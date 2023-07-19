AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:03 a.m. EDT

After nearly 30 years, there’s movement in the case of Tupac Shakur’s killing. Here’s what we know

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur has taken a new twist. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the rap star’s shooting death. The warrant comes nearly 30 years after Shakur was gunned down on Sept. 7, 1996. No arrests have ever been made. Las Vegas police say the search warrant was executed Monday in the nearby city of Henderson. It’s unclear about what and where they were looking. The Associated Press points out several things to know about Shakur, who is one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop.

12 MLB teams score in double digits for 1st time since 1894, when record 13 accomplished feat

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs. Three games ended 11-10 on the same day for the first time Twelve teams tied May 30, 1884, for the second-most with double-digit runs in one day, trailing only 13 on July 4, 1894, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Chicago Cubs topped the scoring by routing Washington 17-3 and Arizona outlasted Atlanta 16-13. San Francisco beat Cincinnati, the New York Mets topped the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City edged Detroit, all by 11-10.

FIFA can’t guarantee federations will pay promised $30,000 per player at Women’s World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he is engaging with member federations to make sure that the $30,000 payments designated for every player at the Women’s World Cup reach the athletes. The payments will go to the national federations, which are in turn expected to pay the players. But there is no mechanism to directly pay the players the sum. FIFA had previously confirmed that the 732 players participating in the World Cup will be paid at least $30,000 each. The paycheck rises if teams do well, with each player for the winning team earning $270,000.

No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Jackpot reaches $720 million

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold — again. No ticket for Tuesday’s drawing matched the white balls 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 and the gold Mega Ball 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday would be the 7th highest ever in Mega Millions history. The estimated $720 million jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $369.6 million.

This isn’t the first time Hollywood’s been on strike. Here’s how past strikes turned out

NEW YORK (AP) — The common refrain is that there’s nothing Hollywood loves so much as its own history. But that’s a history that’s inextricable from major labor movements. As the industry comes to a momentous halt courtesy of dual strikes by its actors and screenwriters, it’s worth looking back at the effects of past protests, walkouts and other actions. The Screen Actors Guild and the Screen Writers Guild, the forerunner to today’s Writers Guild of America, were each founded in 1933, though threads of collective action and solidarity run to the very beginnings of the motion picture industry. Accumulated successes and failures have shaped the contemporary landscape.

First-gen iPhone sells at auction for $190K — about 380 times its original price

A first-generation iPhone has sold at auction for $190,373, roughly 380 times its original price of $499 when it went for sale in 2007. LCG Auctions, which hosted Sunday’s sale, said the 4GB iPhone model was 20 times rarer than the 8GB model released at the same time for $599, largely because the 4GB model was discontinued two months after launch. It is the third original iPhone to sell for record prices at auction in the past year, following an 8GB model that sold for $63,356 in February and another 8GB model that fetched $39,340 in October 2022. All were factory sealed in their original packaging.

Human waste leaking from truck causes crashes on Connecticut highway

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Human waste leaking from a tractor trailer caused crashes on a Connecticut highway Monday night including one involving two state police cruisers. Authorities say 10 vehicles were in accidents on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport. No major injuries were reported. A motorcycle rider lost control and fell onto the road, ending up in a hospital with minor injuries. Vehicles crashed into other vehicles and concrete barriers. State police charged the driver with reckless driving, reckless endangerment and failing to secure a load. Troopers say he knew there was a leak but drove anyway. His employer declined to comment.

Big-ticket dreams spurred by $1B Powerball jackpot, but expert warns: Take it slow

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. If a sole player picks all five numbers plus the Powerball number drawn, they have the option of taking the $1 billion prize in yearly increments paid out over 29 years or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings. The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.

Police haul more items from home of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Police have been carting more boxes of potential evidence out of the home of Rex Heuermann, who has been charged with killing at least three women and leaving their remains alongside a remote stretch of beach highway in New York. Items pulled out of Heuermann’s Long Island home in recent days have included more than 200 firearms, a large doll in a glass case, a large portrait of a woman with a bruised face and a filing cabinet. Investigators were seen Tuesday carting away a desktop computer and many other household items. Heuermann was arrested Friday. A prosecutor says he’s also a suspect in a fourth slaying. Heuermann has denied killing the women.

Bison attack visitors in North Dakota and Wyoming national parks

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The National Park Service says a bison severely injured a Minnesota woman on Saturday in Theodore Roosevelt National Park. A statement from the service was released Tuesday. Park officials reported the woman was in serious but stable condition after suffering “significant injuries to her abdomen and foot.” The woman was taken to a Fargo hospital. She was injured at a trailhead in Painted Canyon, a colorful Badlands vista popular with motorists. The attack is under investigation and exact details are unknown. Park Superintendent Angie Richman has not responded to an email requesting information. On Monday, a bison charged and gored a 47-year-old Phoenix woman in Yellowstone National Park.

