AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:15 p.m. EST

Officers in Colorado are investigating an apparent altercation between Rep. Boebert and ex-husband

SILT, Colorado (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Colorado say an investigation is being conducted into an apparent altercation between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and ex-husband Jayson Boebert at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado. It’s unclear what happened on Saturday, but Boebert’s campaign released a statement on Sunday in which she said she “didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested.” The statement said she planned to talk with her attorney about false claims she says he made against her. Silt Police Chief Mike Kit confirmed the investigation but declined to release further details. Jayson Boebert did not respond to a request for comment sent via Facebook.

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Australian Open with a hip muscle injury. His comeback is on hold

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Australian Open with a hip injury after playing just one tournament in his comeback from 12 months on the sidelines. Nadal said Sunday on social media that the problem is not the same as the hip issue that required surgery last year. He needed a medical timeout in the third set of his Brisbane International quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson on Friday. Nadal said that medical tests in Melbourne revealed a small tear in a muscle and he would fly home to Spain for treatment. The owner of 22 Grand Slam titles — including two at the Australian Open — said he is “not ready to compete at the maximum level.”

Resurrected Golden Globes will restart the party with ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ and Swift

The Golden Globes are back from the dead, and ready to party. The long-running award show will again have the champagne flowing Sunday night when the 81st Globes begin at 8 p.m. Eastern. Much will look the same as always when well-attired celebrities gather at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Los Angeles. But the Globes are returning sans the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which was disbanded after years of diversity and ethical scandals. The Globes also lost its longtime network home. This year’s show is being broadcast on CBS in a one-year deal. “Barbie” comes in the lead movie nominee with nine nods, while “Succession” tops the television nominees. Comedian Joy Koy is hosting.

Judith Light and ‘Last of Us’ actors are first-time winners at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judith Light of “Poker Face” and Sam Richardson of “Ted Lasso” and cast members from “The Last of Us” were among a wide range of acting winners at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The ceremony is a precursor to the primetime Emmys ceremony on Jan. 15. Light won her first Emmy in a nearly 50-year career for her guest role on “Poker Face.” Richardson won his first for playing a soccer-loving billionaire on “Ted Lasso.” And two cast members from “The Last of Us,” 53-year-old Nick Offerman and 20-year-old Storm Reid, won their first Emmys for guest roles on the HBO show.

Coal miners in North Dakota unearth a mammoth tusk buried for thousands of years

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Fossil hunters are celebrating the discovery of a mammoth tusk and other bones unearthed at a coal mine in North Dakota. A shovel operator was the first person to spot the collection of bones while shoveling a giant mound of dirt into a dump truck. More digging by paleontologists unearthed more bones, likely the most complete mammoth specimen found in North Dakota. The North American Coal company plans to donate the tusk to the state for educational purposes. The tusk is 7 feet long, weighs 50 pounds and is more than 10,000 years old. It’s wrapped in plastic for now at the North Dakota Geologic Survey office in Bismarck.

How to watch Michigan vs. Washington in national championship: Channel, time, streaming

Washington plays Michigan in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday, with the Huskies looking for their first national title since 1991 and the Wolverines for their first since 1997. Both teams are in their first CFP title game. It will be only the third time that a pair of 14-0 teams have met. The Huskies have won 21 straight games, including each of the last 10 by 10 points or less. The Wolverines lost in the CFP semifinals the last two years and are the first Big Ten team since Ohio State in 2015 to reach the final.

Steelers top Lamar-less Ravens 17-10, will make the playoffs if Buffalo or Jacksonville loses

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mason Rudolph threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Pittsburgh Steelers took a step toward the postseason with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Rudolph led Pittsburgh to three straight wins to close the season, and now the Steelers wait. They would make the playoffs Sunday if Buffalo loses to Miami or Jacksonville loses to Tennessee. There was some bad news for the Steelers. The Ravens have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and held Lamar Jackson out of this game.

11-year-old killed in Iowa school shooting was a joyful boy known as ‘Smiley,’ his mother says

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The mother of an 11-year-old who was killed this week in a school shooting in Iowa remembers the boy as a friendly child who exuded happiness. Ahmir Jolliff’s family called him “Smiley.” He was killed on Thursday when a teenager opened fire in the cafeteria of Perry High School before classes were set to begin for the day. Authorities say he was shot three times. Ahmir’s mother, Erica Jolliff, told The Associated Press that her son rushed off to school ahead of her and his sister that day because he was excited to see his friends after winter break.

Orthodox mark Christmas, but the celebration is overshadowed for many by conflict

Orthodox Christians packed churches on Saturday night for Christmas Eve services, a holiday overshadowed for many believers by conflict. Patriarch Kirill is the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, the world’s largest Orthodox denomination. He led services at Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral. A Kremlin spokesman said Russian President Vladimir Putin was expected to attend Christmas Eve services at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence along with the families of military personnel who have died in the war in Ukraine. Nightime services were canceled in the Russian border city of Belgorod following Ukrainian attacks Dec. 30 that killed 25 people. Celebrations in the Middle East were darkened by another conflict: the Israel-Hamas war.

Florida’s Greek community celebrates the Epiphany with annual dive into water to retrieve cross

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Greek Orthodox community has celebrated the Epiphany with their annual cross dive near the Gulf of Mexico. Sixteen-year-old John Hittos bested 64 other teenage boys in Tarpon Springs on Saturday and retrieved the cross from chilly water. The winner is believed to have a year of blessings ahead. The Epiphany commemorates the manifestation of Jesus to the world. It is marked with celebrations ranging from parades and gift-giving for children to the blessing of water. The holiday is also called the Feast of Epiphany, Three Kings Day and Theophany. In some traditions, it celebrates the baptism of Jesus and in others the visit of the Three Magi.

