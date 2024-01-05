AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:24 a.m. EST

Glynis Johns, ‘Mary Poppins’ star who first sang Sondheim’s ‘Send in the Clowns,’ dies at 100

NEW YORK (AP) — Glynis Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and screen star who played the mother opposite Julie Andrews in the classic movie “Mary Poppins” and introduced the world to the bittersweet standard-to-be “Send in the Clowns” by Stephen Sondheim, has died. She was 100. Mitch Clem, her manager, said she died Thursday at an assisted living home in Los Angeles of natural causes. Johns’ greatest triumph was playing Desiree Armfeldt in “A Little Night Music,” for which she won a Tony in 1973. Sondheim wrote the show’s hit song “Send in the Clowns” to suit her distinctive husky voice, but she lost the part in the 1977 film version to Elizabeth Taylor.

Nevada judge is back to work a day after being attacked by defendant who jumped atop her

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge was back to work Thursday after being injured in an attack by a defendant in a felony battery case who charged forward and launched himself over the judge’s bench when it became clear that he was being sentenced to prison. The 30-year-old defendant is set to face the judge again next week for his rescheduled sentencing. Courtroom video captured a violent scene Wednesday as courtroom staff and officers wrestled the defendant away from the judge. Officials say the judge was injured and a courtroom marshal was hospitalized with a gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder. Deobra Delone Redden refused Thursday to be brought from jail for another court appearance. The lawyer who was with him on Wednesday declined to comment.

Tesla recalls over 1.6 million EVs exported to China to fix automatic steering, door latch glitches

BEIJING (AP) — Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million Model S, X, 3 and Y electric vehicles exported to China to fix problems with their automatic assisted steering functions and door latch controls. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation announced the recall on Friday. The notice said that Tesla Motors in Beijing and Shanghai would use remote upgrade technology to fix the problems. In most cases, car owners would not need to visit Tesla service centers to get the upgrades. The recall due to problems with the automatic steering assist function applies to 1.6 million imported Tesla EVs. The recall to fix the door unlock logic control affect 7,538 vehicles.

Adam Sandler plays pickup game before No. 10 Arizona faces Colorado

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Adam Sandler got in a little pickup game at Arizona’s McKale Center before the 10th-ranked Wildcats played Colorado. Wearing a Hawaiian-style shirt and turquoise shorts, the comedian played a game of 3-on-3 about two hours before Thursday night’s game. In a short video shot by a reporter for Arizona’s rivals.com fan site, Sandler flipped a pass over his head before playing defense. An avid basketball player, Sandler has a sister who lives in Tucson and has been spotted in the city numerous times.

Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett will present awards. Here’s what to know

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell and Angela Bassett will be among the presenters at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards. The show announced its first batch of presenters Wednesday. Others taking the stage will be Amanda Seyfried, Julia Garner, George Lopez and Justin Hartley. The show is known for its boozy celebration of film and television and as an early stop for awards season contenders. Scandals have led to a membership revamp and CBS to take over as broadcaster for the Jan. 7 show, but a key question remains: Will viewers tune in? Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the ceremony, which will be broadcast live from Beverly Hilton Hotel beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A customer who claims he was injured by an exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in central Florida has filed a negligence lawsuit against the coffee chain. Paul Kerouac filed the lawsuit seeking more than $100,000 Wednesday. He says he suffered “severe and long term injuries” after the toilet explosion a year ago. When contacted Thursday for details on the injuries, Kerouac’s attorney, Scott Spradley, said he wasn’t available to answer questions until the following day. An email was sent to Dunkin’ seeking comment. The lawsuit says an employee told Kerouac they were aware of the “problem with the toilet” because of previous incidents.

B-1 bomber crashes at South Dakota Air Force base, crew ejects safely

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force says a B-1 Lancer bomber from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota crashed Thursday, with all four of its crew members ejecting. At the time of the crash visibility was poor with freezing temperatures and low clouds, according to automated weather reporting equipment recording airfield conditions. The B-1 is a conventional supersonic bomber that first came into service in the 1980s. It has been used to support the U.S. bomber presence in the Asia Pacific region and to conduct close air support missions in U.S. operations in Afghanistan. It does not carry nuclear weapons.

The largest male specimen of the world’s most venomous spider has been found in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — The largest male specimen of the world’s most venomous spider that boasts fangs powerful enough to pierce a human fingernail has found a new home after being discovered north of Sydney, Australia. The Sydney funnel-web spider, found only in Australia, has been donated to the Australian Reptile Park to help save lives by contributing to the park’s antivenom program. The spider, given the moniker “Hercules.” was initially delivered by a member of the public to a local hospital. But park experts retrieved it and soon realized it was the largest male specimen ever received by the public in Australia. “Hercules” measures 7.9 centimeters (3 inches) from foot to foot, surpassing the park’s previous record-holder from 2018, the male funnel-web named “Colossus”.

Microsoft’s new AI key is first big change to keyboards in decades

Starting this month, some new personal computers that run Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system will have a special “Copilot key” that launches the software giant’s AI chatbot. Getting third-party computer manufacturers like Dell to add an AI button to laptops is the latest move by Microsoft to capitalize on its close partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and make itself a gateway for applications of generative AI technology.

Kia EV9, Toyota Prius and Ford Super Duty pickup win 2024 North American SUV, car and truck awards

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The Kia EV9 large electric SUV won the 2024 North American Utility of the Year award, while the Toyota Prius hybrid took the top car honors, and Ford’s Super Duty pickup won the truck award. The honors announced Thursday are often used in advertising by automakers. About 50 automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada tested and rated the vehicles based on how much they set new benchmarks for their segment of the automobile market. All the SUV finalists this year have electric versions including the electrified GV70 small SUV from Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury brand, and the Hyundai Kona and Kona EV. Car finalists included Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 EV and the redesigned Honda Accord midsize sedan. Truck finalists included the Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickup and the Chevy Silverado EV pickup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.