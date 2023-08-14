AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:58 p.m. EDT

Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid

MARION, Kan. (AP) — A small newspaper and a police department in Kansas are at the center of a dispute over freedom of speech after police raided the office of the local newspaper and the home of its owner and publisher. Marion police confiscated computers and cellphones from the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record in the Friday raid. The police searches were apparently prompted by a complaint from a local restaurant owner who accused the newspaper of invading her privacy after it obtained copies of her driving record. Marion County Record Publisher and Editor Eric Meyer maintains the newspaper’s aggressive coverage of local politics and the police chief’s record is the main reason for the raids.

American ambassador to Russia visits jailed reporter Gershkovich, says he’s in good health

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has made her third visit to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been behind bars in Russia since March on charges of espionage. Tracy last visited Gershkovich in early July. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel says Monday: “Ambassador Tracy said that Evan appears in good health and remains strong, despite his very challenging circumstances. Embassy officials will continue to provide all appropriate support to Evan and his family. And we expect Russian authorities to provide continued consular access.”

Judge in Donald Trump’s hush-money case denies bias claim, won’t step aside

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump’s Manhattan hush-money criminal case has rejected the former president’s demand to step aside. He denies defense claims that he’s biased against the Republican frontrunner because he’s given cash to Democrats and his daughter is a party consultant. New York Judge Juan Manuel Merchan acknowledged in a ruling late Friday that he made small donations to Democratic causes during the 2020 campaign, including $15 to Trump’s rival Joe Biden, but that he is certain in his “ability to be fair and impartial.” Removing himself from the case would not be in the public interest, Merchan wrote. The six-page ruling echoed a state court ethics panel’s recent opinion that endorsed his continued involvement in the Trump case.

Dominican authorities investigate Rays’ Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to the office of the attorney general in his native country. The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list. The move will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player. The investigations follow reported social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The Associated Press has not been able to verify the reported posts. Asked about Franco’s alleged relationship with the minor, the media office of the attorney general in the Dominican Republic said in a statement “there are investigations regarding that matter.”

Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden’s attorneys are pushing to keep part of a plea deal they reached with the prosecutor whose new status as special counsel has intensified the tax investigation into the president’s son. As House Republicans continue their own investigations, Hunter Biden’s attorney argued in court documents late Sunday that an agreement sparing him prosecution on a felony gun charge still is in place even though the plea agreement on misdemeanor tax offenses largely unraveled during a court appearance last month. It’s unclear whether prosecutors agree that the gun agreement remains valid. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika ordered them to respond by Tuesday.

Clarence Avant, ‘Black Godfather’ of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Clarence Avant, the manager, entrepreneur, facilitator and adviser who helped launch or guide the careers of Quincy Jones, Bill Withers and many others and came to be known as the “Black Godfather” of entertainment and beyond has died at 92. He broke in as a manager in the 1950s, with such clients as Sarah Vaughan, Little Willie John and “Mission: Impossible” composer Lalo Schifrin. He also started such labels as Sussex and Tabu, with artists including Withers and the S.O.S Band, and helped advance the careers of Michael Jackson and other stars. His death was announced Monday by his family.

Pilot noticed loss of power before crash of Cold War plane at Michigan show

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A pilot and a crew member are recovering from the crash of a Soviet Cold War-era fighter plane at an air show in Michigan. The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot noticed a loss of power before deciding to eject himself and another person Sunday. The MiG-23 traveled about 500 feet after the crash, skidded through trees and finally stopped near at apartment building in Belleville, west of Detroit. The NTSB says the pilot had serious injuries but nothing life-threatening. The MiG-23 was built in the former Soviet Union in 1981. Residents who were evacuated from apartments could return home by Tuesday.

Man sentenced for abandoning baby after MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley’s daughter gave birth in woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A 45-year-old New Hampshire man will spend at least a year in jail for endangering the life of a newborn baby who was born in a tent in the woods during subfreezing temperatures. The woman who gave birth is the daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley. Police say George Theberge was her boyfriend. He pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment. He also got six months behind bars for a probation violation and a drug charge. The mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, has pleaded not guilty to charges of abandoning her son. She awaits trial next year.

5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes and damages 12 others

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say five people, including an adolescent, were found dead after a house explosion in western Pennsylvania that destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. Plum Borough police chief Lanny Conley said Sunday the bodies of four adults and one adolescent were recovered after the blast shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to hospitals, where one person remained in critical condition while the other two were released. Fifty-seven firefighters were treated at the scene for minor issues. The cause of the blast remains under investigation by the county fire marshal, but officials warn that it could take months or even years.

North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a nearly 100-foot fall off a cliff at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during a family trip. Authorities say it took emergency crews two hours to rescue Wyatt Kauffman after he slipped and fell Tuesday. The teenager was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital and treated forinjuries including nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, collapsed lung and a concussion. The teen and his mother were on a trip to visit national parks when the Grand Canyon fall occurred. He was discharged from the hospital Saturday and being driven home to Casselton, North Dakota.

