AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:22 p.m. EST

Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher’s cause of death has been revealed. His publicist says Thursday that the actor died from lung cancer. The Emmy-winning actor who starred in the series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street” died Monday at age 61. His representatives said at the time only that he had been through a brief illness. Braugher revealed little about his private life, and his death was unexpected for many of his co-stars. He told the New York Times in 2014 that he stopped smoking years ago. Braugher won an Emmy for his leading role in the 1990s series “Homicide,” and was nominated for four Emmys for his work in the comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Bull on tracks disrupts trains between Newark and New York

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A loose bull in New Jersey’s largest city that found its way onto train tracks and snarled rail traffic has been captured. The ruddy brown bull with long, dark-tipped horns stood on the tracks at Newark Penn Station, prompting a police response. The incident held up train traffic between New Jersey and New York Penn Station for nearly an hour. Newark’s public safety director says city officers eventually cornered the animal in a fenced lot about 3 miles away from the station. No injuries were reported. the bull will be sent to a local animal sanctuary.

A 4-month-old survived after a Tennessee tornado tossed him. His parents found him in a downed tree

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 4-month old boy has survived after a tornado in Tennessee sucked him up from his family’s mobile home. Sydney Moore tells WSMV-TV that the tornado in Clarksville on Saturday ripped off the roof and lifted the bassinet with her son inside. She says her boyfriend, the child’s father, tried to grab the bassinet but the twister grabbed him as well. In another room, Moore jumped on top of their 1-year-old son as the walls collapsed. Moore said she pushed them out from under the remains of the trailer. They found the 4-month-old lying in a fallen tree in the rain. They survived with scratches and bruises, but their home and belongings were a total loss.

Set of 6 Messi World Cup shirts sells for $7.8 million at auction in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Six jerseys worn by soccer superstar Lionel Messi during Argentina’s winning run at last year’s World Cup have sold for $7.8 million. The auction house Sotheby’s says Thursday’s final price for the shirts is the highest price for an item of sports memorabilia this year, Sotheby’s said. Argentina defeated France in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw in the World Cup final in Qatar. The victory represented a crowning moment for one of the sport’s greatest-ever players. The shirts were on display at Sotheby’s New York headquarters during the two-week online auction that ended Thursday. No information on the winning bidder was released.

Jury deliberating whether actor Jonathan Majors assaulted a girlfriend in New York last spring

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan jury will soon decide if Jonathan Majors is guilty of assaulting his girlfriend following two weeks of clashing narratives about whether the rising Hollywood star was the aggressor or victim during a chaotic struggle in the back seat of a car. The court case has centered on allegations brought by Grace Jabbari, a 30-year-old British dancer who said the “Creed III” actor struck her on the side of the head, twisted her arm behind her back, and squeezed her finger until it broke during a dispute last spring. Closing arguments ended Thursday before lunch.

Air Jordans made for filmmaker Spike Lee are up for auction after being donated to Oregon shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A pair of rare Nike sneakers donated to a homeless shelter in Portland, Oregon, are up for auction and are expected to raise as much as $20,000. Why? They were custom-made for filmmaker Spike Lee. The Oregonian reports that the gold Air Jordan 3s were dropped in the donation chute at the Portland Rescue Mission this spring. A man in its long-term shelter program found them while sorting through donations and told the staff. The gold sneakers were among a few pairs designed in 2019 for the filmmaker. Lee wore his pair when he accepted an Oscar for his “BlacKkKlansmen” screenplay. The Sotheby’s auction runs until Monday.

Senator’s son faces upgraded homicide charge in crash that killed North Dakota sheriff’s deputy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — New charges have been approved Thursday against the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer in connection with a crash last week that killed a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy. The additional charges against Ian Cramer include an upgraded homicide charge, possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He is jailed and is set for a court appearance on Monday. The senator has said his son “suffers from serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations.” Authorities have said Ian Cramer was having a mental health issue when he took the family vehicle and fled a Bismarck hospital. Officers say they found him in Hazen before a pursuit and the fatal crash.

Miljenko ‘Mike’ Grgich, an immigrant who put Napa Valley on the world’s wine map, dies at 100

Miljenko “Mike” Grgich, a celebrated winemaker who helped establish Napa Valley as one of the world’s premier wine-making regions, has died. He was 100. Grgich’s Rutherford, California, winery, Grgich Hills, said he died Wednesday. Grgich was born in Croatia. He made his way to California in 1958 and worked in several wineries there before joining Chateau Montelena in 1972. Four years later, his chardonnay was judged the best in a blind tasting in Paris, shocking the wine world. Grgich founded his own winery, Grgich Hills Estate, in 1977 and led it until 2018.

Former NFL player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones reaches plea deal over airport incident

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Former NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones has reached a plea agreement on a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an incident at an airport. Jones was removed from a plane at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport in September. The former Cincinnati Bengal accepted the plea deal Thursday. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail but it was suspended as long has he has no further incidents at the airport for two years. Jones was charged on misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening. Police were called to the airport after crew members complained of an unruly passenger.

Family of Chicago woman who died in hotel freezer agrees to $10 million settlement

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a Chicago woman who died after she became locked in a hotel freezer has agreed to a $10 million settlement. The Chicago Tribune reports that Kenneka Jenkins’ mother, Tereasa Martin, will receive more than $3.7 million from the settlement. Jenkins was found dead in a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont in 2017. Her death was ruled an accident. The family sued the hotel, its security company and a restaurant that rented the freezer alleging they didn’t secure the freezer or conduct a proper search for Jenkins after she disappeared.

