AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:41 p.m. EDT

Dragon bursts into flames during popular Disneyland show

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames during the popular “Fantasmic!” show. The Anaheim Fire Department says no injuries were reported following the blaze Saturday night at the Southern California theme park. Frequent Disneyland visitor Ryan Laux says fire has always been a part of the “Fantasmic!” presentation, but he knew something was awry when flames didn’t come from where they usually do. He says the show was stopped almost immediately and the dragon’s head became engulfed in flames. The extent of the damage isn’t immediately known. The show takes place twice nightly near the park’s famous Tom Sawyer Island.

Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lizzo filled her stage with drag queens in a concert Friday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, in a glittery protest against the state’s legislation against public drag performances. The Grammy-winning “Juice” singer posted Instagram videos Saturday of her show at Thompson-Boling Arena, including comments about the law. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill in February to prevent what’s described in the legislation as “adult cabaret” in public or in front of children. The Tennessee law is part of a wider Republican effort to restrict drag shows and other LGBTQ+ gatherings. A federal judge temporarily blocked the law in late March.

A deeply divided Israel limps toward its 75th birthday

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is turning 75 this week and has much to celebrate. But instead of feting its accomplishments as a regional military and economic powerhouse, the nation finds itself facing perhaps its greatest existential threat — not by foreign enemies but from divisions within. For over three months, tens of thousands of people have been taking to the streets against what they see as an assault by an ultranationalist, religious government threatening a national identity rooted in liberal traditions. The divisions have cast a shadow over the anniversary on Wednesday and the week’s celebrations, and raised questions about the country’s long-term future.

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets — filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans. The beleaguered home goods chain, based in Union, New Jersey, made the filing Sunday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey and said it will start an orderly wind down of its operations including eventually closing its stores, while seeking a buyer for all or some of its businesses. For now, the company’s 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and its 120 Buy Buy Baby sites as well as its websites will remain open to serve customers.

Coach Prime, Buffs stage quite the show in snowy spring game

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — New Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes staged quite a show on a cold and snowy day and with the stands full of fans eager to catch a glimpse of what could be in store this fall. In more of a glorified practice than a spring game due to the conditions, the Buffaloes showed plenty of promise. The announced attendance was 47,277 fans. That was more than the last nine versions of the spring game combined. The stars on the field were quarterback Shedeur Sanders and receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. The two transfers who followed Coach Prime to Boulder from Jackson State have quite a connection.

Wahoo! ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is No. 1 for third week

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” continued to rack up coins at the box office, leading ticket sales for the third straight weekend, as the animation hit neared $1 billion after just 18 days in theaters. Studio estimates on Sunday say the weekend’s top new release, the horror reboot “Evil Dead Rise” debuted solidly, launching with $23.5 million. But that was no match for Universal Pictures’ “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which grossed $58.2 million in its third weekend. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is now up to $434.33 million domestically and $871.1 million globally.

39 bodies dug up in cult investigation of pastor in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police say 39 bodies have been discovered so far on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested for telling his followers to fast to death. A police official say that more shallow graves were dug up on Sunday and 18 more bodies were found. The dead are believed to be followers of pastor Paul Makenzi. He was arrested last week over links to cultism. Fifteen emaciated people were found when police raided his property and four of those later died.

NBCUniversal CEO Shell departs over ‘inappropriate conduct’

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, parent company Comcast announced Sunday. In a brief statement, Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he called “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.” Shell was named CEO of NBCUniversal in January 2020. According to the company website, he oversaw of the company’s portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, significant television and sports production operations, among other ventures. He previously served as chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment. Comcast did not say who will succeed Shell.

Gunfire took their son at 20. Now it takes his daughter, 12

A Connecticut family is reeling from its latest ordeal because of gun violence. Se’Cret Pierce died after a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting hit the 12-year-old’s head. About a decade ago, the girl’s father also died from gunfire. Now, her grandfather says it has been “trauma on top of trauma.” Police in Hartford say no arrests have been made, but they are still looking for the two people in the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting. Se’Cret was sitting in a parked car when she was shot, an unintended victim of a barrage of bullets possibly meant for three people standing on sidewalk nearby.

For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A nationwide push to restrict gender-affirming health care for transgender minors is setting off a scramble among families whose doctors say the treatments are medically necessary for their children. Laws have passed in at least 13 states this year — including conservative Utah and South Dakota — and are being considered in two dozen more. The new laws have forced families to adapt to a shifting legal landscape with an unforeseen sense of panic and urgency. They worry what will happen if they can’t get the medications they’ve been prescribed, especially as their kids start puberty and their bodies change in ways that can’t be reversed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.