AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:33 p.m. EDT

Supermodel Bella Hadid criticized Israel’s far-right security minister. Now he’s lashing out at her

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s far-right national security minister has lashed out at supermodel Bella Hadid for criticizing his recent fiery televised remarks about Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, argued in an interview this week with Israel’s Channel 12 following two deadly Palestinian attacks on Israelis in the occupied territory and said that his right to freedom of movement as a Jewish settler outweighs the same right for Palestinians. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Ben-Gvir’s comments on Friday night. Hadid, a social media influencer whose father is Palestinian, shared an excerpt from Ben-Gvir’s interview with her 59.5 million followers and accused him of racism. Ben-Gvir responded angrily to Hadid’s post on Friday.

Trump and all 18 others charged in Georgia election case meet the deadline to surrender at jail

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia on charges that they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election have all turned themselves in to a jail in Atlanta before the deadline at noon Friday. After Trump was booked Thursday evening, seven co-defendants who had not yet surrendered did so Friday morning. All but one of those charged had agreed to a bond amount and conditions with Fulton County District Fani Willis ahead of time, and they were free to go after booking.

A motorcyclist died in a crash after a New York City police sergeant threw a cooler at his head

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man fleeing a New York City drug bust crashed his motorcycle and died after a police sergeant threw a cooler at him in an attempt to stop him. The sergeant was suspended without pay pending an investigation into the man’s death Wednesday in the Bronx. Surveillance video shows the motorcycle rider driving on a sidewalk toward some people. The video then shows one of the persons picking up a red cooler and throwing it at the motorcyclist’s head before he loses control and is thrown toward a tree. Authorities say the man had fled as a plainclothes narcotics unit tried to arrest him on suspicion of selling drugs.

Thief steals former governor’s SUV as he hosts a radio show

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer has learned a lesson about locking his vehicle. He was hosting a Fargo radio show when police called asking if he owned a 2020 GMC Yukon. Turns out it was stolen from the KFGO parking lot while Schafer was guest-hosting its “News and Views” program Friday morning. The thief apparently drove it to a probation office and surrendered. The vehicle has a push-button start feature, and Schafer had left a spare fob inside the SUV, enabling the thief to start it up and drive off.

India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian space officials say that a lunar rover has descended down a ramp from the lander of India’s spacecraft that has made its much celebrated touch-down near the moon’s south pole. The state-run Indian Space Research Organization says the Chandrayan-3 Rover is moving and operating well, and that it will analyze the mineral composition of the lunar surface. India on Wednesday joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to make it to the moon. The successful mission showcases India’s rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with the image that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to project.

Dutch brewer Heineken sells its Russian operations for 1 euro, taking a 300-million-euro hit

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch brewer Heineken says it has completed its withdrawal from Russia, 18 months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The company announced Friday the sale of its business in Russia for just 1 euro. Heineken says it will incur a total loss of 300 million euros ($325 million) for the sale to Russian manufacturing giant the Arnest Group. Heineken had faced criticism for the slow pace of its exit in the wake of the outbreak of war, but insisted it was seeking to look after its local employees in Russia.

Savannah picks emancipated Black woman to replace name of slavery advocate on historic square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Leaders of Georgia’s oldest city have made history by voting to name one of Savannah’s treasured downtown squares for a Black woman who taught formerly enslaved people to read and write. The Savannah city council voted Tuesday night to put Susie King Taylor’s name on a public space that for 170 years was named for John C. Calhoun, a former U.S. vice president who vocally supported slavery. City officials stripped Calhoun’s name from the square last November, then spent the past nine months collecting and reviewing nominees. Taylor was born to enslaved parents and during the Civil War fled to a Georgia island occupied by Union soldiers. She started three schools in Georgia to teach emancipated children and adults.

President of Guyana demands slavery reparations ahead of apology from plantation owner descendants

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana president Irfaan Ali has lashed out at the descendants of European slave traders and says those who profited from the cruel, trans-Atlantic slave trade should offer to pay reparations to today’s generations. The leader of the South American country on Thursday also proposed that those involved in the slave trade be posthumously charged for crimes against humanity. Ali spoke ahead of Friday’s planned formal apology in Guyana by the descendants of Scottish 19th-century sugar and coffee plantation owner John Gladstone. He said the apology should also include issues of compensation and reparative justice.

See you on Copacabana? Unusually balmy weather hits Brazil in a rare winter heat wave

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Summer is still four months away in the Southern Hemisphere but Brazil is contending with a balmy winter, with record high temperatures and dry weather across much of the country. The rare heat wave engulfed 19 of Brazil’s 26 states on Thursday, as well as the capital, Brasilia. That’s according to the National Meteorological Institute. The heat wave also brought low humidity for the country that’s home to the Amazon tropical rainforest. Several daring beachgoers hit some of the country’s famous sandy stretches, including Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana. Four state capitals recorded the year’s highest temperature on Wednesday.

4 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Officials say at least four tornadoes touched down in Michigan as part of severe storms powered by strong winds that killed five people, while downing trees, tearing roofs off buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power. The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed that EF-1 tornadoes touched down Thursday night in Livingston County after leaving adjacent Ingham County, Belleville in Wayne County and south of Newport in Monroe County. An EF-0 touched down in Canton Township in Wayne County. Police say an 84-year-old woman died Thursday night after a tree fell on a home in Ingham County’s Lansing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.