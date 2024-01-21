AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:29 p.m. EST

‘Burn, beetle, burn’: Hundreds of people torch an effigy of destructive bug in South Dakota town

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — In what’s become an annual winter tradition, hundreds of people carrying torches set fire to a giant wooden beetle effigy in Custer, South Dakota, to raise awareness of the destructive impact of the mountain pine beetle on Black Hills forest land. Firefighters prepared and lighted torches for residents to carry in a march to the pyre Saturday night in the 11th annual Burning Beetle fest. People set the tall beetle effigy on fire amid drum beats and chants of “Burn, beetle, burn” as fireworks dazzled overhead. The event raises awareness of the mountain pine beetle’s destructive impact to forests, and it also supports the local arts.

‘Mean Girls’ fetches $11.7M in second weekend to stay No. 1 at box office

NEW YORK (AP) — On a quiet weekend in movie theaters, “Mean Girls” repeated atop the box office with $11.7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, while a handful of awards contenders sought to make an impact ahead of Oscar nominations on Tuesday. Only one new film debuted in wide release: “I.S.S.,” a modestly budgeted sci-fi thriller starring Ariana DeBose. The film debuted with $3 million on 2,518 screens. Even for January, historically a low ebb for moviegoing, it was a sparsely attended weekend, with paltry options on the big screen. The top 10 films collectively accounted for just $51.3 million in box office, according to Comscore.

Inside Pitchfork’s absorption into GQ: When ‘music media’ becomes ‘men’s media,’ what’s lost?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pitchfork, the most influential music publication of the internet age, is being absorbed by another entity – a men’s fashion magazine. The website, renowned for its daily record reviews scored 0.0 to 10.0, will be folded into GQ, parent company Condé Nast announced Wednesday. At least 12 staffers were laid off, three people involved in the situation told The Associated Press. Ten of those were editorial layoffs, leaving a permanent editorial staff of eight. As Pitchfork moves to its new configuration, it’s worth asking: If many view music journalism’s primary function to be discovery, what is the role of insightful writing in the era of social media and playlists?

Sarah, the Duchess of York, diagnosed with malignant melanoma found during breast cancer treatment

LONDON (AP) — Sarah, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during her treatment for breast cancer. A spokesperson said Sunday that the melanoma was found after several moles were removed while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery after a mastectomy. Doctors are analyzing it to see if it was caught early. The 64-year-old ex-wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie was once a favorite target of Britain’s tabloids. The former Sarah Ferguson, known as “Fergie,” has published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books and historical romance for adults.

Grand jury indictment against Alec Baldwin opens two paths for prosecutors

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Alec Baldwin once again is facing a felony involuntary manslaughter charge after a grand jury indicted the actor in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie in New Mexico. The new charge was filed Friday and defense attorneys indicate they’ll fight it. Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal outside Santa Fe when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza. A new analysis of the gun opened the way for prosecutors to reboot the case. A separate trial of the film set weapons supervisor could provide a preview of strategies and witnesses against Baldwin.

Adam Harrison, a son of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison, has died in Las Vegas at age 39

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show “Pawn Stars” celebrity Richard “Rick” Harrison, has died in Las Vegas at age 39. A family representative confirmed Saturday that Adam Harrison died Friday and said a drug overdose was suspected. A family statement expressed extreme sadness and asked for privacy to grieve his loss. Las Vegas police didn’t immediately respond Saturday to messages about an investigation of the death. “Pawn Stars” dates to 2009 on the History Channel. Adam Harrison was not a featured character.

Sports Illustrated employees left in limbo as publisher faces money troubles

The jobs of people who produce Sports Illustrated were in limbo after the company that paid to maintain the iconic brand’s print and digital products told staff that its license was revoked. In an email to employees Friday morning, the Arena Group, which operates Sports Illustrated and related properties, said that because of the revocation, “we will be laying off staff that work on the SI brand.” Authentic later said in a statement it intends to keep Sports Illustrated going. The company is negotiating with Arena and other publishing entities to determine who will do that, according to a person with knowledge of the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about them.

Reformed mobster went after ‘one last score’ when he stole Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from ‘Oz’

The aging reformed mobster who has admitted stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” gave into the temptation of “one last score” after an old mob associate led him to believe the famous shoes were adorned with real jewels. Terry Jon Martin’s defense attorney finally revealed the 76-year-old’s motive for the 2005 theft from the Judy Garland Museum in the late actor’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in a new memo filed ahead of his Jan. 29 sentencing. The FBI recovered the shoes in 2018 when someone else tried to claim an insurance reward on them, but Martin wasn’t charged with stealing them until last year. Martin pleaded guilty in October.

Christian McCaffrey’s 2nd TD rallies the 49ers to 24-21 playoff win over Jordan Love and the Packers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run with 1:07 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers mounted their first second-half comeback of the season to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a divisional-round playoff game. After spending all regular season as front-runners, the Niners needed to come from behind for a change and Brock Purdy and McCaffrey did just enough on the last drive to send San Francisco to its third straight NFC championship game. Dre Greenlaw sealed the win with his second interception of Jordan Love.

Lamar Jackson and Ravens pull away in the second half to beat Texans 34-10 and reach AFC title game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores and the Baltimore Ravens pulled away in the second half for a 34-10 win over the Houston Texans to advance to the AFC championship game. Jackson helped the Ravens take control in the third quarter after the teams entered the half tied at 10. His 15-yard scoring run put Baltimore ahead to stay. C.J. Stroud had a solid, composed first half for Houston, but the Texans ultimately couldn’t turn enough promising drives into points. Now Baltimore will host the AFC title game for the first time since January 1971. The Ravens will take on the winner of Sunday’s matchup between Buffalo and Kansas City.

