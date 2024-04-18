AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:46 p.m. EDT

Allman Brothers Band co-founder and legendary guitarist Dickey Betts dies at 80

Guitar legend and Allman Brothers Band co-founder Dickey Betts has died at age 80. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote the band’s biggest hit, “Ramblin’ Man.” Manager David Spero told The Associated Press that Betts died early Thursday at his home in Osprey, Florida. He says Betts had been battling cancer for more than a year and had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Betts shared lead guitar duties with Duane Allman in the original Allman Brothers Band to help give the group its distinctive sound and create a new genre: Southern rock. Acts ranging from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Kid Rock were influenced by the Allmans’ music, which combined blues, country, R&B and jazz with ’60s rock.

Britain’s Prince Harry formally confirms he is now a US resident

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry, the son of King Charles III and fifth in line to the British throne, has formally confirmed he is now a U.S. resident. Four years after Harry and his American wife, Meghan, decamped to a villa on the Southern California coast, a travel company he controls filed paperwork informing British authorities this week that he has moved and is now “usually resident” in the United States. The formal acknowledgment underscores the prince’s increasing estrangement from Britain, after he and Meghan walked away from royal duties to pursue lucrative media deals in America.

Booming cold drink sales mean more plastic waste. So Starbucks redesigned its cups

Booming sales of cold drinks at Starbucks stores have created a problem: growing amounts of plastic waste from the single-use cups that Frappuccinos, Refreshers, cold brews and other iced drinks are served in. Starbucks said on Thursday that it plans to alleviate some of that waste with new disposable cups that contain up to 20% less plastic. The cups are due to be rolled out to stores in the U.S. and Canada starting this month. Although Seattle-based Starbucks got its start selling coffee, the company says cold drinks now account for 75% of its U.S. sales. Starbucks says the reduced-plastic cups are part of a commitment to cut its waste in half by 2030.

Rap artist GloRilla has been charged with drunken driving in Georgia

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — Jail records show the rap artist known as GloRilla has been charged with drunken driving in Georgia. GloRilla was charged Tuesday with first-offense driving under the influence of alcohol. She was also charged with having an open container of alcohol and failing to obey a traffic control device. Gwinnett County Jail booking records show the 24-year-old artist was arrested by police in Suwanee. The suburban community is about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. The artist’s real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The jail records do not indicate whether Woods has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Long-lost first model of the USS Enterprise from ‘Star Trek’ boldly goes home after twisting voyage

DALLAS (AP) — The first USS Enterprise has boldly gone back home, solving a decades-long mystery. The model used in the opening credits of the original “Star Trek” television series has been returned to the son of creator Gene Roddenberry. The 3-foot model went missing in the 1970s, so it caused a stir when it popped up on eBay last fall. The sellers took it down and contacted Dallas-based Heritage Auctions to authenticate it. Last weekend, the auction house facilitated its return to the creator’s son, Eugene “Rod” Roddenberry. He’s thrilled. He’s going to get it restored and hopes the public can see it in a museum.

Light pole installation hits fiber line, knocks out 911 service in several states

Workers installing a light pole in Missouri cut into a fiber line, knocking out 911 service for emergency agencies in Nebraska, Nevada and South Dakota. The mistake was reported Thursday by the company that operates the fiber line. The line was damaged Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. While it didn’t impact Kansas City, the damage resulted in the loss of 911 service in three states. Problems with 911 calls in a Texas city along the U.S. border with Mexico were unrelated, but the widespread outage created concerns about what was causing the problems. On Wednesday night, the outages created confusion for people trying to reach several communications agencies.

One Tech Tip: What to do if your personal info has been exposed in a data breach

LONDON (AP) — Data breaches are becoming an almost regular occurrence. As more of our lives move online, our personal data like email addresses, phone numbers, birthdates and even passcodes are becoming ever more vulnerable to theft or being mistakenly exposed. Cybersecurity experts say people need to remain vigilant. Be on guard for phishing and other social engineering attempts. Change your password to a strong one for the account involved. There are online services that you can check, to see if your email has been involved in a data breach. Inform your bank or credit card company and notify credit agencies.

Fire in truck carrying lithium ion batteries leads to 3-hour evacuation in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities evacuated an area of Ohio’s capital, Columbus, for several hours out of fear that a fire in truck’s trailer could have caused lithium ion batteries to explode. Police began evacuating a several-block area west of downtown shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday and closed off several highway exits near the Scioto River. Officers went door-to-door to alert residents about the evacuation, and a shelter was set up. Although firefighters were still battling the blaze as of late morning, the evacuation order was lifted about three hours after it was issued. It was ordered out of concern that the batteries could burn very rapidly and explode.

Meta’s newest AI model beats some peers. But its amped-up AI agents are confusing Facebook users

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Generative AI is advancing so quickly that the latest chatbots available today could be out of date tomorrow. Google, Meta Platforms and OpenAI, along with startups such as Anthropic, Cohere and France’s Mistral, have been churning out new AI language models and hoping to persuade customers they’ve got the smartest, handiest or most efficient chatbots. Meta is the latest to up its game, unveiling new models Thursday that will be among the most visible: they’re already getting baked into Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. But in a sign of the technology’s ongoing limitations, Meta’s amped-up AI agents have been spotted this week confusing Facebook users by posing as people with made-up life experiences.

A magnitude 5.6 quake hits central Turkey, damaging some homes. No serious injuries are reported

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s disaster management agency says that a moderately strong earthquake has struck central Turkey, causing damage to some buildings. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or serious injuries. The magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit in the town of Sulusaray, in Tokat province, east of the capital, Ankara. The quake was also felt in neighboring provinces, including in Yozgat, where a two-story building collapsed. Turkey lies on active fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of southern Turkey and neighboring Syria last year, killing more than 59,000 people.

