AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:26 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25: Texas returns to No. 1, Alabama drops to No. 7 after upsets force reshuffling of rankings

It was a week of upheaval in The Associated Press college football poll. Texas returned to No. 1 after a one-week absence following Vanderbilt’s monumental upset of Alabama. The Commodores’ win over Alabama on Saturday caused the Crimson Tide to drop from No. 1 to No. 7. The last top-ranked team to fall so far was Ohio State, which plunged to No. 11 in 2010 following an October loss to Wisconsin. Texas, which had an open date, received 52 first-place votes and became the first team in two years to bounce in and out of the top spot in a span of three polls. The Longhorns also were just the third team since 2008 to be voted No. 1 after not playing the day before.

‘Joker 2’ stumbles at box office amid poor reviews from audiences and critics

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is the No. 1 movie at the box office but is not destined for a happy ending. Studio estimates Sunday show the follow-up to Todd Phillips’ 2019 origin story about the Batman villain opened in theaters nationwide this weekend to a muted $40 million. That’s less than half of the original film opened to five years ago on its way to making more than $1 billion. Critics were divided on the sequel, but audiences seemed to reject it too, giving it a deadly D CinemaScore. “Joker: Folie à Deux” also cost at least twice as much as the first film to produce.

Donald Glover cancels Childish Gambino tour dates after recent surgery

Donald Glover has canceled the remaining dates of Childish Gambino’s North American and European tour. The musician announced on Friday that he recently discovered an ailment that required surgery. After his New Orleans show on Sept. 7, he sought tests at a hospital and canceled a Houston show the following night. In a note on X, Glover did not elaborate on his condition. “The New World Tour” is Childish Gambino’s first tour since 2019. The run began on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City and was to hit many major North American cities before moving to Europe, the U.K., New Zealand and Australia into early 2025.

A faith is on the edge of vanishing in Georgia after being exiled from Russia centuries ago

GORELOVKA, Georgia (AP) — Members of a pacifist Christian sect that emerged in 18th century Russia were exiled to Georgia about 200 years ago for refusing to serve in the tsarist army and rejecting orthodox rituals. The Doukhobors established 10 villages in Georgia, where they prospered as farmers and maintained their pacifist principles. But the sect continued to suffer persecution under successive Russian and Soviet regimes. Some were sent into exile while others emigrated to Canada to survive. And with the Soviet Union on the brink of collapse in the late 1980s, some Doukhobors even moved back to Russia. Today, only around 100 remain in two remote mountain villages in Georgia. Young and old, they are doing their best to preserve their culture and traditions of prayer and nonviolence.

Keanu Reeves spins out at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in pro auto racing debut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hollywood star Keanu Reeves made his professional auto racing debut in an event in which “The Matrix” star spun out at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Reeves spun into the grass Saturday without a collision on the exit of Turn 9 a little more than halfway through the 45-minute race. He re-entered and continued driving, signaling he was uninjured. Reeves, who is 60 years old, is competing at Indianapolis in Toyota GR Cup, a Toyota spec-racing series and a support series for this weekend’s Indy 8 Hour sports car event. He has a second race Sunday.

‘Magical’ flotilla of hot air balloons take flight at international fiesta amid warm temperatures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A flotilla of hot air balloons ascended into a clear desert sky on Saturday to kick off a colorful mass ascension at the 52nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The nine-day gathering draws hundreds of thousands of spectators and pilots to New Mexico each fall for the rare opportunity to be within arm’s reach as giant balloons are unpacked and inflated. Balloons took flight to screams of delight after a brief weather delay and were spirited away by a gentle breeze. Propane burners roared and hundreds of balloons — from traditional globes to cartoonish figures — speckled the sky with color.

Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico and could intensify to hurricane threatening Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center said early Sunday that Milton was about 355 miles west-northwest of Progreso, Mexico, and about 845 miles west-southwest of Tampa, Florida. The storm could strengthen into a hurricane and bring the risk of life-threatening impacts to portions of the western coast of Florida. Hurricane and storm surge watches are likely to be issued Sunday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 35 counties ahead of the storm’s potential landfall. Many counties are still recovering from Hurricane Helene and DeSantis has asked Florida state agencies to supplement communities as they expedite debris removal.

Mimis Plessas, a mild-mannered giant of modern Greek music, dies at 99

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Renowned Greek musician and composer Mimis Plessas has died just a week before his 100th birthday. Plessas’ prolific career spanned film, television, and theater and involved collaborations with prominent Greek singers over generations. Greece’s prime minister said Plessas had given the country a unique musical contribution that became ingrained in Greek culture

Solar flares may cause faint auroras across top of Northern Hemisphere

NEW YORK (AP) — Solar storms may cause faint auroras across fringes of the northern United States this weekend. Forecasters are also monitoring for possible disruptions to power and communications. The sun’s magnetic field is currently at the peak of its 11-year cycle, making solar storms and northern lights more frequent. The sun shot out two strong flares earlier this week, including one Thursday that was the biggest since 2017. Faint auroras may be visible as far south as South Dakota, Iowa and New York — but the storms could still intensify or weaken over the weekend.

