AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:23 p.m. EDT

Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lizzo filled her stage with drag queens in a concert Friday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, in a glittery protest against the state’s legislation against public drag performances. The Grammy-winning “Juice” singer posted Instagram videos Saturday of her show at Thompson-Boling Arena, including comments about the law. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill in February to prevent what’s described in the legislation as “adult cabaret” in public or in front of children. The Tennessee law is part of a wider Republican effort to restrict drag shows and other LGBTQ+ gatherings. A federal judge temporarily blocked the law in late March.

39 bodies dug up in cult investigation of pastor in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police say 39 bodies have been discovered so far on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested for telling his followers to fast to death. A police official say that more shallow graves were dug up on Sunday and 18 more bodies were found. The dead are believed to be followers of pastor Paul Makenzi. He was arrested last week over links to cultism. Fifteen emaciated people were found when police raided his property and four of those later died.

Gunfire took their son at 20. Now it takes his daughter, 12

A Connecticut family is reeling from its latest ordeal because of gun violence. Se’Cret Pierce died after a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting hit the 12-year-old’s head. About a decade ago, the girl’s father also died from gunfire. Now, her grandfather says it has been “trauma on top of trauma.” Police in Hartford say no arrests have been made, but they are still looking for the two people in the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting. Se’Cret was sitting in a parked car when she was shot, an unintended victim of a barrage of bullets possibly meant for three people standing on sidewalk nearby.

A deeply divided Israel limps toward its 75th birthday

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is turning 75 this week and has much to celebrate. But instead of feting its accomplishments as a regional military and economic powerhouse, the nation finds itself facing perhaps its greatest existential threat — not by foreign enemies but from divisions within. For over three months, tens of thousands of people have been taking to the streets against what they see as an assault by an ultranationalist, religious government threatening a national identity rooted in liberal traditions. The divisions have cast a shadow over the anniversary on Wednesday and the week’s celebrations, and raised questions about the country’s long-term future.

Coach Prime, Buffs stage quite the show in snowy spring game

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — New Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes staged quite a show on a cold and snowy day and with the stands full of fans eager to catch a glimpse of what could be in store this fall. In more of a glorified practice than a spring game due to the conditions, the Buffaloes showed plenty of promise. The announced attendance was 47,277 fans. That was more than the last nine versions of the spring game combined. The stars on the field were quarterback Shedeur Sanders and receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. The two transfers who followed Coach Prime to Boulder from Jackson State have quite a connection.

Wahoo! ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is No. 1 for third week

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” continued to rack up coins at the box office, leading ticket sales for the third straight weekend, as the animation hit neared $1 billion after just 18 days in theaters. Studio estimates on Sunday say the weekend’s top new release, the horror reboot “Evil Dead Rise” debuted solidly, launching with $23.5 million. But that was no match for Universal Pictures’ “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which grossed $58.2 million in its third weekend. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is now up to $434.33 million domestically and $871.1 million globally.

For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A nationwide push to restrict gender-affirming health care for transgender minors is setting off a scramble among families whose doctors say the treatments are medically necessary for their children. Laws have passed in at least 13 states this year — including conservative Utah and South Dakota — and are being considered in two dozen more. The new laws have forced families to adapt to a shifting legal landscape with an unforeseen sense of panic and urgency. They worry what will happen if they can’t get the medications they’ve been prescribed, especially as their kids start puberty and their bodies change in ways that can’t be reversed.

Ex-Disney employee allegedly shot videos up women’s skirts

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Walt Disney World employee has allegedly told investigators that he surreptitiously shot videos up the skirts and dresses of more than 500 female guests at the Florida theme park over the past six years. Jorge Diaz Vega is facing one count of video voyeurism after a witness told investigators they saw him shoot a video up a woman’s skirt at Hollywood Studios gift shop where he worked. Detectives said that when confronted, the 26-year-old Vega told them he had taken more than 500 videos and showed them some on his phone. He does not have a lawyer listed. Disney World would only say he is not currently an employee.

Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs

SYDNEY (AP) — Explorers have announced they found a sunken Japanese ship that was transporting Allied prisoners of war when it was torpedoed off the coast of the Philippines in 1942, resulting in Australia’s largest maritime wartime loss with a total of 1,080 lives. The wreck of the Montevideo Maru was located after a 12-day search at a depth of over 13,120 feet _ deeper than the Titanic _ off Luzon island in the South China Sea, using an autonomous underwater vehicle with in-built sonar. The Sydney-based Silentworld Foundation, which organized the mission, says there will be no efforts to remove artifacts or human remains out of respect for the families of those who died. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it an extraordinary discovery.

Shannen Doherty files for divorce after 11-year marriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Shannen Doherty has filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage. Doherty’s publicist said via email Saturday that, “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” adding that Doherty felt she had been left with no other option. In early 2020 Doherty announced she was battling a recurrence of breast cancer that had progressed to stage four, calling it “a bitter pill to swallow.” The 52-year-old actor from “Charmed” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” first revealed she had breast cancer in 2015. She has charted her battle with the disease on social media.

