29 a.m. EDT

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge’s dissolution of the actors’ nearly seven year marriage took effect on Tuesday. Bonet, a star on the “Cosby Show,” filed a petition to end her marriage to the “Aquaman” star in January, but the two had already been separated for more than three years. The divorce was quick and amicable. Neither will get financial support from the other, and they’ll have joint custody of their teenage son and daughter. It was the first marriage for Momoa and the second for Bonet, who was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

Photo of a young Lionel Messi with Lamine Yamal as a baby resurfaces after almost 17 years

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — When Joan Monfort took photos of Lionel Messi with a baby for a charity calendar almost 17 years ago, he knew the long-haired young man would make it big in soccer. He could not have imagined the little boy would as well. The baby in the photo — which has gone viral — is none other than Lamine Yamal, the Spanish wunderkind. At 16, Yamal is showing such promise that he’s already being compared to the greats. He’s the youngest to play for Spain and become the youngest player ever in the ongoing European Championship in Germany. The long-forgotten photo from 2007 resurfaced after Yamal’s father posted it on Instagram last week with the text “the beginning of two legends.”

Russia’s war threatens Ukraine’s Olympic future, not just the present. A young gymnast offers hope

CHORNOMORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s war on Ukraine is demolishing the seeds of a sports culture that was a European powerhouse. It takes a decade and a national infrastructure of training facilities, feeder schools, equipment, and coaches to nurture an Olympic champion, and a process that begins in early childhood ends up winnowing out most contenders long before they reach the Games. More than 500 sports facilities were damaged or occupied by Moscow’s troops, depriving young athletes of a place to train. Practices are frequently interrupted by air raid alarms that can last hours. Some children who left early in the war haven’t returned. And the war means some children may never even begin to discover their potential.

Novak Djokovic gets into it with Wimbledon fans after reaching the quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — Maybe the Centre Court spectators were saluting Novak Djokovic’s opponent by saying his name. Maybe they were booing Djokovic, trying to rattle him. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was sure it was the latter — and he let everyone know he was not happy about it. Djokovic easily beat 15th-seeded Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in just over two hours Monday night to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals, then made sure to get a message across to those fans he thought were against him. Rune’s supporters at various tournaments often will stretch out his last name, saying, “Ruuuuuune!” — which sounds rather similar to “Boooooo!” — and that happened again Monday.

United Airlines flight loses wheel after takeoff from Los Angeles and lands safely in Denver

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a United Airlines Boeing jet lost a main landing gear wheel while taking off from Los Angeles. The jet later landed safely in Denver. The airline said Monday that there were no reported injuries on the ground or on board Flight 1001. The wheel was recovered in LA. The airline says it is investigating what happened. The Boeing 757-200 was carrying 174 passengers and 7 crewmembers. It’s the second time a United Boeing jet lost a tire in the past few months. A United Boeing B777-200 jet lost a tire mid-air after takeoff from San Francisco in March.

Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi ready to run at her 3rd Olympics after being selected for Paris Games

SYDNEY (AP) — Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi is preparing to compete at her third Olympics after being selected for the Paris Games from her training base in Australia. Yousofi was Afghanistan’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony for the Olympics in Tokyo. She resettled in Australia in 2022 after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan and imposed harsh restrictions on women and girls. Yousofi will compete in the 100-meter sprint and will be one of three female athletes on the Afghanistan team in Paris. She says “It’s an honor to represent the girls of my homeland once again. I represent the stolen dreams and aspirations of these women.”

More than 3 million pass through US airport security in a day for the first time as travel surges

Agents for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration on Sunday screened 3 million airline passengers in a single day for the first time ever. The record topped the June 23 mark of more than 2.99 million screened passengers. Eight of the 10 busiest days in TSA’s history have come this year, as the number of travelers tops pre-pandemic levels. TSA was created after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and replaced a collection of private security companies that were hired by airlines. The agency operates under the Department of Homeland Security, which said that agents on Sunday checked 35 passengers every second.

From ‘Red October’ to ’30 Rock,’ a look at Alec Baldwin’s career on eve of ‘Rust’ shooting trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alec Baldwin is going on trial for involuntary manslaughter after nearly 35 years in the public eye. The actor began his career in soap operas before moving on to movies with “Beetlejuice” and other roles in 1988. He briefly become a heroic leading man in 1990’s “The Hunt for Red October.” But he’d find more success in supporting roles, including 2006’s “The Departed.” He has become just as famous for playing himself on talk shows, game shows, and appearances on “Saturday Night Live.” He’s also had his share of ugly public moments, none worse than the 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the film “Rust.”

Thanks to a $1 billion gift, most Johns Hopkins medical students will no longer pay tuition

Most medical students at Johns Hopkins University will no longer pay tuition thanks to a $1 billion gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Starting in the fall, the gift announced Monday will cover full tuition for medical students from families earning less than $300,000. Living expenses and fees will be covered for students from families who earn up to $175,000. Bloomberg Philanthropies previously gifted $1.8 billion to Johns Hopkins in 2018 to ensure that undergraduate students are accepted regardless of their family’s income. The former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg received a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Johns Hopkins University in 1964.

South Dakota Gov. Noem’s official social media accounts seem to disappear without explanation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Longstanding official social media accounts belonging to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appear to have been deleted without explanation. The accounts on Facebook, Instagram and X, the site formerly known as Twitter, had reached hundreds of thousands of followers. Links to them on the governor’s official website now lead to pages that said the accounts that are no longer active. Noem still has personal accounts on all three sites. A new X account for the governor’s office was created this month and had just over 300 followers as of Monday morning — far fewer than the nearly half-million of her old account.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.