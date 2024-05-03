AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:21 p.m. EDT

‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill drops by White House for a visit with ‘Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi’

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill has dropped by the White House for a visit with President Joe Biden. Hamill, famous for playing Luke Skywalker, came away with a pair of the president’s aviator sunglasses and a greater respect for the office. Hamill turned up with the glasses at the White House press briefing on Friday and declared, “I love the merch.” Hamill says Biden told him to call him “Joe.” Hamill says he suggested a better idea, calling the president “Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi.” Hamill says Biden liked that.

South Dakota Gov. Noem admits error of describing meeting North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in new book

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem claims in a new book to have met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during her time in Congress. But her office says that the story of the meeting was an error as further scrutiny was put on the Republican governor’s life story. The Republican governor is already facing backlash for a description of how she shot a hunting dog. Noem had been making an overt pitch to be chosen as a running mate for Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. In her soon-to-be-released book, Noem describes instances where she has stood up to international leaders, but those have also been called into question.

Distressed sawfish rescued in Florida Keys dies after aquarium treatment

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — An endangered sawfish rescued last month in the Florida Keys after it was spotted acting erratically and swimming in circles has died as wildlife officials continue to search for what is causing fish to become distressed. The Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota said in a statement that the 11-foot (3.3-meter) smalltooth sawfish died Thursday at the facility, where it had been undergoing treatment. It was rescued April 5 off Cudjoe Key, part of an abnormal fish die-off that has killed at least 45 sawfish and other fish species as well. Authorities say a necropsy will be performed to possibly shed light on what is affecting the fish. It was humanely euthanized because its condition had deteriorated recently.

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower, debris of Halley’s comet, peaks this weekend. Here’s how to see it

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks this weekend. Astronomers say it should be visible in both hemispheres. The Eta Aquarids occur every year in early May. The shower is caused by debris from Halley’s comet. This year’s peak activity happens early Sunday with an expected 10 to 30 meteors visible per hour in the Northern Hemisphere. Viewing should be even better in the Southern Hemisphere. The shower lasts lasts through May 27. Multiple meteor showers occur annually and you don’t need special equipment to see them.

Traffic snarled as workers begin removing I-95 overpass scorched in Connecticut fuel truck inferno

Workers have begun removing a bridge over a Connecticut highway that was damaged in a fiery crash involving a gasoline tanker truck. The demolition that began Friday is expected to keep both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk closed through the weekend and extend a traffic nightmare on the major artery linking New England and New York. Gov. Ned Lamont says the plan is still to reopen the highway on Monday morning. Crews are expected to finish removing the bridge by Sunday morning, and road repairs will be made. The tanker truck burst into flames under the overpass after colliding with two other vehicles Thursday. The cause remains under investigation.

Kenya president postpones reopening of schools as flood-related deaths pass 200

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president has postponed next week’s planned reopening of schools until further notice, as heavy rains and floods that have killed more than 200 people continue. The president in his state of the nation address on Friday said “meteorological reports paint a dire picture,” citing the possibility of Cyclone Hidaya hitting coastal Kenya in coming days. Kenya, along with other parts of East Africa, has been overwhelmed by floods, with more than 150,000 displaced people living in camps across the country. The government has ordered people living near 178 dams and reservoirs that are either full or nearly full to evacuate or be forcefully moved.

China sends a probe to get samples from the less-explored far side of the moon

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has launched a lunar probe to land on the far side of the moon and return with samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side. It is the latest advance in China’s increasingly sophisticated space exploration program, which is now competing with the U.S., still the leader in space. China already landed a rover on the moon’s far side in 2019, the first country to do so. The rocket carrying the Chang’e-6 lunar probe lifted off Friday from the Wenchang launch center on the island province of Hainan. After orbiting the moon to reduce speed, the lander will separate from the returner.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially divorced and single

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially divorced and single, nearly two years after they married. A Los Angeles judge on Friday approved of the divorce agreement that the 42-year-old pop superstar and the 30-year-old model and actor had settled on. Court documents share few details on the divorce, but say neither will get spousal support. The couple separated in July, just over a year after marrying. Asghari filed for divorce in August. The deal comes a week after Spears reached a court settlement with her father over lingering issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and money for more than 13 years.

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson turned away from polling station after forgetting photo ID

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was turned away from a polling station after forgetting to bring ID to vote in the U.K.’s local elections. British media reported Friday that Johnson, who introduced the requirement for voters to provide photo ID when he was in office, was told by polling station staff in South Oxfordshire Thursday that he would not be able to vote without proving his identity. Sky News reported that Johnson was later able to cast his ballot and that he voted Conservative. Johnson served as Conservative prime minister from 2019 to 2022. The new law was first implemented last year in local elections.

Halle Berry shouts from the Capitol, ‘I’m in menopause’ as she seeks to end a stigma and win funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — Halle Berry is joining a group of bipartisan senators to push for legislation that would put $275 million toward research and education around menopause, the significant hormone shift women go through in middle age. The legislation calls for the federal government to spend more on clinical trials on menopause as well as the hormone therapy that is used to treat hot flashes and other symptoms. Under Berry’s proposal, $125 million would be set aside for clinical trials, public health and medical research on menopause. The remaining money would help support menopause detection and diagnosis, train doctors on treating menopause and raising public awareness around it.

