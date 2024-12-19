AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:16 p.m. EST

RFK Stadium site provision removed from federal spending bill, a blow to the Commanders and NFL

WASHINGTON (AP) — A provision to transfer the land that is the site of the old RFK Stadium from the federal government to the District of Columbia is no longer included in Congress’ short-term spending bill that lawmakers are racing to pass before a government shutdown. The removal of that part of the bill is a loss for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, who were hoping to have the land available as an option to build a new stadium. Controlling owner Josh Harris and Commissioner Roger Goodell lobbied on Capitol Hill in favor of its inclusion earlier this month.

Questlove readies new documentary spotlighting ‘Saturday Night Live’ music performances

NEW YORK (AP) — Who works harder than Questlove? The Academy Award winner has teamed up with Emmy winner Oz Rodriguez and NBC for a new three-hour special. “Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music” celebrates 50 years of the program and spotlights its memorable live music performances. The film features sketches, performances and over 50 interview subjects including Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Mick Jagger, Paul Simon, Chris Stapleton and more. It will broadcast live on NBC Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and become available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Veteran Fox News business anchor Neil Cavuto leaving after 28 years

Veteran Fox News business anchor Neil Cavuto is leaving the network after his show on Thursday. Cavuto is anchor of a weekday afternoon show on Fox News Channel, and also hosts programs on the sister Fox Business Network. He’s been with Fox since the network’s inception in 1996, and a Fox statement called his career “a master class in journalism.” He’s not one of the network’s stable of opinion anchors, however, and has run afoul of President-elect Donald Trump, who called Cavuto “the WORST” on social media after the anchor said Trump had decisively lost his debate with Kamala Harris.

American Airlines settles lawsuit filed by 3 Black men who were ordered off a flight

American Airlines said Thursday it has settled a federal race discrimination lawsuit filed by three Black men who were ordered to deboard a flight last January. Financial details of the settlement weren’t released. American called it an “amicable resolution” to the lawsuit, which was filed in May in federal court in New York. The plaintiffs said they and five other Black men were ordered to deboard an American flight from Phoenix to New York last January after a flight attendant complained about an unidentified passenger’s body odor. The three men said they weren’t responsible for any body odor, weren’t seated near each other and didn’t know each other.

Snow, ice and strong winds make for dangerous conditions in upper Midwest

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A fast-moving winter storm brought snow, ice, strong winds and bitter cold to much of the upper Midwest, snarling traffic in the Twin Cities and forcing the North Dakota officials to shut down an interstate highway. Interstates were snow-covered and treacherous Thursday in parts of the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Several fender-benders and slide-offs were reported. There were no immediate reports of deaths. Up to 7 inches of snow were possible in Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. A lengthy stretch of Interstate 94 in North Dakota closed early Thursday after several trucks got stuck and blocked the road.

Congo man dies with hemorrhagic fever, indicating mystery outbreak could be more than just malaria

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A man in western Congo has died with hemorrhagic fever symptoms. Health authorities say that has led them to suspect that a still-unidentified virus may be involved alongside malaria in a mysterious outbreak that has killed dozens of people. Congo authorities said last week that they suspected malaria in the flu-like disease outbreak, in which more than four out of five patients have tested positive for malaria. But the death of the man with hemorrhagic fever — not normally associated with parasite-caused malaria — could indicate a virus at work as well. The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the died Thursday in the remote Panzi area of Kwango province where the outbreak has been recorded.

A Romanian court says the Andrew Tate case can’t go to trial because of missteps by the prosecutors

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — An appeals court in Romania has ruled that the case against influencer Andrew Tate, accused of human trafficking, rape and sexual exploitation of women, cannot go to trial because of multiple legal and procedural irregularities on the part of the prosecutors. Thursday’s ruling comes two years since Andrew Tate and his brother Tristian Tate were arrested in the case along with two Romanian women. The decision is a huge setback for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency but it does not mean the Tates and the two women walk free — the case has not been closed, and there is also a separate legal case against the brothers in Romania.

Immigration drives US population growth to highest rate in 23 years as residents pass 340 million

Immigration in 2024 drove U.S. population growth to its fastest rate in 23 years as the nation surpassed 340 million residents. The U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday that the 1% growth rate this year was the highest it has been since 2001, and it was a marked contrast to the record low of 0.2% set in 2021 at the height of pandemic restrictions on travel to the United States. Immigration this year increased by 2.8 million people, partly because of a new method of counting that adds people who were admitted for humanitarian reasons.

Australian who falsely claimed to have invented bitcoin is found in contempt of UK court

LONDON (AP) — An Australian computer scientist who falsely claimed to be the founder of the bitcoin cryptocurrency has been found to have committed contempt of court by breaching an order of London’s High Court. In a judgment on Thursday, Justice James Mellor said Craig Wright had committed “a clear breach” of an order in March that barred him from launching or threatening further legal action related to bitcoin. Wright, who is not in the U.K., has been sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years For eight years, Wright had claimed that he was the man behind “Satoshi Nakamoto,” the pseudonym that masked the identity of the creator of bitcoin.

The best Christmas movies for every mood

‘Tis the season for spirited and winless debates about what the best Christmas movie is. No one needs us to remind you about the obvious holiday movies playing on repeat on cable, but perhaps you are looking to go beyond the obvious this year. Associated Press Film Writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle list the best Christmas movies for every mood. Feeling fancy? There’s “Metropolitan.” Wanting an L.A. movie that’s not “Die Hard”? How about “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”? How about a cry? Try “Umbrellas of Cherbourg.” Or maybe just a good old classic like “Shop Around the Corner” and “Miracle on 34th Street”?

