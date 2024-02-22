AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:59 a.m. EST

Soccer star Dani Alves found guilty of rape, sentenced to four and a half years in prison

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Soccer star Dani Alves has been found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub and sentenced to four years and six months in prison. The Barcelona Provincial Court convicts the 40-year-old former Brazil and Barcelona defender of sexual assault for the incident on Dec. 31, 2022. The court considered it proven that the victim did not consent to sex and she was raped. The court ordered Alves to pay 150,000 euros in compensation to the victim, banned him from approaching the victim’s home or place of work, and from communicating with her by any means for nine years. David Sáenz, a member of the victim’s legal team, says, “We are satisfied.” Alves’ lawyer Inés Guardiola says she will appeal the decision.

Trial of ‘Rust’ armorer to begin in fatal film rehearsal shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Attorneys are prepared to make opening statements at the first trial related to the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western film “Rust.” Before Baldwin’s case progresses, the weapons supervisor is on trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021, on a movie ranch outside Santa Fe. Opening statements are scheduled for Thursday. Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains she’s not directly to blame for Hutchins’ death.

Jimmy Carter becomes first living ex-president with official White House Christmas ornament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter has another distinction to his name. The 99-year-old is the first of the U.S. presidents to be honored with an official White House Christmas ornament while still living. The ornament was unveiled Wednesday and is the latest in a yearly series issued by the White House Historical Association. Carter’s ornament is shaped like an anchor in a nod to his Navy service. Other aspects of Carter’s presidency are represented by doves, a globe, a submarine and peanuts. Carter remains in hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia. His wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, died in November.

A Colorado man died after a Gila monster bite. Opinions and laws on keeping the lizard as a pet vary

Gila monsters are a type of lizard widely regarded for their striking color patterns and typically easygoing personality but they have a painful and venomous bite. A Gila monster bite is suspected of causing a rare death last week in Colorado. Some question the wisdom of keeping the species as pets. Laws vary widely by state. Some ban the lizards as pets. Others have no rules about them at all. Authorities say 34-year-old Christopher Ward recently bought the Gila monster that bit him at a reptile exhibition and may not have had a permit to keep the animal.

Federal judge affirms MyPillow’s Mike Lindell must pay $5M in election data dispute

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge has affirmed a $5 million arbitration award against MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell. The judge ruled Wednesday in favor of a software engineer who challenged data that Lindell says proves China interfered in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and tipped the outcome to Joe Biden. Lindell says he plans to appeal. Lindell is a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated. He launched his “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge” as part of a “Cyber Symposium” he hosted in South Dakota in 2021. The arbitrators ruled in favor of engineer Robert Zeidman last year.

Harvard condemns student and faculty groups for posting antisemitic cartoon

BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has condemned what it called a “flagrantly antisemitic cartoon” posted on social media by student and faculty groups that advocate for Palestinian liberation. Harvard’s Undergraduate Palestinian Solidarity Committee took responsibility, apologizing for what it acknowledged is an antisemitic trope and blaming it on ignorance and a lack of oversight. The Harvard Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine also apologized, saying it’s contrary to their values. The image was removed, but not before it prompted a storm of criticism that Harvard isn’t doing enough to protect its Jewish community.

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to claim top spot on Billboard’s country music chart

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé is making history once again: The superstar singer became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart. The singer achieved the feat after her new single “Texas Hold ’Em” reached No. 1 on the country airplay chart this week. She dropped the song on Super Bowl Sunday along with her other single “16 Carriages,” which debuted at No. 9 on the same chart. Both songs are expected to be included on Beyoncé’s upcoming, country-themed album, which she’s referred to as “act ii,” on March 29. It’s a follow-up offering to her 2022 album ”“Renaissance” that’s frequently referred to as “Act I: Renaissance.”

King says he’s “reduced to tears” by good wishes from public since his cancer diagnosis

King Charles III says he has been reduced to tears by the messages he has received from people around the country since his cancer diagnosis. He made the comments as he held his weekly audience with the prime minister for the first time since stepping away from public duties to focus on his treatment. Charles also met on Wednesday with the Privy Council – a group of senior officials who meet about once a month to advise the king on government matters. While the 75-year-old head of state remains absent from public engagements, he has said he intends to continue to perform his state duties.

Richonne rises in ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Love can blossom in the strangest of places, even in a post-apocalyptic world where your life is threatened by zombies all day, every day. That’s what happened for “The Walking Dead” characters Rick Grimes and Michonne, played by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. Just friends in the comic books, the actors had an on-screen chemistry that made fans root for them, and the writers change course, ultimately making them a couple. The actors now co-star in a limited series called “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,” debuting Sunday on AMC and AMC+.

A sand hole collapse in Florida killed a child. Such deaths occur several times a year in the US

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The collapse of a sand hole that killed a 7-year-old Indiana girl on a Florida beach is an underrecognized danger that kills and injures several children a year around the country. Sloan Mattingly died Tuesday at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea’s beach when a 4-to-5-foot-deep hole collapsed on her and her 9-year-old brother, Maddox. The boy was buried to his chest, but the girl was fully covered. Video taken by a bystander shows numerous adults unsuccessfully trying to dig her out using their hands and pails. Rescue crews finally dug her out, but couldn’t be resuscitated. News reports and a study show that three to five children die annually in sand hole collapses.

