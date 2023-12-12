AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:32 p.m. EST

Man charged with murder in stabbing of Nebraska priest who yelled ‘help me’ when deputy arrived

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prosecutors have charged a man with murder, burglary and two other charges in the stabbing of a Catholic priest who authorities say was attacked during a break-in at the rectory where he lived next door to his church in the small town of Fort Calhoun. Forty-three-year-old Kierre L. Williams was charged Tuesday with killing the Rev. Stephen Gutgsell on Sunday morning. He was arrested inside Gutgsell’s home just minutes after the priest called 911 to report the break-in. Gutgsell was rushed to an Omaha hospital where he died a little more than three hours later. Court documents say Gutgsell was bleeding profusely and yelled “Help me” when the first sheriff’s deputy arrived.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves. The event hosted by a trade group, the Entertainment Software Association, had already been on hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancelation in June 2020. But E3 was facing trouble before the pandemic, with a host of companies either skipping the fair or staging their own events nearby.

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators say they have taken the first step toward requiring devices in vehicles that prevent drunk or impaired driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Tuesday that it is starting the process to put a new federal safety standard in place requiring the technology in all new passenger vehicles. Such devices were required in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was passed by Congress in 2021.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities have found a critical structural failure in one of the busiest bridges in Rhode Island and have closed its westbound side to begin a repair job expected to take months. The Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence. It serves as a key gateway to the state’s largest city. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Monday evening that a critical failure of some original 1960s bridge components was located in the bridge. The agency says the repair work could take three months or more.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A far-right lawmaker in the Polish parliament has used a fire extinguisher to put out candles on a menorah that was lit for Hanukkah in the parliament building. The speaker of the parliament, Szymon Holownia, denounced the incident that was carried out by Grzegorz Braun on Tuesday, and said there would be no tolerance for antisemitic and xenophobic behavior in the Sejm, the Polish parliament. Braun in the past has falsely claimed that there is a plot to turn Poland into a “Jewish state.” Video footage showed Braun with a red fire extinguisher putting out the fire and causing smoke or haze to fill the area. The parliamentary proceedings were suspended.

South Dakota officials will no longer deny applications for personalized license plates based on a state law that says any plate can be denied if it’s found to be “offensive to good taste and decency.” Officials agreed to the change as part of a settlement approved by a judge on Friday. As part of the settlement, state officials acknowledged that the “good taste and decency” language is unconstitutional. The American Civil Liberties Union sued last month on behalf of Lyndon Hart. Hart had sought a license plate reading “REZWEED,” a reference to his legal marijuana business. South Dakota denied it, saying the plate was “in poor taste.”

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish authorities say all five people inside a construction site elevator were killed when it plunged to the ground in Stockholm. They had previously only said the occupants were seriously injured in Monday’s accident. A Swedish prosecutor said Tuesday said there is an ongoing preliminary investigation into “work environment violations causing the death of another.” The elevator on a building site in Sundbyberg, near downtown Stockholm, plummeted 20 meters (66 feet). It is still unclear what caused the accident and construction at the site has been stopped.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have arrested the president of a top-flight club after he punched a referee in the face at the end of a match, prompting the Turkish Football Federation to suspend all league games. MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca attacked Halil Umut Meler on the pitch after the final whistle of a 1-1 draw in a Super Lig game against Caykur Rizespor. The referee, who fell to the ground, was also kicked in a melee that occurred after fans also invaded the pitch after Rizespor scored a last-minute equalizer. The federation suspended all games indefinitely. Koca was arrested Tuesday along with two other people on charges of injuring a public official.

Choice Hotels is launching a hostile takeover offer for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts after attempts to reach a deal with the hotel chain were rebuffed. Choice Hotels said Tuesday that its exchange offer remains the same as its last bid, which was $49.50 in cash and 0.324 shares of Choice common stock per Wyndham share. The exchange offer gives Wyndham shareholders the chance to choose to receive all cash, all shares or a combination of the two. The offer puts the value of the deal at about $8 billion.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard President Claudine Gay will remain leader of the prestigious Ivy League school following her comments last week at a congressional hearing on antisemitism. Gay came under intense scrutiny following the hearing in which she and two of her peers struggled to answer questions about campus antisemitism. Their responses provoked backlash from Republican opponents, along with alumni and donors who say the university leaders are failing to stand up for Jewish students on their campuses. The Harvard Corporation, the university’s highest governing body, released a statement Tuesday saying it unanimously stands in support of her.

