AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:02 a.m. EDT

Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give skygazers in 17 American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights, the colorful sky show that happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere. Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are most often seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle that’s expected to peak in 2024 is making the lights visible in places farther to the south. The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks has forecast auroral activity Thursday in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland.

The BBC suspends presenter over claims he paid a teenager for explicit photos

LONDON (AP) — The BBC says it has suspended a leading presenter who is alleged to have paid a teenager for explicit photos. As senior British politicians urged a rapid investigation, the broadcaster said it was working to establish the facts of “a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances.” The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. Neither the star nor the youth was identified. Though the age of sexual consent in Britain is 16, it’s a crime to make or possess indecent images of anyone under 18. In a statement Sunday, the BBC said it “takes any allegations seriously” and had suspended a male staff member.

Chinese employers ordered to limit outdoor work as country struggles with heat, flooding and drought

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers in central China are looking for seven people missing in a landslide triggered by torrential rains while employers across much of China have been ordered to limit outdoor work due to scorching temperatures as the country struggles with heat, flooding and drought. Rescuers were looking for survivors of a landslide Saturday that buried a highway construction site and killed at least one person in Hubei province. Elsewhere, the weather agency issued an orange alert, its second-highest-level warning, for heat across southern China and much of the north and northeast. Temperatures above 104 degrees Fahrenheit were forecast in Beijing, the capital, and across central China to the southeastern coast.

Wembanyama more aggressive in stronger second Summer League game with Spurs in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama was yelling in celebration, punching the air, even got a Band-Aid on his right cheek because of some physicality. For his second act in Las Vegas, Wembanyama showed some fire. The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft looked much more like himself in his second game of Summer League on Sunday. He finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, but the Spurs lost 85-80 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Champagne problems as Wimbledon asks fans to cork it when players serve

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Where and when to pop your Champagne is such a Wimbledon problem. A fan got the timing wrong at the oldest Grand Slam tournament, where the bubbly helps wash down the strawberries and cream. Just after the start of a match on No. 3 Court, the umpire announced: “Ladies and gentlemen, please, if you are opening a bottle of Champagne don’t do it as the player is about to serve. Thank you.” Anastasia Potapova smiled and nodded in approval. The 22nd-seeded player was serving to start her third-round match against teenager Mirra Andreeva. When she tossed the ball in the air a cork popped and she sent the serve long. She then lost the point on her second serve, and the umpire’s warning followed.

Red Wings trade for Michigan native Alex DeBrincat, and send 2 players and draft picks to Senators

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings acquired Michigan native Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators on Sunday in exchange for two players and draft picks. The Red Wings signed the 25-year-old DeBrincat, a two-time 41-goal scorer from Farmington Hills, to a four-year extension worth about $7.8 million annually. In exchange for DeBrincat, the Senators acquired forward Dominik Kubalik, defensive prospect Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round draft pick and Detroit’s 2024 fourth-round selection.

The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

NEW YORK (AP) — An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME. The beverage brand was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI and has become something of an obsession among the influencers’ legions of young followers. Schumer said the drink contains nearly twice as much caffeine as Red Bull and poses a health risk to children. Representatives for PRIME have said the drinks are clearly marked as not recommended for minors. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Roy Herron, longtime Tennessee Democratic lawmaker, dies after injuries from jet ski accident

Roy Herron, a longtime Tennessee state lawmaker and former chairperson of the state Democratic Party, has died from injuries sustained in a jet ski accident. He was 69 years old. A statement from his family said Herron died Sunday at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. He had been hospitalized since a July 1 accident on Kentucky Lake, in which he suffered internal bleeding and extensive injuries to his arm and pelvis. Herron, an attorney from Dresden, served a combined 26 years in Tennessee’s state House and Senate. He chaired the state Democratic Party from 2013 to 2015 and ran for the U.S. House in 2010.

A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a Rutland City police officer was killed and two other officers were injured when a suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him. Nineteen-year-old Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen was killed on Friday afternoon. The crash happened as police chased a vehicle driven by a man suspected of trying to break into a house. State police say evidence indicates that the suspect crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Ebbighausen’s cruiser and hitting another police cruiser. Ebbighausen was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Crews continue to battle cargo ship blaze that killed 2 New Jersey firefighters

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Fire crews continue to battle a blaze in a cargo ship docked at the East Coast’s biggest port, days after the blaze claimed the lives of two New Jersey firefighters and injured five others. Newark firefighters Augusto “Augie” Acabou and Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr. were killed in the Wednesday night blaze in Newark aboard the Grande Costa d’Avorio, an Italian-flagged vessel carrying thousands of vehicles and other goods. The Coast Guard said Saturday that marine firefighting specialists were “actively conducting fire suppression both pier-side and on the water.” Officials say the cause of the blaze isn’t known and an investigation can’t begin until the fire is out.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.