AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:22 a.m. EDT

Lions spoil Chiefs’ celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the NFL’s opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Detroit Lions rallied for a 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to ruin the Super Bowl champions’ celebration on the NFL’s opening night. Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown while new Lions running back David Montgomery reached the end zone for the go-ahead score late in the game. Detroit then held the Chiefs on the next possession to put it away. Kansas City had won eight straight openers while the Lions had lost their last five. The Chiefs played without injured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is in a holdout.

‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

LOS ANGELES (AP) — That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago. Los Angeles Judge Charlaine Olmedo handed down the sentence to the 47-year-old Masterson at a hearing on Thursday. Masterson was convicted of raping two women at his Hollywood-area home in 2003. Both women gave statements in court Thursday on the trauma they experienced and the suffering it brought them in the years since. Masterson maintains his innocence and his attorneys plan to appeal. The jury was deadlocked and a mistrial was declared on a third rape count involving Masterson’s former girlfriend.

Person shot and critically wounded at Lil Baby concert in Memphis, Tennessee, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a person has been shot and critically wounded at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in Memphis, Tennessee. City police posted on social media that officers responded to a report of a shooting late Thursday and a male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported, and the identity of the shooter was not immediately known. WREG-TV reports rapper Lil Baby was rushed off the stage when shots were fired inside the FedEx Forum. A representative for Lil Baby did not immediately respond to a request for more information from The Associated Press.

An ailing American explorer trapped 3,000 feet deep in Turkish cave awaits difficult rescue

ISTANBUL (AP) — Rescuers from across Europe rushed to a cave in Turkey to save an American researcher who became trapped around 1,000 meters (3,000 feet) below the cave’s entrance after suffering stomach bleeding. The 40-year-old Mark Dickey suddenly became ill during an expedition with a handful of others, including three other Americans, in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. A New Jersey-based cave rescue group he’s affiliated with says Dickey has been bleeding and losing fluid from his stomach. In a video message from inside the cave and made available Thursday by Turkey’s communications directorate, Dickey thanked the caving community and the Turkish government for their efforts to save him.

Company pulls spicy One Chip Challenge from store shelves as Massachusetts investigates teen’s death

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are raising the alarm about a social media challenge in which people eat extremely spicy chips and attempt to avoid eating or drinking anything for as long as possible. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early took to the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday to encourage parents to talk to their children about the One Chip Challenge. A Massachusetts teenager died last week after his family said he ingested one of the spicy chips. Although the cause of the teen’s death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending, Paqui, The Texas-based company that makes the chips, has asked retailers to pull the product from their shelves.

Bruce Springsteen has peptic ulcer disease. Doctors say it’s easily treated

Bruce Springsteen says he needs to postpone concerts this month because of peptic ulcer disease. That’s a condition marked by open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach. It causes symptoms like stomach pain, heartburn, bloating and nausea. Doctors say the most common cause is long-term use of anti-inflammatory pain relievers. The condition can be treated with over-the-counter medications and most people typically heal within four to six weeks.

Trump hosts $100,000-per-person Bedminster fundraiser to help Giuliani pay legal bills

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump hosted a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser for disgraced former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club Thursday night as Giuliani struggles to pay his mounting legal bills. Giuliani, a longtime Trump ally who also served as his lawyer, is facing a barrage of legal fees, fines, sanctions and damages related to his work helping Trump try to overturn the 2020 election and other cases. Giuliani’s son, Andrew, said in a radio interview Thursday morning that the event was expected to raise more than $1 million for his father.

Prince Harry to attend charity event in London — but meeting up with the family isn’t on the agenda

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry is attending a charity event in London, though he isn’t expected to meet with King Charles III or Prince William as Britain prepares to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Harry’s relationship with his family has been strained since he and his wife, Meghan, moved to California in 2020. The rift deepened over the past year as Harry critiqued the family in a six-part Netflix series and his memoir, “Spare,” a title that alludes to his position as the spare royal son rather than William’s role as heir to the throne.

Trump visits South Dakota for rally that Gov. Kristi Noem’s allies hope is vice presidential tryout

WASHINGTON (AP) — As his rivals spend the day holding town halls and meet-and-greets in early-voting states, Donald Trump is heading to South Dakota Friday for a party fundraiser that will double as an opportunity for the state’s governor, Kristi Noem, to showcase herself as a potential vice presidential pick. Trump will join the South Dakota Republican Party for a “Monumental Leaders Rally.” Noem, who has been billed as a “special guest,” will appear alongside the former president and GOP front-runner. She has planned the event as a way to both offer her endorsement of Trump as well as maximize face time with him as he eyes potential 2024 running mates.

Victoria’s Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in the company’s latest move to be inclusive

NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria’s Secret has been trying to reverse its image built on a man’s vision of sexiness that eventually backfired. The company has overhauled what had been its biggest marketing spectacle, the annual Victoria’s Secret catwalk. After a four-year hiatus, the lingerie brand has come back with what is now part fashion show and part preview of a documentary-style film featuring 20 global creatives. It celebrated all different body shapes. It’s a dramatic change from the super models that used to sashay in Swarovski crystal-covered angel wings but ended at the height of the #MeToo movement. The embattled lingerie giant has been revamping its marketing to include fuller-size women in ads and store mannequins amid languishing sales. But the company faces an uphill battle.

