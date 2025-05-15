AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:19 p.m. EDT

Actor Halle Bailey gets restraining order against rapper DDG alleging violence, fear for their baby

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has granted a restraining order to “The Little Mermaid” actor and singer Halle Bailey, who says her ex-boyfriend, rapper DDG, has been violent toward her and she fears for herself and the baby they have together. The judge ordered DDG, whose legal name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., to stay away from Bailey and their 17-month-old son until a June 6 hearing on the matter. Bailey says that in January when she was putting the baby in Granberry’s car for a visit, there was a physical struggle that left her with bruises and a chipped tooth.

Rapper Tory Lanez’s alleged prison attacker is man with previous conviction for assault on inmate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man who attacked rapper Tory Lanez in a California prison is an inmate serving a life sentence for second-degree murder who was previously convicted for an in-prison assault with a deadly weapon. Lanez was in fair condition Tuesday, a day after the attack in a housing unit at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, where he’s serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. Prison officials identified the alleged attacker as 42-year-old Santino Casio. Casio is serving time for convictions of second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. In 2008, he was sentenced to six more years for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon.

Popular Turkish American online political commentator detained, questioned at Chicago airport

CHICAGO (AP) — A popular Turkish American online streamer who is critical of President Donald Trump was recently detained and questioned at O’Hare International Airport after his flight from Paris landed in Chicago. Hasan Piker recounted his experience online Monday saying he was questioned for hours a day earlier. Piker believes he was targeted because of his views and said Customs and Border Protection officers asked his opinion of Trump and Hamas. Federal officials have dismissed Piker’s account of the detention and called the questioning “routine and lawful” and something that can apply to any traveler.

Microsoft lays off about 3% of its workforce in what one executive calls a ‘day with a lot of tears’

Microsoft began laying off about 6,000 workers Tuesday, nearly 3% of its entire workforce and its largest job cuts in more than two years as the company spends heavily on artificial intelligence. Hard hit was the tech giant’s home state of Washington, where Microsoft informed state officials it was cutting 1,985 workers tied to its Redmond headquarters. Microsoft said the layoffs will be across all levels, teams and geographies but the cuts will focus on reducing the number of managers. Notices to employees began going out on Tuesday.

Extreme heat will make it feel more like August than May for Texas, parts of southeastern US

HOUSTON (AP) — Sweltering heat more commonly seen in the throes of summer than in the spring is making an unwelcome visit to a large portion of the U.S. – from the Dakotas to Texas and other parts of the South – prompting forecasters to tell residents to use caution outside. Cameron Self, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in the Houston and Galveston area, said Tuesday the high temperatures over the next six to 10 days will make it feel more like August than May. A very strong ridge of high pressure over the south-central United States that is centered over the Gulf of Mexico is responsible for the extreme heat. Several cities around North Dakota set record high temperatures in recent days.

Jayson Tatum carried off floor with right leg injury and Celtics star will have MRI

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum was carried off the court with a lower right leg injury with 2:58 remaining in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night. The Celtics had just turned the ball over and as Tatum moved for the loose ball, his leg gave out and he went down. He buried his face in a towel in obvious pain while grabbing at his leg above the ankle after the non-contact injury. Tatum scored 42 points, his high in these playoffs, before he was hurt. The Celtics lost 121-113 to fall behind 3-1 to the Knicks.

Singer Chris Brown arrested in UK for alleged attack at London club in 2023

LONDON (AP) — Singer Chris Brown has been arrested in England for allegedly hitting someone with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023. The Metropolitan Police did not name Brown but said Thursday that it took a 36-year-old into custody at a Manchester hotel on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Under British law, police cannot name suspects before charges are filed. The Sun, which first reported the story, said producer Abe Diaw told them he was hospitalized after Brown beat him in an unprovoked attack in London in February 2023. The tabloid said it was aware Brown was in the U.K. and called police, leading to the arrest.

Coinbase said cyber crooks stole customer information and demanded $20 million ransom payment

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange based in the U.S., said Thursday that criminals had improperly obtained personal data on the exchange’s customers for use in crypto-stealing scams and were demanding a $20 million payment not to publicly release the info. CEO Brian Armstrong said in a social media post that criminals had bribed some of the company’s customer service agents who live outside the U.S. to hand over personal data on customers, like names, dates of birth and partial social security numbers. Armstrong said Coinbase would not meet the ransom demand and instead would establish a fund to reward anyone who provided information that leads to the attackers’ arrest.

Endurance swimmer is attempting first-ever swim around Martha’s Vineyard ahead of ‘Jaws’ anniversary

VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. (AP) — An athlete will aim to be the first person to swim around Martha’s Vineyard to educate the public on sharks. Lewis Pugh is attempting the swim in 47-degree water during the start of white shark migration season. The swim is planned to correspond with the 50th anniversary of “Jaws.” The 55-year-old swimmer is specifically taking on the challenge because he wants to change public perception of the vulnerable animals. He says they were maligned by the 1975 blockbuster film as “cold-blooded killers.” He’ll urge for more protections for the animals while he completes the 62-mile swim in about 12 days.

Dick’s Sporting Goods to buy struggling shoe chain Foot Locker for $2.4 billion

Dick’s Sporting Goods is buying the struggling footwear chain Foot Locker for about $2.4 billion, the second buyout of a major footwear company this year as business leaders struggle with U.S. President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs. Dick’s said Thursday that it expects to run Foot Locker as a standalone unit and keep the Foot Locker brands, which includes Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, atmos and its namesake. Earlier this month Skechers announced that it was being taken private by the investment firm by 3G Capital in a transaction worth more than $9 billion.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.