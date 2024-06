AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:51 p.m. EDT

After split with NYC July 4 hot dog competition, Joey Chestnut heads to army base event in Texas

NEW YORK (AP) — Competitive eater Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will take his hot dog-downing talents to an army base in Texas for America’s Independence Day. That’s after a falling out with organizers of the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in New York. Instead, the Indiana man will compete against soldiers in El Paso. At Fort Bliss in El Paso, he’ll try to eat more that the combined munching efforts of four army soldiers in 5 minutes. He says that if they each eat 10 hot dogs and buns, they’ll have a chance at beating him. He also says he won’t return to New York City contest without an apology from the event organizers.

Marilyn Monroe’s former Los Angeles home declared a historic monument to save it from demolition

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans of Marilyn Monroe have won a battle to preserve her mark on Los Angeles and are a step closer to seeing a towering statue of the silver screen icon remain in Palm Springs. The Los Angeles home where Monroe briefly lived and died in 1962 was declared a historic cultural monument on Wednesday, while a Palm Springs planning commission decision boosted chances that a 26-foot-tall statue called “Forever Marilyn” will stay there. The historic designation follows a lengthy battle over the home. The current owners live next door and wanted to raze it. Their attorney asserts that remodels by 14 previous owners have left nothing reflecting Monroe’s time there.

Music Review: Johnny Cash’s ‘Songwriter,’ a collection of unreleased songs from 1993, is a journey

NEW YORK (AP) — In 1993, Johnny Cash was between record contracts — and just about to embark on an iconic collaboration with producer Rick Rubin that would span the last 10 years of his life, starting with 1994’s “American Recordings.” During that crucial time in his career, Cash immersed himself in crafting and recording original demos that showcased his songwriting prowess. Those songs, once set aside, will be released Friday as a complete album. The Associated Press’ John Carucci says in his review that this collection allows listeners to appreciate Cash as a performer, composer and lyricist, highlighting a unique intersection of his artistic journey.

Walgreens to take a hard look at underperforming stores, could shutter hundreds more

Walgreens is finalizing a plan to fix its business that could result in the closure of hundreds of additional stores in the next three years. CEO Tim Wentworth told analysts Thursday morning that “changes are imminent” for about 25% of the company’s stores, which he said were underperforming. The drugstore chain currently runs more than 8,600 in the United States. Wentworth said the company’s plan could include the closing of a “significant portion” of those 2,100 stores. Company shares tumbled as quarterly results missed expectations and the retailer trimmed its annual profit forecast.

US sanctions Boeing for sharing information about 737 Max 9 investigation

Boeing is being sanctioned by U.S. investigators for sharing information about the 737 Max 9 door plug investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that Boeing “blatantly violated” the agency’s investigative regulations as well as a signed agreement by providing non-public investigative information to the media and speculating about possible causes of the Jan. 5 door plug blowout on a Boeing passenger jet in Portland, Oregon. During the incident, a panel that plugged a space left for an extra emergency door blew off an Alaska Airlines Max 9. Pilots were able to land safely, and there were no injuries.

Bill Cobbs, prolific and sage character actor, dies at 90

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran character actor Bill Cobbs has died. He was 90. Cobbs became a ubiquitous and sage screen presence as an older man, acting in films such as “The Hudsucker Proxy” and “The Bodyguard.” Cobbs’ publicist says Cobbs died Tuesday at his home in the Inland Empire, California, surrounded by family and friends. A Cleveland native, Cobbs was a lifelong actor with some 200 film and TV credits. The lion share of those came in his 50s, 60s and 70s, when filmmakers and TV producers turned to him again and again to imbue small but pivotal parts with a wizened and worn soulfulness.

Bronny James not picked in Round 1, and now Round 2 awaits

NEW YORK (AP) — Bronny James’ draft night has likely arrived. The son of career scoring leader LeBron James was not selected in the first round of Wednesday’s NBA draft in New York, and now will wait to see if he’s picked in the second round when selections resume Thursday afternoon. The pick that might be most logical for Bronny James: 55th overall, a selection that just happens to be held by the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that LeBron James — who is widely expected to become a free agent next week — has played for since 2018.

Vive la France! Hawks make Zaccharie Risacher second straight Frenchman taken No. 1 in NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks took Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night, the second straight year a player from France was the first player selected. Risacher doesn’t come with the enormous height or hype of Victor Wembanyama, the towering center who went to San Antonio last year and went on to win the Rookie of the Year award. But the Hawks saw him as the best choice in what has been viewed as a draft absent of elite talent. This is the first time that the draft has gone consecutive years without the No. 1 pick being someone who played at an American college.

Pair of giant pandas on their way from China to San Diego Zoo under conservation partnership

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A pair of giant pandas are on their way from China to the U.S., where they will be cared for at the San Diego Zoo as part of an ongoing conservation partnership between the two nations. Officials with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance were on hand in China Wednesday for a farewell ceremony commemorating the departure of the giant pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao. The celebration included cultural performances, video salutations from Chinese and American students and a gift exchange among conservation partners, the zoo said in a statement. After the ceremony, the giant pandas began their trip to Southern California.

Tribes honor the birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone and reveal its name: Wakan Gli

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — Native American religious ceremonies with dancing, drumming, singing and the retelling of a sacred legend commemorated the recent birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone National Park. The calf was born earlier this month in the park’s vast Lamar Valley. To the several tribes who revere American bison, the calf’s appearance was both the fulfilment of sacred prophesy and a message. Chief Arvol Looking Horse of the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota Oyate in South Dakota said in Wednesday’s ceremonies near West Yellowstone, Montana, that the message is for people to work together to preserve the Earth for their children.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.