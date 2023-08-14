AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Clarence Avant, ‘Black Godfather’ of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Clarence Avant, the manager, entrepreneur, facilitator and adviser who helped launch or guide the careers of Quincy Jones, Bill Withers and many others and came to be known as the “Black Godfather” of entertainment and beyond has died at 92. He broke in as a manager in the 1950s, with such clients as Sarah Vaughan, Little Willie John and “Mission: Impossible” composer Lalo Schifrin. He also started such labels as Sussex and Tabu, with artists including Withers and the S.O.S Band, and helped advance the careers of Michael Jackson and other stars. His death was announced Monday by his family.

Man sentenced for abandoning baby after MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley’s daughter gave birth in woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A 45-year-old New Hampshire man will spend at least a year in jail for endangering the life of a newborn baby who was born in a tent in the woods during subfreezing temperatures. The woman who gave birth is the daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley. Police say George Theberge was her boyfriend. He pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment. He also got six months behind bars for a probation violation and a drug charge. The mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, has pleaded not guilty to charges of abandoning her son. She awaits trial next year.

5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes and damages 12 others

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say five people, including an adolescent, were found dead after a house explosion in western Pennsylvania that destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. Plum Borough police chief Lanny Conley said Sunday the bodies of four adults and one adolescent were recovered after the blast shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to hospitals, where one person remained in critical condition while the other two were released. Fifty-seven firefighters were treated at the scene for minor issues. The cause of the blast remains under investigation by the county fire marshal, but officials warn that it could take months or even years.

Pilot noticed loss of power before crash of Cold War plane at Michigan show

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A pilot and a crew member are recovering from the crash of a Soviet Cold War-era fighter plane at an air show in Michigan. The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot noticed a loss of power before deciding to eject himself and another person Sunday. The MiG-23 traveled about 500 feet after the crash, skidded through trees and finally stopped near at apartment building in Belleville, west of Detroit. The NTSB says the pilot had serious injuries but nothing life-threatening. The MiG-23 was built in the former Soviet Union in 1981. Residents who were evacuated from apartments could return home by Tuesday.

North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a nearly 100-foot fall off a cliff at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during a family trip. Authorities say it took emergency crews two hours to rescue Wyatt Kauffman after he slipped and fell Tuesday. The teenager was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital and treated forinjuries including nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, collapsed lung and a concussion. The teen and his mother were on a trip to visit national parks when the Grand Canyon fall occurred. He was discharged from the hospital Saturday and being driven home to Casselton, North Dakota.

Rays place Wander Franco on restricted list while MLB investigates social media posts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — All-Star shortstop Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays have “mutually agreed” the 22-year-old will go on the restricted list while Major League Baseball looks into social media posts involving the player. The club made the announcement Monday in the wake of social media posts that began circulating over the weekend. The Rays did not detail the nature of the social media posts. MLB has launched an investigation, a person familiar with the probe told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

Railway bridge collapses in southeastern Norway after last week’s torrential rain

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A railway bridge in southeastern Norway that ran across a river swollen by torrential rain has collapsed. The agency in charge of the Norwegian rail infrastructure said Monday the central section of the steel truss bridge slid into the water “due to damage to the central bridge foundation.” No casaulties were reported. Last week’s rain led to the evacuation of thousands in southeastern Norway, where a huge amount of water, littered with broken trees, debris and trash, thundered down usually serene rivers.

Doris Burke and Doc Rivers named to ESPN and ABC’s top NBA crew

Doris Burke will become the first woman to serve as a game analyst on television for a championship final in one of the four major professional U.S. sports leagues. ESPN announced Monday that Burke and Doc Rivers will join Mike Breen on ESPN and ABC’s top NBA broadcast crew. Burke has called the finals on ESPN Radio since 2020 and has been an analyst on ESPN’s NBA games since 2017. She also was a sideline reporter for ABC’s coverage of the finals from 2009-19 Rivers, who was fired as coach of the Philadelphia 76ers in May, called games on ESPN during the 2003-04 season.

CNN revamps schedule, with new roles for Phillip, Coates, Wallace and Amanpour

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is making dramatic changes to its lineup, with new roles for Abby Phillip, Laura Coates and news veterans Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace. Phillip and Coates will host back-to-back weeknight shows starting at 10 p.m. Eastern. They join Erin Burnett and Kaitlan Collins to give CNN a weeknight lineup hosted entirely by women, with the exception of Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m. Amanpour, who has hosted a show on CNN International but hasn’t been seen much on the domestic network, will host a new Saturday morning show. Wallace, formerly of Fox News, will host a live topical hour on Saturdays.

Amazon is rolling out a generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews

Amazon is rolling out a generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews for customers. The company said in a blog post Monday that it will use AI to pick out common themes in reviews and summarize them in a short paragraph on the product detail page. The feature is designed to help shoppers determine at a glance what other customers said about a product before they spend more time reading through individual reviews. Amazon began testing it earlier this year. The tech giant says the feature is now available for a subset of mobile shoppers in the U.S. and it may expand it to more shoppers based on customer feedback.

