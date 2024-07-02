AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:59 p.m. EDT

Ann Wilson announces cancer diagnosis, postpones Heart tour

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ann Wilson, lead singer of rock band Heart, says she has cancer. The band is postponing the remaining shows on its Royal Flush Tour. Wilson said in a statement Tuesday that she underwent a surgery to remove a cancerous growth and is recovering steadily, but that her doctors urged her to undergo preventive chemotherapy and take time off from performing “in order to fully recover.” That meant the rest of the shows on the North American tour will be postponed to dates in 2025. The band says all tickets purchased for the now-postponed shows will be honored and rescheduled dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Two plundered ancient Greek vases are repatriated from Switzerland

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two plundered marble vases that marked ancient Athenians’ graves more than 2,000 years ago, including one with an emotional family scene, have been returned to Greece from Switzerland. Greece’s Culture Ministry says in a statement that the two white marble works, which were decorated with relief sculptures, were brought back following a years-long legal battle. They will be exhibited at a museum with finds from the Kerameikos, the main cemetery of ancient Athens.

Colorado man gets 60 years for setting fire that killed a Senegalese family of 5

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for setting a fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family out of revenge for a robbery after he mistakenly tracked his stolen iPhone to the house. Twenty-year-old Kevin Bui was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to the 2020 killings in May. Bui is the last of three friends to be sentenced for the fire, which authorities say was started under the mistaken belief that Bui’s stolen iPhone was there. Killed in the fire were 25-year-old Hassan Diol and her infant daughter, as well Diol’s brother, his wife and their 22-month-old daughter.

Stripper sues Florida over new age restrictions for workers at adult entertainment businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A 19-year-old and the club where she worked as a stripper have sued Florida’s attorney general and two local prosecutors. They want to stop enforcement of a new Florida law prohibiting adult entertainment businesses from employing people who are under age 21. They claim it violates their First Amendment and Fourth Amendment rights. Serenity Michelle Bushey says that she lost her job at Cafe Risque in the Gainesville area after the law took effect on Monday. Florida lawmakers say the purpose of the law is to deter human trafficking. The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Tallahassee.

Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier denied parole for 1975 killings of 2 FBI agents serving warrants

Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier has been denied parole after spending most of his life in prison since his conviction in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents in South Dakota. The U.S. Parole Commission says Tuesday that he won’t be eligible for another parole hearing until June 2026. His attorney argued that Peltier was wrongly convicted and said that the health of the 79-year-old was failing. The FBI and its current and former agents dispute Peltier’s claims of innocence. Peltier was active in the American Indian Movement, which began in the 1960s as a local organization in Minneapolis. The agents were killed during a standoff on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

AI is learning from what you said on Reddit, Stack Overflow or Facebook. Are you OK with that?

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Post a comment on Reddit, answer coding questions on Stack Overflow or share a baby photo on your public Facebook or Instagram feed and you are also helping to train the next generation of artificial intelligence. Not everyone is OK with that, and some longtime users are trying to delete their past contributions or rewriting them into gibberish, but the protests haven’t had much effect. It’s one of a number of issues social media platforms are grappling with as they try to adapt to the changes brought by generative AI.

Vandals behead a controversial sculpture of Mary giving birth to Jesus in an Austrian cathedral

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Vandals have beheaded a controversial sculpture featuring the Virgin Mary giving birth to Jesus that had been exhibited in the cathedral in the Austrian city of Linz. The sculpture had drawn criticism from some traditionalist Catholics who said it was blasphemous. The Linz diocese says the incident on Monday had been reported to police. It condemned the beheading. A purported statement attributed to the anonymous vandal implied that the vandal’s emails and calls to the diocese to complain about the sculpture had been ignored.

Tesla sales fall for second straight quarter despite price cuts, but decline not as bad as expected

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla’s global sales fell for the second straight quarter despite price cuts and low-interest financing offers, another sign of weakening demand for the company’s products and electric vehicles overall. The Austin, Texas, company said Tuesday that it sold 443,956 vehicles from April through June, down 4.8% from 466,140 sold the same period a year ago. But the sales were better than the 436,000 that analysts had expected. Demand for EVs worldwide is slowing, but still growing for most automakers. Tesla, with an aging model lineup and relatively high average selling prices, has struggled more than other manufacturers but retained its title of being the electric vehicle sales leader in the U.S. and across the world.

Predators add Stamkos, Marchessault in blockbuster moves; NHL teams drop $1B in free agent frenzy

The Nashville Predators made a big splash on the opening day of NHL free agency by signing Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei. Marchessault, the 2023 playoff MVP got a five-year deal worth $27.5 million. Stamkos leaves Tampa Bay after 16 seasons that included winning the Stanley Cup twice and making two other trips to the final. He signed for $32 million over four years. Jake Guentzel signed with the Lightning as part of them replacing Stamkos. Teams combined to commit a record $1.12 billion in salaries.

BET says ‘audio malfunction’ caused heavy censorship of Usher’s speech at the 2024 BET Awards

Usher’s acceptance speech of the BET Awards’ lifetime achievement award was heartfelt, occasionally profane and lengthy — and few people got to hear it. The 13-minute speech was largely censored by the network, leaving viewers at home curious to know what Usher said. A BET spokesperson tells The Associated Press that “an audio malfunction” led to large portions of the speech being “inadvertently muted.” A full version of the speech is now available on BET’s YouTube channel, with a few profanities removed. Much of his speech centered on the idea of fatherhood, forgiveness, and his three-decades’ long career.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.