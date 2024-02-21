AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:45 p.m. EST

Jury selection begins for trial of ‘Rust’ armorer in fatal 2021 shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are pursuing accountability in the 2021 death of a cinematographer who was shot by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western movie “Rust.” Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial for weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in Santa Fe. Her attorneys argue she isn’t to blame for the death of Halyna Hutchins. Prosecutors, however, say Gutierrez-Reed unwittingly introduced live ammunition to the set in a series of negligent actions. The evidence and testimony has implications for Baldwin, who is charged in a separate case with involuntary manslaughter. No trial date has been set for Baldwin.

Federal judge affirms MyPillow’s Mike Lindell must pay $5M in election data dispute

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge has affirmed a $5 million arbitration award against MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell. The judge ruled Wednesday in favor of a software engineer who challenged data that Lindell says proves China interfered in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and tipped the outcome to Joe Biden. Lindell says he plans to appeal. Lindell is a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated. He launched his “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge” as part of a “Cyber Symposium” he hosted in South Dakota in 2021. The arbitrators ruled in favor of engineer Robert Zeidman last year.

Harvard condemns student and faculty groups for posting antisemitic cartoon

BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has condemned what it called a “flagrantly antisemitic cartoon” posted on social media by student and faculty groups that advocate for Palestinian liberation. Harvard’s Undergraduate Palestinian Solidarity Committee took responsibility, apologizing for what it acknowledged is an antisemitic trope and blaming it on ignorance and a lack of oversight. The Harvard Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine also apologized, saying it’s contrary to their values. The image was removed, but not before it prompted a storm of criticism that Harvard isn’t doing enough to protect its Jewish community.

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to claim top spot on Billboard’s country music chart

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé is making history once again: The superstar singer became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart. The singer achieved the feat after her new single “Texas Hold ’Em” reached No. 1 on the country airplay chart this week. She dropped the song on Super Bowl Sunday along with her other single “16 Carriages,” which debuted at No. 9 on the same chart. Both songs are expected to be included on Beyoncé’s upcoming, country-themed album, which she’s referred to as “act ii,” on March 29. It’s a follow-up offering to her 2022 album ”“Renaissance” that’s frequently referred to as “Act I: Renaissance.”

King says he’s “reduced to tears” by good wishes from public since his cancer diagnosis

King Charles III says he has been reduced to tears by the messages he has received from people around the country since his cancer diagnosis. He made the comments as he held his weekly audience with the prime minister for the first time since stepping away from public duties to focus on his treatment. Charles also met on Wednesday with the Privy Council – a group of senior officials who meet about once a month to advise the king on government matters. While the 75-year-old head of state remains absent from public engagements, he has said he intends to continue to perform his state duties.

Richonne rises in ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Love can blossom in the strangest of places, even in a post-apocalyptic world where your life is threatened by zombies all day, every day. That’s what happened for “The Walking Dead” characters Rick Grimes and Michonne, played by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. Just friends in the comic books, the actors had an on-screen chemistry that made fans root for them, and the writers change course, ultimately making them a couple. The actors now co-star in a limited series called “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,” debuting Sunday on AMC and AMC+.

A sand hole collapse in Florida killed a child. Such deaths occur several times a year in the US

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The collapse of a sand hole that killed a 5-year-old Indiana girl on a Florida beach is an underrecognized danger that kills and injures several children a year around the country. Sloan Mattingly died Tuesday at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea’s beach when a 4-to-5-foot-deep hole collapsed on her and her 7-year-old brother, Maddox. The boy was buried to his chest, but the girl was fully covered. Video taken by a bystander shows numerous adults unsuccessfully trying to dig her out using their hands and pails. Rescue crews finally dug her out, but couldn’t be resuscitated. News reports and a study show that three to five children die annually in sand hole collapses.

Trial begins over ownership of handwritten lyrics to ‘Hotel California’

NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal trial over handwritten lyrics to the rock megahit “Hotel California” and other Eagles favorites has begun in New York. Opening statements began Wednesday. The three defendants are well-established figures in the collectibles world. They’re accused of scheming to thwart band Eagles co-founder Don Henley’s efforts to reclaim the allegedly ill-gotten documents. Rare-books dealer Glenn Horowitz, former Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi, and memorabilia seller Edward Kosinski have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and various other charges. The trial centers on more than 80 pages of draft lyrics to songs from the “Hotel California” album. The 1976 release is the third-biggest selling album ever in the U.S.

It’s an election year, and Biden’s team is signaling a more aggressive posture toward the press

NEW YORK (AP) — There have been no declarations that journalists are the “enemy of the people.” But there are signs that President Joe Biden’s team is starting to more aggressively and publicly challenge how he is portrayed. Within the past two weeks, an administration aide sent an unusual letter to White House correspondents complaining about their coverage of a special counsel’s report on Biden’s handling of classified documents. Separately, Biden’s campaign team criticized how news media outlets spotlighted concerns about the 81-year-old president’s fitness to hold office while giving comparatively less attention to comments that foe Donald Trump made about the protection of NATO allies.

To keep whales safe, Coast Guard launches boat alert system in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is embarking on one of its most unique missions yet in Puget Sound: a pilot program to alert vessels of whale sightings. The program is an effort to keep the giant marine mammals safe from boat strikes and noise in the highly used inland waters of Washington state. The program launches as visits by orcas and humpback whales increase in the region. The alerts will go to all commercial and transit vessels and wildlife advocates says it’s the first step in ambitious plans to keep the whales safe that include thermal cameras and sound monitoring.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.