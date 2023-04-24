AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:05 p.m. EDT

Severe solar storm creates dazzling auroras farther south

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An intense solar storm has the northern lights gracing the skies farther south than usual. Forecasters say a blast of superhot material from the sun late last week hurled scorching gases known as plasma toward Earth at nearly 2 million mph. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Earth felt the brunt of the storm Sunday. Conditions eased Monday, but auroras might still be visible as far south as South Dakota and Iowa. NOAA says this is the third severe geomagnetic storm since the current 11-year solar cycle began in 2019. The cycle will peak in 2024.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78

LONDON (AP) — Len Goodman, an urbane long-serving judge on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” has died aged 78. Agent Jackie Gill said Goodman “passed away peacefully,” without giving a cause. A former dancer, Goodman was a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years from its launch on the BBC in 2004. The ballroom dancing competition, which pairs celebrities with professional dance partners, has become one of the network’s most popular shows. Goodman was head judge on the U.S. version of the show, “Dancing With the Stars,” for 15 years until his retirement in November. Goodman was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance.

Did Ed Sheeran hit pilfer Marvin Gaye classic? Trial to tell

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selection has begun in a trial that mashes up Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” with Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” The heirs of Gaye’s co-writer of the 1973 soul classic, Ed Townsend, are suing Sheeran in a trial that started in Manhattan federal court Monday. They say Sheeran’s 2014 hit is so similar to “Let’s Get It On” that it violates copyright. Sheeran is among the witnesses expected to testify. His lawyers say the similarities are simply the basic chord progressions and song structures behind much of pop music.

Morgan Wallen cancels Ole Miss show after losing his voice

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of country music fans were awaiting singer Morgan Wallen when he suddenly canceled his performance Sunday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. WTVA-TV reports video boards inside the Ole Miss football stadium showed a message saying the singer had lost his voice and was unable to perform, adding that people would be refunded their money where they bought the tickets. Some people expressed anger on social media because the announcement of the cancellation came after the opening acts had performed.

Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lizzo filled her stage with drag queens in a concert Friday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, in a glittery protest against the state’s legislation against public drag performances. The Grammy-winning “Juice” singer posted Instagram videos Saturday of her show at Thompson-Boling Arena, including comments about the law. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill in February to prevent what’s described in the legislation as “adult cabaret” in public or in front of children. The Tennessee law is part of a wider Republican effort to restrict drag shows and other LGBTQ+ gatherings. A federal judge temporarily blocked the law in late March.

Animatronic dragon bursts into flames during Disneyland show

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames during the popular “Fantasmic” show. The Anaheim Fire Department says no injuries were reported following the blaze Saturday night at the Southern California theme park. Frequent Disneyland visitor Ryan Laux says fire has always been a part of the “Fantasmic” presentation, but he knew something was awry when flames didn’t come from where they usually do. He says the show was stopped almost immediately and the dragon’s head became engulfed in flames. The extent of the damage isn’t immediately known. The show takes place twice nightly near the park’s famous Tom Sawyer Island.

Gunfire took their son at 20. Now it takes his daughter, 12

A Connecticut family is reeling from its latest ordeal because of gun violence. Se’Cret Pierce died after a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting hit the 12-year-old’s head. About a decade ago, the girl’s father also died from gunfire. Now, her grandfather says it has been “trauma on top of trauma.” Police in Hartford say no arrests have been made, but they are still looking for the two people in the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting. Se’Cret was sitting in a parked car when she was shot, an unintended victim of a barrage of bullets possibly meant for three people standing on sidewalk nearby.

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets — filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans. The beleaguered home goods chain, based in Union, New Jersey, made the filing Sunday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey and said it will start an orderly wind down of its operations including eventually closing its stores, while seeking a buyer for all or some of its businesses. For now, the company’s 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and its 120 Buy Buy Baby sites as well as its websites will remain open to serve customers.

NBCUniversal CEO Shell departs over ‘inappropriate conduct’

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, parent company Comcast announced Sunday. In a brief statement, Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he called “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.” Shell was named CEO of NBCUniversal in January 2020. According to the company website, he oversaw of the company’s portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, significant television and sports production operations, among other ventures. He previously served as chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment. Comcast did not say who will succeed Shell.

A deeply divided Israel limps toward its 75th birthday

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is turning 75 this week and has much to celebrate. But instead of feting its accomplishments as a regional military and economic powerhouse, the nation finds itself facing perhaps its greatest existential threat — not by foreign enemies but from divisions within. For over three months, tens of thousands of people have been taking to the streets against what they see as an assault by an ultranationalist, religious government threatening a national identity rooted in liberal traditions. The divisions have cast a shadow over the anniversary on Wednesday and the week’s celebrations, and raised questions about the country’s long-term future.

