AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:27 p.m. EDT

Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give skygazers in 17 American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights, the colorful sky show that happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere. Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are most often seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle that’s expected to peak in 2024 is making the lights visible in places farther to the south. The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks has forecast auroral activity Thursday in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland.

A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a Rutland City police officer was killed and two other officers were injured when a suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him. Nineteen-year-old Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen was killed on Friday afternoon. The crash happened as police chased a vehicle driven by a man suspected of trying to break into a house. State police say evidence indicates that the suspect crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Ebbighausen’s cruiser and hitting another police cruiser. Ebbighausen was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries.

4 die in upstate NY house fire as crews respond to woman’s desperate call

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that killed four people outside Albany, New York. Among those killed was a 5-year-old girl, two men and a woman. A 14-year-old boy is recovering after escaping the blaze. The Albany County Sheriff’s Department says a woman desperately called 911 after 5 a.m. saying she and a child were trapped in a room and could not get out through the window. A dispatcher tried to help direct them out of the burning house but was unsuccessful. Officials think they know where the fire started but have not yet been able to get into the gutted house to confirm.

Switzerland to become a net importer of cheese this year for the first time

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the Switzerland’s dairy association says the country will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time. Boris Beuret said in an interview published Saturday that the opening up of the Swiss milk market has put a squeeze on domestic producers in recent years, prompting some to give up. Beuret said measures need to be taken to ensure Switzerland — famous for cheese varieties such as Gruyère and Emmentaler — can continue to produce for its own population. He said that otherwise Switzerland will end up importing more cheese, which he said would be “absurd economically, socially and ecologically.”

Megan Rapinoe says she’ll retire after the NWSL season and her 4th World Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues. The 38-year-old Rapinoe announced Saturday her fourth World Cup at the end of the month will be her last and she’ll officially retire with the OL Reign at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. She made the announcement on Twitter, saying she never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape and change her life.

Scotland wants to decriminalize drugs. The UK government just says no

LONDON (AP) — The Scottish government has proposed decriminalizing possession of all drugs for personal use to tackle one of Europe’s highest overdose death rates. But the suggestion was almost instantly blocked by the Conservative U.K. government in London, which said it had “no plans” to soften drug laws. The semi-autonomous Edinburgh government said Friday that “the war on drugs has failed.” It said removing criminal penalties for drug possession would “allow for the provision of safe, evidence-based harm reduction services.” Scotland’s death rate from drug overdoses is three times the rate in the U.K. as a whole and the highest in Western Europe. Last year there were almost 1,100 drug-related deaths in Scotland, which has a population of 5.5 million

Man swept into Omaha manhole during heavy rain was washed down pipes for a mile before rescue

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters rescued two men who fell into a manhole during heavy rain in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, including one who was washed about a mile through sewer pipes before getting trapped behind a metal grate. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the men were swept into a manhole near the Old Market in downtown Omaha just after 9 a.m. One man was tethered to a safety system. He was quickly pulled out. A large-scale rescue effort ensued for the other, who was apparently not tethered. He was found around 10:20 a.m. The Omaha Fire Department says a crew had to cut a grate to free him. Both men work for a private contractor.

A 10-year-old Canadian girl is wowing the skateboarding world. Tony Hawk is her mentor for X Games

Skateboarding is more than just a way of life for Reese Nelson, it’s all she’s ever known. The 10-year-old Canadian can’t remember when she first started skating or when she first dropped into a halfpipe, it’s just been omnipresent. Given that, it’s no surprise she has caught the attention of skateboarding great Tony Hawk, who is mentoring her ahead of the X Games. Nelson will be competing in the women’s vert and the best trick events at the upcoming Games. Skating in the women’s vert is especially important for Nelson, because that event hasn’t been held at the X-Games since 2010, three years before she was born.

Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz shines on the field and in ad for new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz has been a breakout star on the field, and now he’s tackling acting. De La Cruz appears alongside soccer star Alex Morgan and NFL standout Odell Beckham Jr. in a new advertisement for the upcoming movie “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” starring Tom Cruise. The three athletes show off their speed in homage to Cruise’s signature sprint in the long-running action franchise. De La Cruz, a 21-year-old third baseman, swings a bat and runs in the ad. He filmed his portion about two weeks ago. He says he’s never done any acting in front of an audience.

Sailors rejoice after snowy winter raises Great Salt Lake — for now

ON THE GREAT SALT LAKE (AP) — After years of sailboats being hoisted out of the shrinking Great Salt Lake amid fears they might not return, sailors are back this summer. That’s thanks to an abnormally wet winter that has raised the lake 6 feet from last November’s historic low. Sailors are just one group whose enjoyment of the lake is imperiled by climate change, drought and diversion of water to cities and farms. Bob Derby, a 61-year-old veteran of the lake, and a friend were back on the water in June in their 25-footer. Derby, who is battling cancer, said there’s “no better therapy” than being on the lake. But he warns that its rejuvenation will be just temporary if politicians and people don’t tackle tough conservation measures.

