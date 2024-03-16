AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:10 p.m. EDT

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $875 million. Powerball reaches $600 million

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Want to cash in on some of that St. Patrick’s Day luck? You may want to buy a lottery ticket. The Mega Millions jackpot is already estimated at $875 million for Tuesday night’s drawing after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Friday night. And Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is a whopping $600 million. Just keep in mind that the odds of winning any lottery jackpot are very slim. Mega Millions players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize. And it’s not much easier to win a Powerball jackpot with the odds near 1 in 292.2 million. But the excitement remains.

David Breashears, mountaineer and filmmaker who co-produced Mount Everest documentary, dies at 68

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. (AP) — A mountaineer, author and filmmaker who co-directed and co-produced a 1998 IMAX documentary about climbing Mount Everest has died. His business manager says David Breashears died Thursday at his home in Marblehead, Massachusetts. He was 68. His family said in a statement that he climbed to the summit of Mount Everest five times, including an ascent with the IMAX camera in 1996. In 2007, he founded GlacierWorks, a nonprofit organization that highlights changes to Himalayan glaciers. Business manager Ellen Golbranson said Breashears was found unresponsive in his home. She says he died of natural causes but that the exact cause of death has not been determined.

Bernie Sanders wants the US to adopt a 32-hour workweek. Could workers and companies benefit?

The 40-hour workweek has been standard in the U.S. for more than eight decades. Now some members of Congress want to give hourly workers an extra day off. Sen. Bernie Sanders this week introduced a bill that would shorten to 32 hours the amount of time many people in the U.S. can work each week before they’re owed overtime. The far-left independent from Vermont says U.S. companies can afford to give employees more time off without cutting their pay and benefits given advances in automation, robotics and artificial intelligence. Critics say a mandated shorter week would force many companies to hire additional workers or lose productivity.

When it’s St. Patrick’s Day in New Orleans, get ready to catch a cabbage

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Visitors to New Orleans might be surprised to know that Irish immigrants are part of a city culture that is well known for evolving from early French and Spanish colonization, Caribbean commerce and the legacies of enslaved Africans. Immigrants from a variety of countries have influenced New Orleans’ art, architecture, food and music. March brings an annual focus on the Irish. Some of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day traditions are typical. Others are uniquely New Orleans. Float riders in this weekend’s Irish Channel parade will toss cabbages and potatoes. It’s an Irish American twist on the Mardi Gras season practice of throwing beads and other favors.

Model and actor Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home is destroyed in fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles home belonging to model and actor Cara Delevingne has been destroyed in a fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department says one firefighter was hospitalized in fair condition and one person from the home suffered minor smoke inhalation. Authorities say fire crews arrived before dawn to find the home in flames. Once they confirmed everyone was out of the house, they took a defensive position and the roof collapsed The English model and actor shared several Instagram stories referring to the fire after TMZ reported that the house was hers. Delevingne thanked firefighters and said her heart was broken.

Riders can climb ‘halfway to the stars’ on San Francisco cable car dedicated to late Tony Bennett

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The cable car dedicated to the late Tony Bennett rolls past the landmark Fairmont hotel where the singer first performed the song that would forever tie him to San Francisco. On Valentine’s Day last month, San Francisco officials dedicated one of the city’s iconic cable cars to Bennett. His “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” included a line about “the city where little cable cars climb halfway to the stars.” Bennett was a great friend of the cable cars and to San Francisco. Car 53 was being restored after an accident when the idea came up to dedicate it to Bennett.

Aaron Donald announces his retirement after a standout 10-year career with the Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defensive lineman Aaron Donald has announced his retirement after a standout 10-year career with the Los Angeles Rams. The three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year made his surprising announcement on social media. Donald spent his entire career with the Rams, who drafted him in the first round in 2014. He was selected for 10 Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro first teams, and he won the award as the league’s top defensive player in 2017, 2018 and 2020. He was the cornerstone of every Rams defense during his career, drawing habitual double-teams away from his teammates and still racking up 111 total sacks.

Steelers trade Kenny Pickett to the Eagles after signing Russell Wilson, sources tell the AP

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The brief and tumultuous Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh is over. The Steelers are trading the quarterback to the Philadelphia Eagles, multiple sources told The Associated Press. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official. Pittsburgh will receive a third-round pick in this year’s NFL draft and two seventh-round choices in the 2025 draft in exchange for Pickett and Pittsburgh’s fourth-round pick this year. The move comes just hours after the Steelers signed nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to a one-year deal.

Jim McAndrew, who pitched for the 1969 and 1973 New York Mets, dies at 80

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim McAndrew, who lost his major league debut to Bob Gibson in a 1968 spot start for the New York Mets when Nolan Ryan was called away to military duty, then beat Steve Carlton a month later for his first win, has died. He was 80. A right-hander at the back end of the Mets rotation from 1968-73, McAndrew started one of the most significant games in franchise history: a win over Montreal in September 1969 that put the long downtrodden team into first place for the first time in New York’s eight seasons.

North Dakota voters will decide whether 81 is too old to serve in Congress

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota voters will decide in June whether to prevent people from running for Congress if they’re old enough to turn 81 during their House or Senate term. Secretary of State Michael Howe announced on Friday that his office validated more than enough signatures to qualify the initiative for the June 11 ballot. The vote is set to take place amid a rematch between the oldest men to be president, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Political observers say the measure appears unconstitutional and could lead to a challenge of a Supreme Court ruling that said states can’t set qualifications for Congress beyond those listed in the U.S. Constitution.

