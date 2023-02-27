AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:25 p.m. EST

Legacy of Wounded Knee occupation lives on 50 years later

WOUNDED KNEE, S.D. (AP) — The occupation of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, began 50 years ago and was one in a string of protests from 1969 to 1973 that pushed the American Indian Movement to the forefront of Native activism. ICT reports that mixed feelings linger over the tensions that emerged in Lakota communities after the 71-day occupation and the virtual destruction of the small community. But the legacy of activism lives on among those who have followed in the occupiers’ footsteps, including the new generations of Native people who turned out near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation beginning in 2016 to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline.

White House promises crackdown on migrant child labor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is creating a new task force to crack down on an explosion of the illegal exploitation of migrant children for labor in the U.S. Hundreds of companies that employed nearly 4,000 children last year were found in violation of federal labor laws, a dramatic increase in the last five years. The growing problem has put Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in the hot seat, with concerns mounting that migrant children have been discharged from shelters and out of federal custody too quickly, pushing them into vulnerable situations where they’re more likely to become victims of child labor.

Jake Paul takes first ring defeat by split decision to Fury

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — YouTube star Jake Paul has suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career. He lost a split decision Sunday night to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia. Paul knocked down the unbeaten Fury with a short left hand early in the final round of their cruiserweight bout, but the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury controlled long stretches of the eight-round meeting at Diriyah Arena. Two judges scored the bout 76-73 for Fury, while the third favored Paul, 75-74. The 23-year-old Fury is the first true professional boxer fought by Paul.

Romanian court: Influencer Tate to be held for 3rd month

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — An official says a Romanian court has upheld a third 30-day detention for the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is held on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking. Tate lost his appeal Monday against a judge’s Feb. 21 decision to extend his arrest a third time for 30 days, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen known for misogynistic views who has 5.2 million Twitter followers, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case.

Blazers’ Lillard has 71 pts and 13 3s, then gets drug tested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points which tied for the most in the NBA this season and 13 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets. Lillard tied Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over Chicago on Jan. 2. Lillard broke his own franchise mark of 61 points, which he’d done twice, on a 3-pointer with 4:42 left that also broke his career record for 3s in a game with 11. Lillard’s 13 3-pointers were one shy of the NBA record set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson in 2018.

DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that gives him control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district, punishing the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The bill requires the Republican DeSantis to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services that the Disney district provides in its sprawling theme park properties in Florida. The governor signed the legislation on Monday. The move comes as DeSantis gears up for an expected presidential run and marks a high-profile legislative victory for a governor whose leveraging of cultural and political divides has pushed him to the fore of national Republican politics.

Cardi B: Court-ordered service ‘the best thing’ to happen

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B spoke to girls in a police mentorship program Friday as part of what she says has been an eye-opening and emotional week performing court-mandated community service for her role in a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs in 2018. The 30-year-old “Bodak Yellow” singer shared what the NYPD said was “her rags to riches story” at the department’s “Girls Talk” event at the police training academy in Queens. She danced with teens and posed for photos. Cardi B’s plea deal requires her to perform 15 days of community service by March 1 to avoid a 15-day jail sentence.

AP source: Machado, Padres agree to new $350M, 11-year deal

A person with knowledge of the deal says All-Star slugger Manny Machado has agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Machado must pass a physical before the deal is finalized. The deal was first reported by ESPN. Machado had said that after this season, he planned to opt out of the $300 million, 10-year deal he signed in 2019. With the $120 million he already has received, the new deal increases the free-spending Padres’ commitment to Machado to $470 million over 15 years.

Arrest warrant issued for rapper Kodak Black in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Court records show a Florida judge has issued an arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge. The warrant was issued Thursday after Black did not appear for a scheduled drug test in early February and then days later submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl. Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy issued the warrant and wrote that the rapper has violated the conditions of his pretrial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge from July. Black has pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge. His attorney was not immediately available to comment on Sunday.

Rapid demise of ‘Dilbert’ is no surprise to those watching

NEW YORK (AP) — The comic strip “Dilbert” disappeared with lightning speed following racist remarks by creator Scott Adams, but it shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who has followed them both. Adams, who is white, was an outspoken presence on social media long before describing Black people as a “hate group” on YouTube. To some observers, “Dilbert” had strayed from its roots as a chronicler of office culture. An expert said the strip had started to reflect Adams’ political ideas. Adams said his distributor had been given little choice but to cut ties with him. He said his book publisher and agent had “canceled” him.

