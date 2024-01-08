AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:01 a.m. EST

Golden Globes fashion: Taylor Swift stuns in shimmery green and Margot Robbie goes full Barbie

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift stunned in liquid acid green as the fashion parade that marks awards season kicked off Sunday in Beverly Hills at the Golden Globes. Sandra Hüller swept in wearing goddess green, and Margot Robbie went full Barbie in pink. Wide lapels on tuxedoes of many hues took their place on the windswept red carpet. Colman Domingo honored the man he portrays, activist Bayard Rustin, by wearing a Nehru jacket adorned with jeweled and pearly pins. He told The Associated Press that Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, was a colleague of Rustin. A few stars walked in red, including Da’Vine Joy Randolph with a broad peplum at the waist and ruffles at her low-cut neckline.

Officers in Colorado are investigating an apparent altercation between Rep. Boebert and ex-husband

SILT, Colorado (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Colorado say an investigation is being conducted into an apparent altercation between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and ex-husband Jayson Boebert at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado. It’s unclear what happened on Saturday, but Boebert’s campaign released a statement on Sunday in which she said she “didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested.” The statement said she planned to talk with her attorney about false claims she says he made against her. Silt Police Chief Mike Kit confirmed the investigation but declined to release further details. Jayson Boebert did not respond to a request for comment sent via Facebook.

Judges in England and Wales are given cautious approval to use AI in writing legal opinions

LONDON (AP) — Judges in England and Wales have been given approval to use artificial intelligence to help writing legal opinions. The judiciary issued its first guidance last month on the use of AI. The step puts the courts at the forefront of legal systems grappling with how to regulate AI. The guidance is full of cautions about the limitations and risks of using the technology, and it says judges shouldn’t use AI for research or legal analysis. Judges don’t have to disclose they’ve used the technology. One law lecturer questioned that and asked why the guidance doesn’t include an accountability mechanism.

Saints players defy their own coaches and score from kneel-down formation, angering the Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reserve quarterback Jameis Winston and New Orleans’ offense capped off a convincing victory with an aggressive play call that defied the orders of their own coaches and upset the rival Atlanta Falcons. Leading 41-17 with 1:10 left, the Saints lined up in “victory formation” — indicating Winston intended to take a knee to run out the clock — but surprisingly handed off to Jamaal Williams for a 1-yard touchdown that made the final score 48-17. As the game ended, Saints coach Dennis Allen apologized on the field to Falcons coach Arthur Smith — who did not appear to accept that apology initially.

Judith Light and ‘Last of Us’ actors are first-time winners at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judith Light of “Poker Face” and Sam Richardson of “Ted Lasso” and cast members from “The Last of Us” were among a wide range of acting winners at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The ceremony is a precursor to the primetime Emmys ceremony on Jan. 15. Light won her first Emmy in a nearly 50-year career for her guest role on “Poker Face.” Richardson won his first for playing a soccer-loving billionaire on “Ted Lasso.” And two cast members from “The Last of Us,” 53-year-old Nick Offerman and 20-year-old Storm Reid, won their first Emmys for guest roles on the HBO show.

Bill Belichick loses in possible finale as Patriots coach. Jets snap 15-game skid vs New England

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Breece Hall rushed for a career-high 178 yards and a late touchdown and the New York Jets snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Patriots with a 17-3 win in what could have been Bill Belichick’s final game as New England’s coach. Greg Zuerlein kicked three field goals to help the Jets earn their first victory over the Patriots since an overtime win on Dec. 27, 2015. The Patriots’ 4-13 record is the worst finish in Belichick’s 29-year NFL coaching career. Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft are expected to meet Monday to discuss the coach’s future with the franchise after 24 seasons.

Defendant who attacked judge in wild courtroom video will face her again in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defendant whose attack on a judge was captured in a wild courtroom video is scheduled to appear before her again. Deobra Redden is scheduled to appear before Judge Mary Kay Holthus again on Monday. Redden grabbed the Holthus’ hair after hurling himself over the judge’s bench, setting off a bloody brawl with court officials on Jan. 3. He already was facing prison time in a felony battery case. After the attack, he faces new felony charges. Holthus suffered some injuries in the attack but was back to work the next day. A court marshall was hospitalized for a gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder.

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Australian Open with a hip muscle injury. His comeback is on hold

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Australian Open with a hip injury after playing just one tournament in his comeback from 12 months on the sidelines. Nadal said Sunday on social media that the problem is not the same as the hip issue that required surgery last year. He needed a medical timeout in the third set of his Brisbane International quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson on Friday. Nadal said that medical tests in Melbourne revealed a small tear in a muscle and he would fly home to Spain for treatment. The owner of 22 Grand Slam titles — including two at the Australian Open — said he is “not ready to compete at the maximum level.”

‘Oppenheimer’ dominates Golden Globes, ‘Poor Things’ upsets ‘Barbie’ in comedy

“Oppenheimer has dominated the Golden Globe Awards, taking home the night’s top honor. Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” has won best comedy or musical at the 81st Golden Globes, an upset victory over the category favorite, “Barbie.” Emma Stone also won for her performance in “Poor Things.” On the television side, “Succession” and “The Bear” are took multiple honors. Christopher Nolan’s epic American drama “Oppenheimer” picked up five big awards including best drama film, best director for Nolan, best actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and for Ludwig Göransson’s score. Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph both won for their performances in “The Holdovers.”

Coal miners in North Dakota unearth a mammoth tusk buried for thousands of years

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Fossil hunters are celebrating the discovery of a mammoth tusk and other bones unearthed at a coal mine in North Dakota. A shovel operator was the first person to spot the collection of bones while shoveling a giant mound of dirt into a dump truck. More digging by paleontologists unearthed more bones, likely the most complete mammoth specimen found in North Dakota. The North American Coal company plans to donate the tusk to the state for educational purposes. The tusk is 7 feet long, weighs 50 pounds and is more than 10,000 years old. It’s wrapped in plastic for now at the North Dakota Geologic Survey office in Bismarck.

