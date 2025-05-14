AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:38 p.m. EDT

More than 1,000 Starbucks baristas go on strike to protest new dress code

More than 1,000 Starbucks baristas at 75 U.S. stores have gone on strike since Sunday, protesting the coffee giant’s new dress code. Starbucks announced last month that it was setting new limits on what baristas can wear under their green aprons. Starting Monday, employees were required to wear a solid black shirt and khaki, black or blue denim bottoms. Starbucks said the new dress code will make its green aprons stand out. But Starbucks Workers United, the union that represents workers at 570 of Starbucks’ 10,000 company-owned U.S. stores, said the dress code should be subject to bargaining.

DoorDash delivery driver pleads guilty to stealing $2.5 million in deliveries scam

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former food delivery driver has pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to steal more than $2.5 million from DoorDash by getting the company to pay for deliveries that never occurred. Federal prosecutors say that Sayee Chaitanya Reddy Devagiri pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in San Jose to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. They say the 30-year-old Newport Beach, California, resident admitted to working with three others in 2020 and 2021 to defraud the San Francisco-based delivery company. Devagiri faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Max streaming service is reviving the HBO name — the one it discarded two years ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery says it is changing the name of its Max streaming service to HBO Max later this summer. It represents a rare corporate do-over. Following the merger of Discovery with Warner two years ago, assets were combined in a streaming service known as Max, doing away with the HBO Max streaming brand that Warner had been using. At the time, it was considered an odd choice: HBO is widely seen as representing quality content, while Max — a reference to the Cinemax network — is less well-regarded. Advertisers told of the change at a presentation on Wednesday loudly applauded the move.

Ford recalls nearly 274,000 Navigator and Expedition SUVs due to risk of loss of brake function

NEW YORK (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 274,000 of its Expedition and Lincoln-branded Navigator SUVs across the U.S. due to an issue that may cause a loss of brake function while driving, increasing crash risks. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the front brake lines in these now-recalled cars “may be in contact” with their engine air cleaner outlet pipe due to a potential installation defect. That can result in a brake fluid leak. The recall covers 223,315 Expeditions and 50,474 Navigators between model years 2022 and 2024. Ford expects that just 1% of these vehicles have the defect. As a remedy, dealers will inspect the front brake line of impacted vehicles and replace it or the air cleaner outlet pipe if necessary — free of charge.

NJ Transit engineers could walk off the job Friday, leaving some 350,000 commuters in the lurch

Some 350,000 commuters who work in New Jersey and New York City could soon be scrambling for other ways to reach their destinations if New Jersey Transit engineers walk off the job early Friday. The nation’s third largest transit system operates buses and rail in New Jersey, providing nearly 1 million weekday trips, including into New York City. If the walkout occurs, all NJ Transit commuter trains will stop running. Wages have been the main sticking point of the negotiations between the agency and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

Actor Halle Bailey gets restraining order against rapper DDG alleging violence, fear for their baby

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has granted a restraining order to “The Little Mermaid” actor and singer Halle Bailey, who says her ex-boyfriend, rapper DDG, has been violent toward her and she fears for herself and the baby they have together. The judge ordered DDG, whose legal name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., to stay away from Bailey and their 17-month-old son until a June 6 hearing on the matter. Bailey says that in January when she was putting the baby in Granberry’s car for a visit, there was a physical struggle that left her with bruises and a chipped tooth.

Rapper Tory Lanez’s alleged prison attacker is man with previous conviction for assault on inmate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man who attacked rapper Tory Lanez in a California prison is an inmate serving a life sentence for second-degree murder who was previously convicted for an in-prison assault with a deadly weapon. Lanez was in fair condition Tuesday, a day after the attack in a housing unit at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, where he’s serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. Prison officials identified the alleged attacker as 42-year-old Santino Casio. Casio is serving time for convictions of second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. In 2008, he was sentenced to six more years for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon.

Popular Turkish American online political commentator detained, questioned at Chicago airport

CHICAGO (AP) — A popular Turkish American online streamer who is critical of President Donald Trump was recently detained and questioned at O’Hare International Airport after his flight from Paris landed in Chicago. Hasan Piker recounted his experience online Monday saying he was questioned for hours a day earlier. Piker believes he was targeted because of his views and said Customs and Border Protection officers asked his opinion of Trump and Hamas. Federal officials have dismissed Piker’s account of the detention and called the questioning “routine and lawful” and something that can apply to any traveler.

Microsoft lays off about 3% of its workforce in what one executive calls a ‘day with a lot of tears’

Microsoft began laying off about 6,000 workers Tuesday, nearly 3% of its entire workforce and its largest job cuts in more than two years as the company spends heavily on artificial intelligence. Hard hit was the tech giant’s home state of Washington, where Microsoft informed state officials it was cutting 1,985 workers tied to its Redmond headquarters. Microsoft said the layoffs will be across all levels, teams and geographies but the cuts will focus on reducing the number of managers. Notices to employees began going out on Tuesday.

Extreme heat will make it feel more like August than May for Texas, parts of southeastern US

HOUSTON (AP) — Sweltering heat more commonly seen in the throes of summer than in the spring is making an unwelcome visit to a large portion of the U.S. – from the Dakotas to Texas and other parts of the South – prompting forecasters to tell residents to use caution outside. Cameron Self, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in the Houston and Galveston area, said Tuesday the high temperatures over the next six to 10 days will make it feel more like August than May. A very strong ridge of high pressure over the south-central United States that is centered over the Gulf of Mexico is responsible for the extreme heat. Several cities around North Dakota set record high temperatures in recent days.

