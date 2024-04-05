AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:16 a.m. EDT

Hits for sale: Notable artists who have had their music catalogs sell for big money

Kiss agreed to sell their catalog, brand name and IP to Swedish company Pophouse in a deal estimated to be over $300 million. They’re the latest to participate in an ongoing trend of blockbuster acts and their rights holders inking deals to sell their back-catalogs, often for impressive sums. It’s big business, especially considering that two-thirds of all music streamed is made up of catalog music, and that streaming accounts for 84% of all music industry revenue. AP looks at deals struck by Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Taylor Swift and other notable artists.

Rudy Giuliani can remain in Florida condo, despite judge’s concern with his spending habits

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani will be allowed to remain in his Florida condo for now. A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday declined to rule on a motion filed by his creditors that would’ve forced him to sell the Palm Beach estate. Giuliani declared bankruptcy in December after he was ordered to pay $148 million to two former Georgia election workers for spreading lies about their role in the 2020 election. A lawyer for his creditors said Thursday that Giuliani was in danger of depleting his assets on costs related to the Florida condo. The judge warned Giuliani could face “draconian” consequences if he does not turn over more information about his spending.

Governor orders transit agency to drop bid to charge NYC Marathon $750K for use of Verrazzano bridge

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s governor has ordered the state’s transit agency to drop efforts to impose a $750,000 fee on the New York City Marathon for using the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday also encouraged race organizers the New York Road Runners to find other ways to generate revenue for mass transit. That could include purchasing advertising on public buses and trains. The governor said she has directed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to “allow the marathon to move forward as it always has.” The MTA declined to comment, and a spokesperson for the Road Runners didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Crowds picnic to see Tokyo’s cherry blossoms at full bloom

TOKYO (AP) — Crowds are gathering in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather. Cherry blossoms, known as “sakura” in Japanese, are the country’s favorite flower. People often have sakura viewing parties beneath the falling petals, where there are also picnics and sake drinking. The trees usually are at peak bloom in late March to early April. That’s the same time the country begins a new school and business year.

Beloved giraffe of South Dakota zoo euthanized after foot injury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A beloved giraffe at a zoo in South Dakota has died. On Thursday, the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium in Sioux Falls announced the death of Chioke. He was an 18-year-old reticulated giraffe. He was born in Florida in 2006, and he came to the zoo in Sioux Falls in 2007. He grew to nearly 15 feet tall and sired three offspring. The zoo remembered him for his playful and friendly nature. A severe fracture in one of his feet, following previous hoof and foot issues in recent years, ultimately led to the decision to euthanize him, after the zoo consulted veterinarians far and wide as to his care.

Thomas Gumbleton, Detroit Catholic bishop who opposed war and promoted social justice, dies at 94

DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Gumbleton, a Catholic bishop in Detroit, has died. For decades, he was an international voice against war and racism and an advocate for labor and social justice. Gumbleton was 94. He became a national religious figure in the 1960s when he publicly opposed the U.S. role in the Vietnam War. He was a founding leader of Pax Christi USA, an American Catholic peace movement. Gumbleton spoke out against war and met victims of violence around the world. Archbishop Allen Vigneron called Gumbleton a “faithful son” of Detroit.

Conan O’Brien will be a guest on ‘The Tonight Show,’ 14 years after his acrimonious exit

Does time and a new host heal all wounds? Fourteen years after Conan O’Brien left “The Tonight Show” to make way for the return of Jay Leno, the comedian will appear on the late-night program as a guest. O’Brien will be on the April 9 show to promote his new travel series “Conan O’Brien Must Go” for Max. Jimmy Fallon took over for Leno as host in 2014. O’Brien moved from NBC’s “Late Night” to its flagship show for seven months beginning in 2009 before departing in one of the more acrimonious television transitions.

6 inmates who sued New York over its prison lockdown order will get to view solar eclipse after all

NEW YORK (AP) — Six inmates who sued New York’s corrections department over its decision to lock down prisons during next Monday’s total solar eclipse will get to watch the celestial event after all. Lawyers for the six men incarcerated at the Woodbourne Correctional Facility in upstate New York said Thursday that they’ve reached a settlement with the state that will allow the men to view the solar eclipse “in accordance with their sincerely held religious beliefs.” The corrections department said the settlement was an “appropriate resolution” to the litigation.

This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel. Thieves stole $30 million in cash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thieves got away with $30 million in cash from a money storage facility in Los Angeles by breaking into the building on Easter Sunday and cracking the safe. Now detectives are seeking to unravel the brazen cash heist. It is reportedly one of the largest on record in Los Angeles. Police told The Los Angeles Times that the thieves breached the building and the safe where the cash was stored. The operators of the business did not discover the massive theft until they opened the vault later. Media reports have identified the facility as a location of the global cash management and security company GardaWorld.

Students walk out of schools across Alaska to protest the governor’s veto of education package

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Students in Alaska’s capital walked out of school and marched through the halls of the statehouse to protest Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest education veto and the Legislature’s failure to override it. Walkouts of 40 minutes were planned at schools across Alaska, with 40 representing the number of votes lawmakers needed to override the veto. Lawmakers fell one vote short in their override attempt last month. A student organizer from Sitka says the walkout was part of a protest organized by the executive board of the Alaska Association of Student Governments.

