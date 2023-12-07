AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:59 p.m. EST

Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on cocaine charges in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on cocaine possession and other charges. Broward County jail records show Bill Kapri in custody on Thursday. That’s Kodak Black’s legal name. He was charged by Plantation police with cocaine possession and tampering with evidence. Kapri is no stranger to South Florida law enforcement. He was also arrested on drug charges last year, and an arrest warrant was issued earlier this year accusing him of failing to show for court-ordered drug testing. When Donald Trump was president, he commuted the rapper’s three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons.

Jonathan Majors’ accuser pressed about partying at Manhattan nightclub after alleged assault

NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney for Jonathan Majors sought to cast doubt on his ex-girlfriend’s claim she suffered “excruciating” pain and injuries following an alleged assault by the actor last spring. For several hours on Thursday, the defense played video clips showing the accuser Grace Jabbari dancing and drinking at a nightclub in the hours after she said Majors struck her on the side of the head and broke her finger. Jabbari said she was running on adrenaline after the attack and did not want to be alone. The testimony came on the fourth day of the trial against Majors, a budding Hollywood star whose career has been upended by the allegations of abuse. He has denied all charges.

British poet and self-professed ‘anarchist’ Benjamin Zephaniah dies at age 65

LONDON (AP) — British poet, political activist, musician and actor Benjamin Zephaniah has died at age 65. Zephaniah drew inspiration from his Caribbean roots. His family said in a statement that Zephaniah died on Thursday after being diagnosed with a brain tumor eight weeks ago. Zephaniah was born in Birmingham and is best known for his work on racism, refugees and healthy eating. Equally at home performing in school classrooms or at big political rallies, he was arguably the most well-known poet in Britain of his time. He also appeared on the popular BBC television show “Peaky Blinders.” His family said that Zephaniah “leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy.”

Judge says ex-Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to cut plane’s engines can be released before trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge says an ex-Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut the engines of a passenger flight can be released from jail pending trial. Joseph Emerson pleaded not guilty to reduced charges of reckless endangerment at his arraignment Thursday. He previously faced attempted murder charges. Emerson is accused of trying to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco in October while riding in the cockpit as an off-duty pilot. His defense attorney says Emerson did not fully possess his mental faculties when he was on the flight and did not consciously choose to put people at risk.

Deputy U.S. Marshal charged with entering plane drunk after misconduct report on flight to London

WASHINGTON (AP) — London police have charged a deputy U.S. Marshal in the United Kingdom with entering an aircraft while drunk after he was arrested on allegations of misconduct aboard a flight from New York. The 39-year-old was arrested on Thursday upon arrival at Heathrow Airport. The flight crew had contacted officers to report the federal agent had been disruptive on board. The Metropolitan Police Service says the staff also reported sexual assault allegations, but investigators have not decided to formally file those charges. The U.S. Marshals has said in a statement that the agency takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and is cooperating with British law enforcement.

Son of US Sen. Kevin Cramer crashes during police chase, killing North Dakota sheriff’s deputy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities and U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer’s family say the senator’s 42-year-old son crashed his family’s SUV through a hospital emergency room bay and then drove 70 miles before slamming into a squad car as he was being chased by police, killing a sheriff’s deputy who was laying down a tire deflation device. Authorities say Ian Cramer was arrested and jailed following Wednesday’s crash. Kevin Cramer says his son suffers from serious mental disorders and sped off in the SUV while the senator’s wife was taking him to an emergency room. The family alerted police, and later, during a chase, the patrol says Ian Cramer crashed into a parked Mercer County sheriff’s vehicle, pushing it into a deputy and killing him.

Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a pickup truck driver in a Boston suburb is accused of crashing into a police officer and a utility worker, killing them, then pulling a knife on another officer before stealing his cruiser and crashing it. Police say they arrested 54-year-old Peter Simon of Woodsville, New Hampshire, after a foot pursuit. A lawyer for Simon entered not guilty pleas on his behalf in court Thursday to multiple charges, including two counts of manslaughter, armed robbery and assault. The crashes happened Wednesday afternoon in Waltham, Massachusetts, about 10 miles west of Boston.

‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ will feature Janelle Monáe, Green Day, Ludacris, Reneé Rapp and more in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Seacrest will usher in 2024 on “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from Times Square, with satellite locations in Los Angeles and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The LA party boasts a star-studded lineup: the original “Barbie Girl” band Aqua, R&B up-and-comer Coco Jones, “What It Is” singer Doechii, pop belter Ellie Goulding, pop-punks Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends Feat. Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Seacrest inherited ABC’s legendary “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from Dick Clark. The 2023 “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” celebration will air Dec. 31 on ABC.

OnlyFans has a new content creator: tennis player Nick Kyrgios

Tennis pro Nick Kyrgios is setting up a free-to-access OnlyFans page. Kyrgios is a 28-year-old Australian who was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2022 but was sidelined by injuries for nearly all of this past season. He played in just one official singles match in 2023. The plan to interact with the public on OnlyFans was announced Thursday via a news release and confirmed by Evolve, the talent management agency that represents Kyrgios. London-based OnlyFans is a subscription site where people can pay creators for photos and videos.

A sea otter pup found alone in Alaska has a new home at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (AP) — A northern sea otter who was found alone and malnourished in the remote Alaska town of Seldovia in October has a new home in Chicago. The pup was initially taken to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward. Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is one of only a few facilities in the United States with the resources to care for rescued otters. SeaLife Center contacted the aquarium and its otter team made the cross-country journey with the fluffy brown marine mammal. They arrived in Chicago at the end of November. The pup will remain in the sea otter nursery for a few months.

