AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:47 p.m. EDT

Woman found dead before police kill husband on I-95 bridge, discover boy’s body in vehicle

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Police say a man who was being pursued in the killing of his wife in New Hampshire was shot by police and tumbled from the Interstate 95 bridge that connects the state to Maine. Police then discovered their 8-year-old boy dead in the back seat of his vehicle. Col. William Ross, chief of Maine state police, said the boy’s death was not associated with gunfire from three law enforcement officials who discharged their weapons. The episode unfolded when the man called police shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday to report a domestic altercation with his wife in Troy, New Hampshire, where police found a woman’s body about 100 miles (160 kilometers) away. No names were released.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Former New Jersey governor and unsuccessful Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale this semester. The weekly seminar taught by Christie is titled “How to Run a Political Campaign” and is open to undergraduates as well as graduate students studying global affairs. The course description says it will examine issues such as communications and fundraising. Christie served as governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018 and was the U.S. attorney for New Jersey from 2002 to 2008. He sought the Republican nomination for president in 2016 and again in 2024.

High winds, possibly from a tornado, derail 43 train cars in North Dakota

STEELE, N.D. (AP) — Tornadic winds knocked nearly four dozen train cars off a track in North Dakota, part of a storm system that spurred reports of five tornadoes across the Dakotas. BNSF Railway spokesperson Kendall Sloan says a train was stopped due to a tornado warning Wednesday night near the town of Steele, North Dakota. High winds caused 43 empty coal cars to derail. No one was hurt, and no hazardous materials were in the cars. BNSF cleanup crews were at the site Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed the winds at Steele were from a tornado. A second twister also touched down near Selfridge, North Dakota. The service was working to confirm if tornadoes hit South Dakota.

Jaguar tells owners of older I-Pace electric SUVs to park them outdoors due to battery fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Jaguar is telling owners of about 3,000 electric SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures due to the risk of battery fires. The British automaker is recalling I-Pace SUVs from the 2019 model year, but has not yet developed a final remedy. As an interim fix, dealers will update software to limit battery charging to 80% of capacity. The company has issued three previous recalls for the same problem, and all of the SUVs will need the new remedy. The automaker says there have been three fires in the U.S. after previous software updates on the vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Children’s book to blame for fire inside car, North Carolina officials say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in Burke County, North Carolina, say a children’s book is to blame for a fire inside a vehicle. The George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department says a “button battery” on a children’s book is what cause the fire Sunday inside the car. No one was inside the vehicle when the car seat caught fire. Officials told local news outlets they suspect one of the books in the car had a lithium battery.

A strong wave likely capsized a Viking replica ship off Norway, police say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say a strong wave was likely responsible for the capsizing of a Viking ship replica earlier this week off Norway’s coast that killed a U.S. citizen, describing it as a “tragic accident” that did not constitute a criminal matter. The wooden replica, called Naddodd, was crossing the North Atlantic from the Faeroe Islands to Norway with an international team of six people. The ship had departed the Faeroes — located halfway between Scotland and Iceland — on Saturday. It sailed into strong winds and high waves and late on Tuesday capsized off the coastal town of Stad. Five survivors were rescued while a sixth person drowned.

A sinkhole swallows an SUV in South Korea, injuring 2 people

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Emergency workers in South Korea’s capital say that two people have been injured after a sinkhole suddenly opened and swallowed their SUV. Photos from the scene showed a white sport utility vehicle engulfed in the 2½-meter-deep hole that appeared on a street in the central part of Seoul. Emergency workers rescued the vehicle’s 82-year-old male driver and a 76-year-old female passenger. Fire department officials said that no one else was hurt in the incident.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may not have had a prenuptial agreement, but you should consider one

NEW YORK (AP) — One surprising thing about Jennifer Lopez’s split from Ben Affleck is that her divorce petition did not include any mention of a prenuptial agreement. A prenup is a legal document for soon-to-be-married couples that lays out how they will divide their assets during their marriage and if they divorce. They’re common for celebrities and very wealthy couples, but divorce law attorney Raiford Dalton Palmer says you should consider one even if you don’t have a lot of money. Experts say you should have a conversation about a prenup early in your wedding planning process.

Newborn rattlesnakes at a Colorado ‘mega den’ are making their live debut

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A “mega den” of hundreds of rattlesnakes in Colorado is getting even bigger now that late summer is here and babies are being born. Thanks to livestreamed video, scientists watching the den are learning more about rattlesnakes, including how they care for their young. The rattlesnake den is home to as many as 2,000 rattlesnakes at a time. They’re being studied by researchers at California Polytechnic State University who are also enlisting the public’s help in tasks including how to tell the snakes apart. The latest attraction on Project RattleCam: dozens of baby rattlesnakes slithering among the much bigger adults.

One Tech Tip: How to get the most life out of your device

LONDON (AP) — If you want to use your shiny new iPhone for as long as possible, better take good care of it. People want to hold on to their smartphones for longer now instead of regularly upgrading them. To extend the lifespan of your Apple or Android mobile device, device makers warn against charging or using your phone when it’s extremely hot or cold. Get a sturdy case to cushion against shocks when it’s dropped and a screen protector to defend against scratches. The ports and sockets can collect lint and other debris so clean them out regularly. Make sure to update the operating system and apps, which will be easier to do now that phone makers like Samsung are extending the amount of time they’ll be providing updates.

