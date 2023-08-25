AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:18 p.m. EDT

Fire at Louisiana oil refinery sends tower of black smoke into the air, but no injuries reported

GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — A massive fire at a south Louisiana oil refinery sent a tower of black smoke billowing into the air above the Mississippi River. It forced nearby residents evacuate for several hours. No injuries have been reported. Marathon Petroleum, which operates the facility, said the fire was under control and contained to two damaged storage tanks by late afternoon Friday. Photos from above had shown orange flames leaping into the air as emergency crews sprayed long arcs of water onto the inferno. The president of St. John the Baptist Parish had ordered a mandatory evacuation for people within two miles of the refinery in Garyville, about 30 miles northwest of New Orleans.

Alabama seeks nation’s 1st execution by nitrogen hypoxia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s attorney general’s office says Friday that the state is seeking to become the first in the nation to execute an inmate by nitrogen hypoxia. The Alabama attorney general’s office on Friday asked the Alabama Supreme Court to set an execution date for Kenneth Smith using the new method. For years the state has said it was working to develop the method. The attorney general’s office asked state justices for permission to carry out Smith’s death sentence. The attorney general’s office is expected to comment later Friday. Prosecutors say a preacher paid Smith and another man to kill his wife.

A father describes rushing his 7-month-old to safety during a California biker bar shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One father recalls escaping to safety with his 7-month-old daughter as a gunman opened fire on a popular California biker bar. Ryan Guidus says everything happened so fast Wednesday night as John Snowling fatally shot three people and wounded six others. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says Snowling began by shooting his estranged wife in the face before turning his gun on the crowd at Cook’s Corner. Authorities have identified the fatally shot victims as John Leehey of Irvine, California; Tonya Clark of Scottsdale, Arizona; and Glen Sprowl Jr. of Stanton, California. A vigil is planned for Friday night.

Trump and all 18 others charged in Georgia election case meet the deadline to surrender at jail

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia on charges that they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election have all turned themselves in to a jail in Atlanta before the deadline at noon Friday. After Trump was booked Thursday evening, seven co-defendants who had not yet surrendered did so Friday morning. All but one of those charged had agreed to a bond amount and conditions with Fulton County District Fani Willis ahead of time, and they were free to go after booking.

Savannah picks emancipated Black woman to replace name of slavery advocate on historic square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Leaders of Georgia’s oldest city have made history by voting to name one of Savannah’s treasured downtown squares for a Black woman who taught formerly enslaved people to read and write. The Savannah city council voted Tuesday night to put Susie King Taylor’s name on a public space that for 170 years was named for John C. Calhoun, a former U.S. vice president who vocally supported slavery. City officials stripped Calhoun’s name from the square last November, then spent the past nine months collecting and reviewing nominees. Taylor was born to enslaved parents and during the Civil War fled to a Georgia island occupied by Union soldiers. She started three schools in Georgia to teach emancipated children and adults.

Supermodel Bella Hadid criticized Israel’s far-right security minister. Now he’s lashing out at her

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s far-right national security minister has lashed out at supermodel Bella Hadid for criticizing his recent fiery televised remarks about Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, argued in an interview this week with Israel’s Channel 12 following two deadly Palestinian attacks on Israelis in the occupied territory that his right to freedom of movement as a Jewish settler outweighs the same right for Palestinians. Hadid, a social media influencer whose father is Palestinian, shared an excerpt from Ben-Gvir’s interview with her 59.5 million followers and accused him of racism. Ben-Gvir responded angrily to Hadid’s post Friday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Ben-Gvir’s comments Friday night.

A motorcyclist died in a crash after a New York City police sergeant threw a cooler at his head

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man fleeing a New York City drug bust crashed his motorcycle and died after a police sergeant threw a cooler at him in an attempt to stop him. The sergeant was suspended without pay pending an investigation into the man’s death Wednesday in the Bronx. Surveillance video shows the motorcycle rider driving on a sidewalk toward some people. The video then shows one of the persons picking up a red cooler and throwing it at the motorcyclist’s head before he loses control and is thrown toward a tree. Authorities say the man had fled as a plainclothes narcotics unit tried to arrest him on suspicion of selling drugs.

Thief steals former governor’s SUV as he hosts a radio show

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer has learned a lesson about locking his vehicle. He was hosting a Fargo radio show when police called asking if he owned a 2020 GMC Yukon. Turns out it was stolen from the KFGO parking lot while Schafer was guest-hosting its “News and Views” program Friday morning. The thief apparently drove it to a probation office and surrendered. The vehicle has a push-button start feature, and Schafer had left a spare fob inside the SUV, enabling the thief to start it up and drive off.

Federal officials are warning airlines to keep workers away from jet engines that are still running

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety regulators are warning airlines to make sure that workers stay away from jet engines that are still running. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that the alert follows “multiple” incidents of workers being hurt or killed during ground operations. The FAA is citing the case of a ramp worker who died after being pulled into an engine of a plane parked at a gate at the airport in Montgomery, Alabama. The FAA is also referring to another incident in which a worker was hit by a wing and run over after a tow driver moved the plane.

India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian space officials say that a lunar rover has descended down a ramp from the lander of India’s spacecraft that has made its much celebrated touch-down near the moon’s south pole. The state-run Indian Space Research Organization says the Chandrayan-3 Rover is moving and operating well, and that it will analyze the mineral composition of the lunar surface. India on Wednesday joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to make it to the moon. The successful mission showcases India’s rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with the image that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to project.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.