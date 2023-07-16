AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:17 p.m. EDT

The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown

The very online showdown between Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” all started with a date: July 21. It’s not an uncommon thing for studios to counterprogram films in different genres on a big weekend, but the stark differences between an intense, serious-minded picture about the man who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb and a lighthearted, candy-colored anthropomorphizing of a childhood doll quickly became the stuff of viral fodder. It’s even got the world’s biggest stars promoting other films. The consensus is “Barbenheimer” is good for everyone — the movies, the theaters and the business.

North Dakota police say 1 officer died, 2 injured in shooting that also left suspect dead in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police in Fargo, North Dakota, say one officer has died and two others have been critically injured in a shooting that also killed the suspect. In a late night statement, police say a civilian also was seriously wounded in the shooting before 3 p.m. Friday. Multiple witnesses say a man opened fire on police officers on a busy street before other officers shot the suspect. Police released no details about a possible motive or the circumstances leading to the shooting. Police say they will provide more details at a press conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history

The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot. The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 10, 24, 48, 51, 66 and gold Mega Ball 15. The estimated jackpot in the next drawing on Tuesday night would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $328 million. Mega Millions says the jackpot is the seventh largest in the game’s history. Despite the long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

1 dead, 1 critically injured after being knocked from gondola at Quebec resort

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian police say one person has died and another is critically injured after they were knocked out of a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort. Quebec provincial police say the crash occurred shortly before noon Sunday when a piece of construction equipment struck the gondola at the mountain resort around 65 miles northwest of Montreal. Police say the other passenger has been taken to a Montreal-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A new look at an old clue helps investigators arrest the man accused of Gilgo Beach murders

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators say a new look at an old clue was the key to finding the man now charged with the killings of three women whose remains were found by a remote Long Island highway. The case known as the Gilgo Beach murders flummoxed investigators for more than a dozen years. Then a fresh review last year tied to a pickup truck linked one victim’s disappearance to a man named Rex Heuermann. Many other investigative steps followed before he was charged Friday with murder. His lawyer says the a 59-year-old architect insists he didn’t commit the crimes.

Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists could get life sentence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury has found a Las Vegas police officer guilty of stealing nearly $165,000 in three casino heists. Caleb Rogers could be sentenced to life in prison. The jury reached its verdict Friday after three days of witness accounts, including from Rogers’ younger brother, who testified against him. Josiah Rogers detailed how they planned the November 2021 robbery. He says he drove the getaway car when Caleb Rogers stole more than $73,000 from a casino off the Las Vegas Strip. Josiah Rogers says he participated only in that heist. Prosecutors say Caleb Rogers succeeded once more but was arrested during the third heist.

GOP White House hopefuls face mounting pressure to stop Trump in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As the six-month sprint to the Iowa caucuses begins, the sprawling field of Republican presidential candidates is facing growing pressure to prove they can emerge as serious challengers to former President Donald Trump. The urgency is particularly acute for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who entered the race in May with expectations that he would quickly become Trump’s top rival. For now, however, he’s struggled to generate the enthusiasm that Trump commands from the GOP base. It’s uncertain DeSantis will become the threat to the former president that he was once billed to be. DeSantis was among six White House hopefuls in Iowa on Friday for the Family Leadership Summit.

Mexico files border boundaries complaint over Texas’ floating barrier plan on Rio Grande

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat says her country has sent a diplomatic note to the U.S. government expressing concern that Texas’ plan to deploy floating barriers on the Rio Grande may violate 1944 and 1970 treaties on boundaries and water. Foreign Relations Secretary Alicia Bárcena says Mexico will send an inspection team to the Rio Grande to see whether any of the barrier extends into Mexico’s side of the border river. Bárcena also complained about U.S. efforts to put up barbed wire on a low-lying island in the river near Eagle Pass, Texas. Bárcena said Friday that if the buoys impede the flow of water, it would be illegal.

US to reopen review of Nevada geothermal plant near endangered toad while legal battle is on hold

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal officials have decided to reconsider the 2021 environmental review that cleared the way for construction of a geothermal power plant in Nevada where an endangered toad lives. The decision marks a significant victory for conservationists and tribal leaders suing to block the project about 100 miles east of Reno. Lawyers for the Bureau of Land Management didn’t specify in court documents last week whether the agency will conduct a supplemental analysis or scrap the previous review and initiate a new one. But either way it means it will be months or potentially more than a year before Ormat Technologies can resume construction of the plant it started building last year.

Woman arrested on drug charges in death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, official says

NEW YORK (AP) — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges and is accused of selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson. That’s according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday. Sofia Haley Marks appeared before a judge Friday and agreed to remain jailed for now. She was arrested Thursday on three counts of narcotics distribution stemming from the sale of drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. He was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 2. A lawyer for Marks declined comment.

